TDengine Refocuses on Industrial Data in 2023, Doubles Revenue Year over Year

LOS GATOS, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TDengine, the next generation data historian, today announced strong business growth throughout 2023, showing increasing interest among industrial enterprises in modern solutions for data infrastructure. The year was marked by a renewed focus on the industrial sector and included key partnerships and integrations focused on better serving customers throughout traditional industry.

"This year has been a strong validation of our product and our business model, and I'm more confident than ever that our solution can resolve common pain points and prepare customers for the future of industry," said Jeff Tao, founder and CEO of TDengine. "Going forward, I am excited to continue working with traditional industries to accelerate digital transformations in an accessible and affordable way."

Key achievements in 2023 include the following:

Introducing connectors for OPC and MQTT to improve TDengine's ability to work with and be integrated in industrial data infrastructure

Partnering with Casne Engineering to drive innovation in Industrial IoT and integrate its technology into cutting-edge IIoT solutions

Completing SOC 2 Type II certification, providing assurance that data in its systems is secure and confidential

Joining the AWS Partner Network (APN) and offering its solution in the AWS Marketplace

Delivering revenue growth over 100% compared with 2022

With its high performance, open ecosystem, ease of use, and predictable pricing, TDengine has quickly become one of the leading data historians for Industrial IoT and Industry 4.0 solutions. In the coming year, TDengine plans to support more industrial data sources, integrate with more BI and AI tools, and build partnerships with independent software vendors, systems integrators, and cloud platforms.

About TDengine

TDengine is a next-generation data historian purpose-built for Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT. It enables real-time data ingestion, storage, analysis, and distribution of petabytes per day generated by billions of sensors and data collectors. With TDengine making big data affordable and accessible, digital transformation has never been easier. Learn more at tdengine.com.

