TD Calls For Innovative Solutions To Help Increase Equitable Health Outcomes In Second Year Of TD Ready Challenge

TORONTO and CHERRY HILL, N.J., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TD announced today that applications are open for the 2019 TD Ready Challenge, its annual North American initiative that has a total of 10 grants of $1 million (CDN) each, available to be awarded to ten future-forward organizations offering innovative solutions for a changing world.

Launched last year, the TD Ready Challenge acts as a springboard for social innovation to help forge relationships, test new ideas and scale solutions for emerging problems. Eligible organizations are invited to submit proposals offering solutions to a specific issue identified within The Ready Commitment, TD's corporate citizenship platform.

This year's TD Ready Challenge focuses on Better Health. TD is seeking proposals focused on helping improve access to early detection and intervention for disease, with the goal of helping to increase equitable health outcomes for more people. This includes programs grounded in clinical solutions that focus on preventative efforts, such as screening, early detection and intervention innovations, with the aim to reduce the onset, development and severity of chronic disease and illness.

"There is a clear link between financial health and physical health, but access to quality healthcare that ensures early intervention may not be experienced equally across all communities," says Andrea Barrack, Global Head, Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank Group. "The goal of this year's TD Ready Challenge is to support organizations with innovative ideas to increase access to care that will promote screening and detection, which leads to more equitable health outcomes."

Proposals must satisfy one or both of the following criteria: they must aim to improve on existing healthcare practices and services to help reach underserved and remote populations (Canada), or low-to-moderate income populations (U.S); and/or they must utilize technologies to reach underserved and remote populations (Canada) or low-to-moderate income populations (U.S).

TD will begin accepting grant applications for the 2019 TD Ready Challenge on June 24. Applications will be accepted until Friday, August 23 at 4 p.m. EST and will be judged in multiple rounds by panels consisting of TD executives and external subject matter experts. Those selected as grant recipients will be announced in fall 2019.

To learn more about the TD Ready Challenge, visit www.td.com/readychallenge. Additional details about the TD Ready Commitment can be found at td.com/thereadycommitment.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by branches and serves 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in TD Ameritrade; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with 13 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDB $1.4 trillion in assets on April 30, 2019. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About The Ready Commitment

TD has a long-standing commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, colleagues and communities. As part of its corporate citizenship platform, The Ready Commitment, TD is targeting CDN $1 billion (US $775 million) in total by 2030 towards community giving in four areas critical to opening doors for a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow – Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. Through The Ready Commitment TD aspires to link its business, philanthropy and human capital to help people feel more confident - not just about their finances, but also in their ability to achieve their personal goals in a changing world. For further information, visit td.com/thereadycommitment

