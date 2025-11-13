TDH Holdings, Inc. Reports First Half 2025 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) ("TDH" or the "Company"), a PRC-based company that is an owner, operator and manager of commercial real estate properties, announced today its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

First Half 202 5 Unaudited Financial Highlights:





For the Six Months Ended June 30

($ millions, except per share data)

2025



2024



% Change

Revenues from continuing operations

$ 0.59



$ 0.10





466.38 % Gross profit

$ 0.16



$ 0.04





329.26 % Gross profit margin



26.73 %



35.26 %



-8.54 pp * Loss from operations

$ (0.57)



$ (1.08)





47.21 % Operating loss margin



-97.60 %



-1,047.13 %



949.53 pp * Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 1.38



$ 1.32





4.60 % Earnings per share - basic and diluted

$ 0.13



$ 0.13





4.60 %



* pp: percentage points

Revenues increased by 466.38% to $0.59 million for the first half of 2025. This significant growth is mainly attributed to the following two factors: (1) With the gradual economic recovery, business activities have become more active, and the market demand for commercial real estate has increased significantly. Relying on accurate market positioning and effective marketing strategies, the Company has successfully attracted many high - quality tenants, increasing the growth of its commercial real estate property leasing business; (2) the Company fully considers the characteristics of enterprises in different industries and of different scales in providing personalized leasing solutions. This customized service meets the diverse needs of customers and effectively improves the satisfaction and loyalty of tenants.





Gross profit was $0.16 million for the first half of 2025, compared to gross profit of $0.04 million for the same period of the prior year.





Operating loss was $0.57 million for the first half of 2025, compared to operating loss of $1.08 million for the same period of the prior year. The reduction in operating losses was mainly due to the increase in the Company's revenue in the first half of 2025 and the control of operating costs.





Net income was $1.38 million, or earnings per share of $0.13, for the first half of 2025, compared to net income of $1.32 million, or earnings per share of $0.13, for the same period of the prior year.

First Half 2025 Financial Results

Revenues from continuing operations

In 2025, we believe we strengthened our brand and customer relationships . We believe we have increased our brand image and enhanced our market competitiveness by among other means, improving service quality, and optimizing the leasing process. At the same time, we are seeking to establish long-term and stable cooperative relationships with our clients, laying a solid foundation for the continuous growth of our business. We expect the revenue of the commercial real estate leasing business to continue to grow in the near future.

Cost of revenues from continuing operations

Cost of revenues consists primarily of lease and occupancy costs, depreciation and amortization costs, as well as agency service costs. Cost of revenues increased by $0.36 million, or 541.07%, to $0.43 million for the first half of 2025 from $0.07 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in cost of revenues was in line with the increase in revenue.

Gross profit and gross profit margin from continuing operations

Gross profit from continuing operations was $0.16 million for the first half of 2025, compared to gross profit of $0.04 for the same period of the prior year. The increase in gross profit was due to increased revenues from our commercial real estate leasing business. Gross profit margin was 26.73% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to 35.26% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which was due to the fact that we changed the agency service costs and maintenance costs directly related to the leasing business from administrative expenses to costs.

Operating expense from continuing operations

Operating expense consists of selling expense and general and administrative expense.

General and administrative expense decreased by $0.03 million, or 4.39%, to $0.73 million for the first half of 2025 from $0.76 million for the same period of the prior year.

Goodwill impairment loss decreased by $0.36 million or 100% when comparing the first half or 2025 to the same period of 2024.

As a result, total operating expenses decreased by $0.39 million, or 34.95%, to $0.73 million for the first half of 2025 from $1.12 million for the same period of the prior year.

Operating loss from continuing operations

Loss from operations was $0.57 million for the first half of 2025, compared to $1.08 million for the same period of the prior year. The decrease in continuing operating loss was mainly due to the increase in the company's revenue in the first half of 2025 and the control of operating costs.

