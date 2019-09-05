TD Donates $100,000 to Hurricane Dorian Disaster Relief Efforts in the Bahamas

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank® today announced it is donating $100,000 to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts across the Bahamas.

"The people of the Bahamas are struggling to recover from one of the most devastating hurricanes to ever hit the region," said Nick Miceli, TD's Regional President, Florida. "Many of our customers and colleagues have impacted family members on the island, and as Floridians, many of us have experienced firsthand the damage these storms can cause. We're committed to standing with our neighbors in the Bahamas and doing all we can to bring swift relief to all those affected."

Additionally, TD Bank is offering assistance to employees and customers impacted by Hurricane Dorian from Maine to Florida through TD's Disaster Relief Program. The bank continues to closely monitor and evaluate impacted communities to ensure those who need assistance receive it.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Abaco and Grand Bahama islands," said Shelley Sylva, Head of Social Impact for TD Bank. "In addition to the $100,000 contribution from the TD Charitable Foundation, we are assessing additional ways to help the Bahamians rebuild and restore their lives and communities in the wake of this historic and tragic storm."

About the TD Charitable Foundation

The TD Charitable Foundation is the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, one of the 10 largest commercial banking organizations in the United States. Since its inception in 2002, the Foundation has distributed over $222 million through nearly 21,000 grants through donations to local nonprofits from Maine to Florida. More information on the TD Charitable Foundation, including the online grant application, is available at https://www.tdbank.com/corporate-responsibility/the-ready-commitment/funding-opportunities/

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,200 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

