TDH Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, ($ millions, except per share data)

2017

2016

% Change Revenues

$28.98

$24.44

18.6% Gross profit

$8.30

$7.08

17.3% Gross margin

28.6%

28.9%

-0.3 pp* Operating income

$0.27

$1.15

-76.8% Operating margin

0.9%

4.7%

-3.8 pp* Net income

$0.12

$1.01

-88.6% EPS - basic and diluted

$0.01

$0.13

-89.1%













* pp: percentage points













Revenues increased by 18.6% to $28.98 million for 2017, with growth in sales across overseas, domestic and E-commerce.

for 2017, with growth in sales across overseas, domestic and E-commerce. Gross profit increased by 17.3% to $8.30 million for 2017 from $7.08 million for 2016.

for 2017 from for 2016. Operating income was $0.27 million for 2017, compared to $1.15 million for 2016. The decrease in operating income was mainly due to the increase in selling, general and administrative expenses that more than offset the increase in gross profit. Selling expense increased due to the increase in e-commerce promotion expenses, e-commerce platform commission, shipping and handling expenses and payroll expenses for marketing personnel, all part of the Company's strategy to expand E-commerce business in the past two years; and general and administrative expense increased primarily due to the increased professional fees related to the IPO and an increase in management compensation.

for 2017, compared to for 2016. The decrease in operating income was mainly due to the increase in selling, general and administrative expenses that more than offset the increase in gross profit. Selling expense increased due to the increase in e-commerce promotion expenses, e-commerce platform commission, shipping and handling expenses and payroll expenses for marketing personnel, all part of the Company's strategy to expand E-commerce business in the past two years; and general and administrative expense increased primarily due to the increased professional fees related to the IPO and an increase in management compensation. Net income was $0.12 million , or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, for 2017, compared to $1.01 million , or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, for 2016.

Rongfeng Cui, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TDH, commented, "With revenues and gross profit increasing by 18.6% and 17.3%, respectively, our 2017 results highlighted steady growth momentum of our business. While the pet food industry in China remained highly fragmented and competitive in 2017, we benefited from a diversified portfolio of over 200 products and balanced sales and distribution channels that included both retail partners and wholesale distributor across overseas, domestic and E-commerce platforms. Innovation and new product launch also played a key role in our sales growth with new products introduced during the year accounted for 74% of sales in 2017."

Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results

Revenues

The Company generates its revenues from product sales, mainly including sales for pet chews, dried pet snacks and wet canned pet foods. Revenue consists of the invoiced value for the sales, net of value-added tax ("VAT"), business tax, and applicable local government levies. For 2017, revenues increased by $4.54 million, or 18.6%, to $28.98 million from $24.44 million for 2016. The increase in revenues was across overseas, domestic and E-commerce sales. Our sales growth was mainly driven by the growth in sales volume as blended average selling prices for our products had been relatively stable for 2017 and 2016.





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2017



2016



Y/Y Change



Revenues ($'000)

% of Total



Revenues ($'000)

% of Total



Amount ($'000)

% Overseas $ 21,190

73.1%

$ 18,883

77.2%

$ 2,307

12.2% Domestic

2,086

7.2%



1,129

4.6%



957

84.8% E-commerce

5,734

19.8%



4,462

18.3%



1,273

28.5% less: sales tax and addition

(31)

-0.1%



(29)

-0.1%



(2)

5.6% Total $ 28,980

100.0%

$ 24,444

100.0%

$ 4,536

18.6%

Overseas sales increased by $2.31 million, or 12.2%, to $21.19 million for 2017 from $18.88 million for 2016. Domestic sales increased by $0.96 million, or 84.8%, to $2.09 million for 2017 from $1.13 million for 2016. Sales from the e-commerce channel increased by $1.27 million, or 28.5%, to $5.73 million for 2017 from $4.46 million for 2016.



