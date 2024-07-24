TDengine Achieves ISO 27001 and ISO 27017 Certification

LOS GATOS, Calif., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TDengine, the time-series database designed for the Industrial IoT, announced today that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO/IEC 27017:2015 certifications for the information security management system (ISMS) supporting TDengine Cloud. These certifications signify TDengine's commitment to information security and validate the company's approach to protecting company and customer data.

Developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), ISO 27001 is a standard that outlines the process for establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, reviewing, and maintaining an ISMS. ISO 27017 includes additional guidelines for information security controls related to the provisioning and usage of cloud services. These widely recognized certifications are awarded to organizations that have implemented rigorous controls and processes for reducing information security risk.

To validate conformity and certify TDengine's ISMS against the ISO 27001 and ISO 27017 standards, TDengine engaged Sensiba LLP to perform a certification audit. The successful completion of this audit builds on the SOC 2 certification achieved last year and demonstrates TDengine's continued focus on data security.

"At TDengine, the security of customer data has always been our top priority," said Jeff Tao, founder and CEO of TDengine. "With our ISO 27001 and 27017 certifications, customers can feel even more confident storing their time-series data in TDengine Cloud, knowing that data in our systems is managed in accordance with information security best practices."

For more information, see our website. Enterprises that would like to review TDengine's ISO 27001 report or learn more about the company's information security practices are encouraged to contact us.

About TDengine

TDengine™ is a time-series database purpose-built for Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT. It enables real-time ingestion, storage, analysis, and distribution of petabytes of data per day, generated by billions of sensors and data collectors. With TDengine making big data accessible, valuable, and affordable, digital transformation has never been easier. Learn more at tdengine.com.