Other income, net

Total net other income decreased by approximately $0.76 million or 27.92%, from $2.74 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, to $1.97 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025. The main reason for this decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in investment income. We invested our available cash on hand in equity securities of certain publicly listed companies through various open market transactions. Our investments in marketable securities are accounted for pursuant to ASC 321 and reported at their readily determinable fair value as quoted by market exchanges in the consolidated balance sheets with change in fair value recognized in earnings.

Net income attributable to the Company and earnings per share

As a result of the above, net income attributable to the Company was $1.38 million, or earnings per share of $0.13, for the first half of 2025, compared to net income of $1.32 million, or earnings per share of $0.13, for the same period of the prior year.

Financial Conditions

As of June 30, 2025, based on the results of the operations, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $16.07 million, compared to $15.70 million at December 31, 2024. Accounts receivable were $0.07 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $0 million at December 31, 2024. We also had short-term investments of approximately $15.45 million and $12.95 million as of June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively, which are highly liquid and can be converted into cash and used in our operations if needed.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $0.29 million for the first half of 2025, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $2.34 million for the same period of the prior year.

Net cash provided by investing activities was $0.07 million for the first half of 2025, compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $1.38 million for the same period of the prior year.

There was no cash provided by or used in our financing activities during the six months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024, respectively.

Notice

Rounding amounts and percentages: Certain amounts and percentages included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this press release have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding. For this reason, certain percentage amounts in this press release may vary from those obtained by performing the same calculations using the figures in the financial statements. In addition, certain other amounts that appear in this press release may not sum due to rounding.

About TDH Holdings, Inc.

Founded in April 2002, TDH Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PETZ), a PRC-based company that is an owner, operator and manager of commercial real estate properties. More information about the Company can be found at www.tiandihui.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may", "will", "intend", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company's statements regarding, among others, its growth and business outlook, the excepted revenue growth from the Company's commercial real estate leasing business and the Company's ability to execute on its business plan, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; general risks affecting the commercial real estate industry (including, without limitation, the inability to enter into or renew leases on favorable terms, changes in client preferences and space utilization, dependence on clients' financial condition, and competition from other developers, owners and operators of real estate); changes in technology; economic conditions;, reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the United States and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Feng Zhang, CFO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +86 183-1102-1983

TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





June 30,



December 31,





2025



2024





(Unaudited)







ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 16,072,613



$ 15,699,562

Short-term investments



15,454,430





12,952,597

Accounts receivable, net



74,319





5,748

Advances to suppliers, net



147,721





37,790

Prepayments and other current assets, net



247,744





103,519

Total current assets



31,996,827





28,799,216

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:















Property, plant and equipment, net



2,282,383





2,363,989

Operating lease right-of-use assets



3,516,156





2,175,456

Total non-current assets



5,798,539





4,539,445

Total assets

$ 37,795,366



$ 33,338,661



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'S EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Accounts payable

$ 60,452



$ 122,251

Advances from customers



204,007





183,173

Bank overdrafts



-





73,105

Short-term loans - related parties



-





261,725

Taxes payable



6,655





14,681

Due to related parties



200,000





200,318

Operating lease liabilities, current



787,811





486,121

Other current liabilities



3,868,713





2,859,061

Total current liabilities



5,127,638





4,200,435

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Operating lease liabilities, non-current



2,665,368





1,738,371

Total liabilities



7,793,006





5,938,806

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:















Common stock ($0.02 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 10,323,268

shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)



206,465





206,465

Additional paid-in capital



51,129,439





51,129,439

Accumulated deficit



(21,040,348)





(23,937,478)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(113,203)





(95,784)

Total TDH Holdings, Inc. shareholders' equity



30,182,353





27,302,642

Non-controlling interest



(179,993)





97,213

Total shareholders' equity

$ 30,002,360



$ 27,399,855

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



37,795,366





33,338,661



TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)