For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2017



2016



Y/Y Change



Revenues ($'000)

% of Total



Revenues ($'000)

% of Total



Amount ($'000)

% Pet chews $ 9,614

33.2%

$ 10,317

42.2%

$ (702)

-6.8% Dried pet snacks

14,852

51.2%



11,205

45.8%



3,647

32.6% Wet canned pet food

3,035

10.5%



1,926

7.9%



1,109

57.6% Dental health snacks

857

3.0%



607

2.5%



250

41.2% Baked pet biscuits

8

0.0%



124

0.5%



(116)

-93.4% Others

644

2.2%



295

1.2%



349

118.4% Less: sales tax and addition

(31)

-0.1%



(29)

-0.1%



(2)

5.6% Total $ 28,980

100.0%

$ 24,444

100.0%

$ 4,536

18.6%

Sales of dried pet snacks increased by $3.65 million, or 32.6%, to $14.85 million for 2017 from $11.20 million for 2016. Sales of wet canned pet food grew by $1.11 million, or 57.6%, to $3.04 million for 2017 from $1.93 million for 2016. Sales of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, and dental health snacks accounted for 33.2%, 51.2%, 10.5%, and 3.0%, respectively, for 2017, compared to 42.2%, 45.8%, 7.9%, and 2.5%, respectively, for 2016.

Cost of revenue

Cost of revenues consists primarily of raw materials, labor and factory overhead expenses necessary to manufacture finished goods. Cost of revenues increased by $3.31 million, or 19.1%, to $20.68 million for 2017 from $17.37 million for 2016. The increase in cost of revenues was roughly in line with the increase in revenues. As a percentage of revenues, cost of revenues was 71.4% for 2017, compared to 71.1% for 2016.

Gross profit and gross margin

Gross profit increased by $1.22 million, or 17.3%, to $8.30 million for 2017 from $7.08 million for 2016. Gross margin decreased by 0.3 percentage point to 28.6% for 2017 from 28.9% for 2016.

Operating expense

Operating expense consists of selling expense, general and administrative expense and research and development expense.

Selling expense increased by $1.44 million, or 41.9%, to $4.88 million for 2017 from $3.44 million for 2016. The increase in selling expense was mainly due to the increase in e-commerce promotion expenses, e-commerce platform commission, shipping and handling expenses and payroll expenses for marketing personnel, as it was the Company's strategy to expand E-commerce business in the past two years.

General and administrative expense increased by $0.69 million, or 48.9%, to $2.10 million for 2017 from $1.41 million for 2016. The increase in general and administrative expense was mainly attributable to the increased professional fees related to the IPO and the increase in management compensation.

Research and development expense was $1.05 million for 2017, compared to $1.08 million for 2016.

As a result, total operating expenses increased by $2.11 million, or 35.5%, to $8.03 million for 2017 from $5.92 million for 2016.

Operating income and operating margin

Income from operations decreased by $0.88 million, or 76.8%, to $0.27 million for 2017 from $1.15 million for 2016. The decrease in income from operations was mainly driven by increase in selling, general and administrative expenses that more than offset the increase in gross profit. Operating margin was 0.9% for 2017, compared to 4.7% for 2016.

Net Income and earnings per share

Net income was $0.12 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, for 2017, compared to $1.01 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, for 2016. The significant decrease in net income and earnings per share were resulted from the increase in selling, general and administrative expenses that more than offset the increase in gross profit.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $2.35 million, compared to $1.15 million at December 31, 2016. Accounts receivable and inventories were $1.93 million and $9.14 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2017, compared to $0.87 million and $5.97 million, respectively, at the end of 2016. Total working capital was $6.92 million as of December 31, 2017, compared to $0.85 million at the end of 2016.

Net cash used in operating activities was $2.67 million for 2017, compared to $1.49 million for 2016. Net cash used in investing activities was $1.39 million for 2017, compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $0.94 million for 2016. Net cash provided by financing activities was $5.26 million for 2017, compared to $1.07 million for 2016.

Recent Developments

On September 21, 2017, the Company announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 1,325,000 common shares at a public offering price of $4.25 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $5.63 million. The shares began trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market on September 21, 2017 under the ticker symbol "PETZ." On September 25, 2017, the Company announced the closing of the IPO.

