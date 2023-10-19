TDengine Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TDengine, the next generation data historian, today announced that it has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit, performed by Sensiba LLP. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 information security audit provides a report on the examination of controls relevant to the trust services criteria categories covering security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

A SOC 2 Type II report describes a service organization's systems, indicates whether the design of specified controls meets the relevant trust services categories, and assesses the effectiveness of those controls over a specified period of time. The benefits of SOC 2 Type II compliance extend beyond just meeting industry standards; by achieving compliance, TDengine can provide its customers with assurance that their data is being handled securely and confidentially.

"TDengine has always been committed to providing our customers with secure and reliable services," said Jeff Tao, Founder and CEO of TDengine. "Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance demonstrates our continued dedication to protecting our customers' sensitive information."

For more information, see our website. Enterprises who would like to review TDengine's SOC report or learn more about the company's security practices are encouraged to contact us.

About TDengine

TDengine is a next-generation data historian purpose-built for Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT. It enables real-time data ingestion, storage, analysis, and distribution of petabytes per day generated by billions of sensors and data collectors. With TDengine making big data affordable and accessible, digital transformation has never been easier. Learn more at tdengine.com.

