TDengine Named Best in Class in Global Industrial Data Management Solutions by Frost & Sullivan

LOS GATOS, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TDengine, the next generation data historian, announced today that it has received Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Customer Value Leadership Award in the industrial data management solutions industry. This award is based on a comparative assessment of similar industry solutions on key criteria such as price/performance value, customer ownership experience, and operational efficiency.

"Leveraging high performance, scalability, and affordability as the core of its services, Frost & Sullivan believes the company is well-positioned to drive the industrial data management solutions space into its next growth phase, setting it apart from competitive offerings," said Sebastian Trolli, Research Manager and Head of the Industrial Automation Program at Frost & Sullivan.

TDengine provides a modern data historian designed to assist traditional industries in accelerating digital transformation, enabling access to cutting-edge ML/AI analytics and BI tools while integrating with legacy data infrastructure to centralize and store data from different sites and systems. By introducing cloud and open-source technology into the industrial data space, TDengine gives customers unprecedented flexibility and freedom to use their data, improving efficiency while reducing cost.

"This recognition is a strong validation of our commitment to democratizing industrial data with accessible and affordable solutions," remarked Jeff Tao, founder and CEO of TDengine. "Our solution delivers customer value not only with its high performance and reasonable pricing model, but also by offering an open ecosystem that helps our clients avoid vendor lock-in and select the best product for their use cases."

With its powerful capabilities in data centralization, storage, analytics, and sharing and its future-ready approach to accelerating digital transformation based on openness and integration, TDengine is well-positioned to redefine the landscape for the industrial data infrastructure market.

For more information, including the full report, see the TDengine website.

About TDengine

TDengine is a next-generation data historian purpose-built for Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT. It enables real-time data ingestion, storage, analysis, and distribution of petabytes per day generated by billions of sensors and data collectors. With TDengine making big data affordable and accessible, digital transformation has never been easier. Learn more at tdengine.com.

SOURCE TDengine