On September 28, 2017, the Company announced that ViewTrade Securities, Inc., who acted as the managing underwriter and sole book-runner of the IPO, had exercised the full over-allotment option to purchase an additional 198,750 shares at the IPO price per share. As a result of the exercise of this over-allotment option, the Company had raised additional gross proceeds of approximately $0.84 million.

Notice

Rounding amounts and percentages: Certain amounts and percentages included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this press release have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding. For this reason, certain percentage amounts in this press release may vary from those obtained by performing the same calculations using the figures in the financial statements. In addition, certain other amounts that appear in this press release may not sum due to rounding.

About TDH Holdings, Inc.

Founded in April 2002, TDH Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PETZ), is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of a variety of pet food products under multiple brands that are sold in the China, Asia and Europe. The Company has four production facilities and offers in excess of 200 products, including pet chews, dried pet snacks, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits, as well as non-food items like dog leashes, pet toys, etc. More information about the Company can be found at www.tiandihui.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions, uncertainties and other factors may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels or activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company's statements regarding its continued growth and business outlook, are forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that are described more fully in the Company's registration statement on Form F-1 that was filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by TDH or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. The Company does not undertake any obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information, please contact:

Tony Tian, CFA

Weitian Group LLC

Email: tony.tian@weitian-ir.com

Phone: +1-732-910-9692









TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









December 31,

December 31,

2017

2016







ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,346,109

$ 1,145,103 Restricted cash, current

797,668



707,120 Accounts receivable

1,932,924



865,491 Advances to suppliers

633,554



711,751 Inventories

9,135,332



5,973,124 Due from related parties

361,961



35,842 Prepayments and other current assets

371,796



383,932 Total current assets

15,579,344



9,822,363 NON-CURRENT ASSETS:









Restricted cash, non-current

500,000



- Property, plant and equipment, net

3,520,373



3,306,735 Land use rights, net

211,023



110,821 Total non-current assets

4,231,396



3,417,556 Total assets $ 19,810,740

$ 13,239,919











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Accounts payable $ 4,734,110

$ 3,262,375 Account payable - related parties

152,298



111,139 Notes payable

1,377,106



1,414,232 Advances from customers

231,230



802,339 Advances from customers - related party

7,520



- Short term loans

1,402,514



1,728,185 Taxes payable

13,562



124,829 Due to related parties

345,873



1,120,702 Other current liabilities

392,435



409,571 Total current liabilities

8,656,648



8,973,372 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Deferred tax liabilities

5,810



13,795 Total liabilities

8,662,458



8,987,167 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Common stock ($0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 9,423,750 and 7,900,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 and 2016)

9,424



7,900 Additional paid-in capital

9,947,084



4,406,561 Stock subscription receivable

(100,000)



(927,730) Statutory reserves

160,014



140,570 Retained earnings

823,474



727,807 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

308,286



(102,356) Total stockholders' equity

11,148,282



4,252,752 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,810,740

$ 13,239,919



TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



For The Years Ended December 31,

2017

2016

2015











Net revenues $ 28,473,016

$ 24,443,736

$ 16,312,274 Net revenues - related party

506,495



-



- Total revenues

28,979,511



24,443,736



16,312,274 Cost of revenues

20,283,321



17,368,249



12,289,773 Cost of revenues - related party

399,177



-



- Total cost of revenues

20,682,498



17,368,249



12,289,773 Gross profit

8,297,013



7,075,487



4,022,501 Operating expenses:















Selling expense

4,882,367



3,439,843



1,820,700 General and administrative expense

2,095,676



1,407,787



931,107 Research and development expense

1,051,665



1,076,568



593,962 Total operating expenses

8,029,708



5,924,198



3,345,769 Income from operations

267,305



1,151,289



676,732 Interest expense

(82,946)



(102,274)



(117,366) Government subsidies

414



21,912



22,116 Other income

19,305



51,535



156,908 Other expense

(144,069)