For The

Six Months

Ended

June 30,

202 5



For The

Six Months

Ended

June 30,

202 4















Net revenue

$ 585,690



$ 103,410

Cost of revenue



429,157





66,944

Gross profit (loss)



156,533





36,466

Operating expenses:















Selling expense



2,725





-

General and administrative expense



725,428





758,763

Impairment of goodwill



-





360,541

Total operating expenses



728,153





1,119,304

Loss from operations



(571,620)





(1,082,839)

Interest income (expense)



125,757





(22,421)

Other income (loss)



(437,048)





2,957

Gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries



(294,016)





-

Other expenses



2,578,029





2,756,268

Total other income



1,972,722





2,736,804

Income before income tax provision



1,401,102





1,653,965

Net income from continuing operations



1,401,102





1,653,965

Net loss from discontinued operations of Bo Lings and Far Lings



-





(444,750)

Net income (loss)



1,401,102





1,209,215

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest



21,886





(109,347)

Net Income attributable to TDH Holdings, Inc.



1,379,216





1,318,562

Comprehensive income (loss)















Net income

$ 1,401,102



$ 1,209,215

Other comprehensive income















Foreign currency translation adjustment



(17,419)





11,494

Total comprehensive income

$ 1,383,683



$ 1,220,709

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest



(277,206)





(282,745)

Comprehensive income attributable to TDH Holdings, Inc.

$ 1,660,889



$ 1,503,454



















Earnings per common share attributable to TDH Holdings, Inc.















Basic

$ 0.13



$ 0.13

Diluted

$ 0.13



$ 0.13

Weighted average common shares outstanding*















Basic



10,323,268





10,323,268

Diluted



10,323,268





10,323,268



TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





For The

Six Months

Ended



For The

Six Months

Ended





June 30,

2025



June 30,

2024















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net income

$ 1,379,216



$ 1,318,562

Less: net loss from discontinued operations



-





(444,750)

Net income from continuing operations



1,379,216





1,763,312

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization expense



91,313





50,370

Fair value change of short-term investments



-(2,578,029)





(2,756,268)

Loss on disposal of subsidiaries



294,016





(441,600)

Impairment of goodwill



-





360,541

Inventory write-down



-





-

Allowance for doubtful accounts



-





106,258

Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment



-





59,009

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



358,024





(343,425)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



-









Accounts receivable, net



-(161,477)





(113,883)

Dividends receivable



-(124,085)





-

Inventories, net



-





8,370

Operating lease liabilities



(451,639)





2,772,202

Advances to suppliers, net



(109,387)





(34,035)

Prepayments and other current assets, net



-





(2,346,929)

Accounts payable



62,551





139,762

Interest payable



-





14,284

Taxes payable



1,350





-

Advances from customers



20,292





153,312

Advances from customer - related party



-





-

Other current liabilities



1,504,191





(1,539,428)

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations



286,336





(2,148,149)

Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations



-





(192,351)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY ( USED IN ) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

$ 286,336



$ (2,340,500)



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment



(8,115)





(1,760,454)

Disposal of subsidiaries



-





578,400

Purchase of short-term investments



(28,212,885)





(21,403,449)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments



28,291,888





23,966,975

Net cash provided by investing activities from continuing operations



70,888





1,381,473

Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations



-





-

NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES

$ 70,888



$ 1,381,473

Effects on changes in foreign exchange rate



15,827





206,710

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



373,051





(752,317)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of the period



15,699,562





13,661,382

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of the period

$ 16,072,613



$ 12,909,065

Less: cash and restricted cash of discontinued operations at the end of the period



-





-

Cash and restricted cash of continued operations at the end of the period



16,072,613





12,909,065



















Supplemental cash flow information















Interest paid

$ -



$ -



















Non-cash investing and financing activities















Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

$ 1,691,292



$ -



















Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities















Cashless exercise of warrants



-





-

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated

balance sheets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 16,072,613



$ 12,909,065

Restricted cash

$ -



$ -

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$ 16,072,613



$ 12,909,065



