TD2 Oncology and Panome Bio Partner to Advance Translational Oncology Through Integrated Multi-Omics Capabilities

Collaboration connects translational oncology research and clinical development with comprehensive multi-omics profiling

ST. LOUIS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panome Bio, a leading multi-omics contract research organization (CRO) and CLIA-certified laboratory, and TD2 Oncology, a globally recognized oncology-focused CRO specializing in preclinical and clinical drug development, today announced an expansion of their strategic partnership. The collaboration establishes a coordinated framework that gives researchers access to translational oncology expertise, clinical development, and comprehensive multi-omics analysis under a connected program.

The partnership pairs TD2's deep expertise in translational and clinical oncology with Panome Bio's capabilities in metabolomics, proteomics, transcriptomics and exposomics. By aligning these strengths, the two organizations provide researchers with a more connected approach to studying cancer biology and therapeutic response, from research models through clinical trials.

TD2 is a widely recognized leader in translational oncology research and clinical development, with platforms designed to evaluate therapeutic candidates in clinically relevant settings. By integrating Panome Bio's multi-omics technologies into this ecosystem, researchers can now connect therapeutic outcomes with broad molecular measurements spanning metabolism, protein signaling, gene expression, and environmental exposures. This combined approach supports biomarker discovery, mechanisms associated with sensitivity or resistance to treatment and a more detailed understanding of cancer biology during drug development.

"Modern oncology research generates enormous amounts of biological data spanning model development through clinical trials, but translating those findings into a deeper molecular understanding remains a major challenge," said Edward Weinstein, CEO of Panome Bio. "Working with TD2 allows us to pair their expertise across translational and clinical oncology with comprehensive multi-omics profiling. This will help to better characterize therapeutic response and connect biology across every stage of development."

"Our focus has always been optimizing oncology programs in moving efficiently from translational development into the clinic," said Stephen Gately, CEO of TD2 Oncology. "No other oncology CRO can offer this combination of translational and clinical expertise alongside this depth of molecular profiling. This partnership gives drug developers a direct connection between therapeutic outcomes and the molecular data needed to understand them".

The partnership is particularly well-suited to biomarker discovery, mechanism-of-action studies, evaluation of drug resistance and characterization of biological variability in therapeutic response. By integrating molecular data across multiple molecular and biological layers, researchers can identify signatures associated with treatment sensitivity, resistance, toxicity, and patient stratification that may not be apparent through single-modality analysis alone. These capabilities can support clinical development efforts by improving patient selection strategies, informing biomarker-driven trial design, and helping sponsors better understand variability in clinical outcomes. The partnership is available immediately to researchers seeking coordinated multi-omics support spanning translational research through clinical development.

About Panome Bio https://panomebio.com/

Panome Bio is a St. Louis based, CLIA-certified multi-omics CRO providing metabolomics, exposomics, proteomics, transcriptomics and integrated multi-omics data analysis services across a broad range of sample types including blood, tissue, dried-blood spots, FFPE and more. Founded in 2022 and built on the scientific foundation of Washington University in St. Louis, Panome Bio partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic research organizations to accelerate discovery across oncology, neuroscience, immunology and beyond. Learn more at panomebio.com.

About TD2 Oncology https://td2inc.com/

TD2 Oncology is a leading oncology-focused CRO dedicated to accelerating the development of cancer therapies. With expertise spanning pre-clinical models, translational research and clinical development. TD2 supports biopharmaceutical partners in advancing innovative treatments for patients. Learn more at td2inc.com.

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SOURCE Panome Bio