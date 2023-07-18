TDengine Launches TDengine Cloud in AWS Marketplace and Joins the AWS Partner Network

LOS GATOS, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TDengine , the popular open-source time-series data platform, announced today that TDengine Cloud is available for purchase in AWS Marketplace , a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors (ISVs) that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Additionally, the company announced that it has joined the AWS Partner Network (APN) , a global community of partners working with AWS to provide programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.

TDengine Cloud is a fully managed time-series data processing platform based on TDengine, the open-source time-series database (TSDB) optimized for IoT and Industrial IoT. The developer-friendly, enterprise-ready solution allows customers to focus on solving business needs by freeing them from operations and maintenance and reducing system complexity and operational costs in one integrated platform. Now available in AWS Marketplace, TDengine Cloud will deliver a fully managed cloud service for time-series data to give AWS customers the tools to better manage, process, analyze, and share data easily.

"With TDengine Cloud, users can harness the power of AWS infrastructure by seamlessly integrating our high-performance time-series database for simple and efficient data management and sharing," said Jeff Tao, CEO of TDengine. "The solution is designed to reduce the tools needed to start, operate, and manage time-series databases at scale."

TDengine has also completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), which allows APN members to identify and remediate risks in their products or solutions, providing specific guidelines to adopt a subset of AWS best practices to reduce risks around security, reliability, and operational excellence, as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework. Passing the FTR recognizes TDengine as a validated AWS Partner on the Software Path.

AWS customers can purchase TDengine Cloud in AWS Marketplace . Learn more about TDengine Cloud at cloud.tdengine.com .

About TDengine

TDengine™ is the popular, open-source data platform purpose-built for time-series data. With over 20,000 stars on GitHub and hundreds of new installations daily, TDengine is used in over 50 countries worldwide. The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA, and has raised $70M in venture capital. Learn more at tdengine.com .

