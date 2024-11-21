T.D. Jakes Enterprises Acquires Castiron to Launch Innovative E-Commerce Platform "Nourysh"

Strategic tech acquisition cements company's leadership in empowering underrepresented entrepreneurs in tech driven economy

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant strategic move into the technology sector, T.D. Jakes Enterprises, (TDJE), a social impact holding company, announced the acquisition of Castiron, a leading e-commerce technology startup. This acquisition enables the launch of Nourysh. Powered by the Good Soil Movement, Nourysh is an innovative all-in-one e-commerce platform designed to empower underrepresented and under-resourced entrepreneurs nationwide.

With the support of a vibrant community of more than 27,000 Good Soil entrepreneurs, Nourysh provides access to marketplace resources just in time for the holidays—a bold move to provide affordable, all-in-one e-commerce solutions for the nation's most overlooked entrepreneurs.

"Small businesses make America grow," said T.D. Jakes, Chief Executive Officer of T.D. Jakes Enterprises. "We know all too well that building your own business is difficult. To help simplify this for many small and underrepresented entrepreneurs across the country, we have created an all-in-one e-commerce platform to help small businesses across the country scale up and create the access needed to their products, further helping nourish the dreams of entrepreneurship."

Castiron, renowned for its pioneering e-commerce solutions tailored for artisans and small-scale producers, brings advanced technological capabilities to Nourysh. The integration of Castiron's technology allows Nourysh to offer features previously unattainable to many small businesses due to cost or complexity, leveling the playing field and fostering a more inclusive online marketplace.

Nourysh provides entrepreneurs with a comprehensive suite of tools, including:

AI-powered analytics and personalized marketing tools that enable entrepreneurs to understand customer behavior deeply and optimize their outreach efforts effectively.

Inventory management , customer relationship management (CRM) , email and SMS marketing , pre-built drip campaigns , and online and offline payment processing .

, , , , and . User-friendly storefront creation and robust security measures, allowing seamless online store setup and management.

By leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Nourysh provides small businesses with advanced operating systems necessary to reach more customers in a substantially more cost-effective manner, disrupting the traditional e-commerce landscape dominated by platforms such as Amazon or Etsy. Nourysh offers competitive pricing and lower fees than many leading platforms, enabling entrepreneurs to reinvest savings back into their businesses.

"In today's digital era, providing accessible technology solutions is crucial for equitable economic growth," said Michael Phillips, Chief Operations Officer of T.D. Jakes Enterprises. "Our mission with the Good Soil Movement is to empower one million businesses to reach at least $1 million in revenue on their entrepreneurial journey. By spearheading the acquisition and launching Nourysh, we're not just offering a platform—we're positioning TDJE at the forefront of tech innovation to empower entrepreneurs nationwide."

Leah Whitten, owner of QTP Foods, is one of countless entrepreneurs who have leveraged Nourysh to transform their businesses. Initially lacking an online presence, she discovered Nourysh's suite of tools after winning the Wells Fargo-sponsored capital seed pitch competition at the recent Good Soil Forum. The platform provided her with a digital storefront, marketing support, and inventory management. These resources empowered her to grow QTP Foods and reach a broader customer base—an opportunity now available to millions of business owners seeking to scale and thrive.

This acquisition is the first of several strategic moves as TDJE plans to invest in more tech startups that align with our mission to democratize access to advanced business tools. Looking ahead, TDJE intends to continue enhancing Nourysh with additional features and technologies to further support entrepreneurs in the digital marketplace.

As the country looks to bring together support for small businesses during Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, under-resourced and historically marginalized people are often excluded from the conversation. That's precisely why the Good Soil Movement has quickly become the leading platform for small business empowerment.

Entrepreneurs interested in leveraging Nourysh can visit www.nourysh.com for more information. Investors and partners interested in collaborating with TDJE on future tech initiatives are invited to reach out through our corporate website.

About T.D. Jakes Enterprises

Part of the T.D. Jakes Group, T.D. Jakes Enterprises is a social impact holding company with an innovative portfolio steeped in content creation, cultural change, community development and capital investments. The mission is to create high impact content and opportunities that disrupt convention and culture. T.D. Jakes Enterprises includes work in television, film, books, mentorship, real estate, music and entrepreneurship. Visit https://tdjenterprises.com to learn more.