(23,490)



(2,056) Total other income (expenses)

(207,296)



(52,317)



59,602 Income before income taxes provision (benefit)

60,009



1,098,972



736,334 Income tax provision (benefit)

(55,102)



89,801



269,581 Net income $ 115,111

$ 1,009,171

$ 466,753 Comprehensive income















Net income $ 115,111

$ 1,009,171

$ 466,753 Other comprehensive income (loss)















Foreign currency translation adjustment

410,642



(221,418)



(143,434) Total comprehensive income $ 525,753

$ 787,753

$ 323,319

















Earnings per common share















Basic $ 0.01

$ 0.13

$ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.01

$ 0.13

$ 0.06 Weighted average common shares outstanding















Basic

8,303,853



7,900,000



7,900,000 Diluted

8,303,853



7,900,000



7,900,000



TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



For The Years Ended December 31,

2017

2016

2015 Cash flows from operating activities









Net income $ 115,111

$ 1,009,171

$ 466,753 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization expense

364,170



256,104



266,534 Bad debt provision

18,201



-



- Deferred income tax liability

(8,581)



(127)



15,513 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

1,783



-



7,410 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable

(971,831)



(609,099)



336,193 Accounts receivable - related party

(10,817)



-



- Inventories

(2,658,359)



(3,316,762)



(2,136,489) Due to related parties

5,920











Advances to suppliers

121,360



(610,215)



492,800 Prepayments and other current assets

18,197



(223,632)



167,519 Accounts payable

1,174,363



1,321,954



(482,510) Accounts payable - related parties

32,440



-





Notes payable

(127,275)



284,510



32,109 Taxes payable

(115,219)



(85,139)



139,153 Advances from customers

(601,855)



513,456



(92,736) Advances from customers - related party

7,241



-





Other current liabilities

(39,785)



(29,339)



87,013 Net cash used in operating activities

(2,674,936)



(1,489,118)



(700,738) Cash flows from investing activities















Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment

(227,900)



(9,002)



(231,939) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

2,012



-



- Payments to acquire land use rights

(103,596)



-



- Loans to related parties

(533,242)



(2,543,946)



(5,941,665) Repayments from related parties

15,443



3,400,799



5,790,092 Change in restricted cash

(541,426)



96,337



73,851 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(1,388,709)



944,188



(309,661) Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from issuance of common shares

5,542,047



3,759,423



10 Collection of stock subscription receivable

827,730



-



- Capital distribution in connection with acquisition of a subsidiary

-



(2,880,000)



- Proceeds from related parties

1,073,961



3,503,190



971,575 Repayments to related parties

(1,767,391)



(3,310,849)



(56) Proceeds from short term loans

2,077,219



1,806,411



3,243,000 Repayments of short term loans

(2,494,793)



(1,806,411)



(2,713,203) Net cash provided by financing activities

5,258,773



1,071,764



1,501,326 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

5,878



(33,411)



(29,581) Net change in cash and cash equivalents

1,201,006



493,423



461,346 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year

1,145,103



651,680



190,334 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year $ 2,346,109

$ 1,145,103

$ 651,680

















Supplemental cash flow information















Interest paid $ 82,234

$ 102,274

$ 117,366 Income taxes paid $ 59,927

$ 102,036

$ 103,436

















Non-cash investing and financial activities















Operating expenses paid by related parties $ 85,837

$ 68,679

$ 84,842 Property, plant and equipment transferred from construction in progress $ -

$ 34,721

$ 44,819 Liabilities assumed in connection with purchase of property, plant and equipment $ 133,229

$ 295,280

$ 46,786 Liabilities assumed in connection with acquisition of a subsidiary $ -

$ 91,826

$ - Accounts payable settled with loans to related parties $ -

$ 490,388

$ - Receivables from related parties settled with payables to related parties $ 169,906

$ 92,402

$ - Debt paid by the related party in lieu of repayment to the Company $ -

$ -

$ 125,225

