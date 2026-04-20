TDH Holdings, Inc. Reports Full Year 2025 Audited Financial Results

BEIJING, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) ("TDH" or the "Company"), a PRC-based company that is an operator and manager of commercial real estate properties, announced today its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights:





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, ($ millions, except per share data)

2025

2024

% Change Revenues from continuing operations

$1.25

$0.56

121.96 % Gross profit (loss)

($0.01)

$0.24

(104.92) % Gross profit (loss) margin

(0.94) %

42.29 %

(43.23) pp* Loss from operations

($1.83)

($1.83)

(0.11) % Operating loss margin

(146.31) %

(325.10) %

178.79 pp* Net income (loss) attributable to common

stockholders

$1.80

$2.68

(32.97 %) Earnings (loss) per share - basic and

diluted

$0.17

$0.26

(32.97 %)













* pp: percentage points













Revenues from continuing operations increased by approximately 121.96% from $0.56 million in fiscal year 2024 to $1.25 million in fiscal year 2025. We have strengthened our brand image and enhanced our market competitiveness by upgrading service quality and optimizing the leasing process, among other measures. Meanwhile, we are committed to establishing long-term and stable cooperative relationships with our clients, laying a solid foundation for the sustained growth of our business. We expect revenue from our commercial real estate leasing business to maintain a growth trend in the near term.

Gross loss from continuing operations was $0.01 million in fiscal year 2025 as compared to gross profit from continuing operations of $0.24 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease in gross margin in 2025 was mainly due to the reclassification of agency service costs and maintenance costs directly related to the leasing business from administrative expenses to cost of revenues.

Operating loss from continuing operations was $1.83 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, compared with $1.83 million for the same period in 2024. As a percentage of total revenues, the operating loss ratio improved significantly to approximately negative 146.31% in 2025 from negative 325.10% in 2024. The improvement in operating loss performance was primarily driven by the substantial increase in total revenues during the year.

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $1.80 million, or an income per share of $0.17, for the fiscal year 2025 as compared to net loss of $1.80 million, or a loss per share of $0.26, for fiscal year 2024. The decrease in our net income and diluted earnings per share was primarily due to non-recurring losses recognized in connection with the disposal and liquidation of certain non-core legacy subsidiaries, partially offset by higher revenue generated from our commercial real estate management business and improved investment income during 2025.

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

The Company's revenues are generated from commercial property leasing and related management services. Revenues from continuing operations increased by approximately 121.96% from $0.56 million in fiscal year 2024 to $1.25 million in fiscal year 2025, driven by the expansion of our property portfolio and improved leasing performance.





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2025



2024



Y/Y Change





Revenues

($'000)

% of

Total



Revenues

($'000)

% of

Total



Amount

($'000)

% Commercial real estate business revenue

1,258

100.51 %



566

100.36 %



692

122.26 % Less: sales tax and additional surcharge

(6)

-0.51 %



(2)

-0.36 %



4

234.3 % Total $ 1,251

100.00 %

$ 564

100.00 %

$ 687

121.96 %









































For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company generated all of its revenues from commercial property leasing and related property management services. We completed the discontinuation of our legacy pet food and restaurant business segments in prior periods and have since fully focused on commercial real estate leasing and property management operations. As we continue to scale our commercial real estate portfolio and enhance leasing execution, revenues from continuing operations increased by $0.69 million, or 121.96%, to $1.25 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 from $0.56 million in 2024. We expect our revenue from the commercial real estate management business will continue to grow in the near future.

Cost of revenues

Our cost of revenues from continuing operations is primarily comprised of lease and occupancy costs, depreciation and amortization costs, and agency service costs. Our cost of revenues from continuing operations increased by $937,696, or 288.25%, for the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2024. This increase was in line with the growth in revenues from our continuing operations. Our cost of revenues as a percentage of revenues was 100.94% and 57.71% for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Gross profit (loss) and gross profit (loss) margin

Our gross margin from continuing operations was -0.94% for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared with a gross margin of 42.29% for the year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in gross margin in 2025 was mainly due to the reclassification of agency service costs and maintenance costs directly related to the leasing business from administrative expenses to cost of revenues.

Operating expense

Operating expense consists of selling expenses and general and administrative expenses.

Operating expenses from our continuing operations were $1,818,978 and $2,071,079, for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, a decrease of $252,101, or -12.17% in fiscal year 2025 as compared to fiscal year 2024. The ratio of operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decrease from 367.39% for the year ended December 31, 2024 to 145.37% for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Selling expense from our continuing operations was $49,583 and $0 for the years ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively, an increase of $49,583 or 100%. Our selling expenses was $49,583 in 2025 as compared to $0 in 2024, mainly due to expenses incurred to expand its sales activities.

General and administrative expenses from our continuing operations were $1,769,395 and $1,745,247 for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 respectively, representing an increase of $24,148, or 1.38%, in fiscal year 2025 as compared to fiscal year 2024. The main reason for the increase was mainly due to property management fees and depreciation expenses relating to additional properties.

Impairment of goodwill charge was $0 million in fiscal year 2025, as compared to $0.32 million in fiscal year 2024.

Operating loss and operating loss margin

Operating loss from our continuing operations was $1.83 million for fiscal year 2025, as compared to an operating loss of $1.83 million for fiscal year 2024. Our operating loss as a percentage of total revenues was approximately negative 146.31% and negative 325.10% for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The significant improvement in the operating loss margin was primarily driven by the substantial increase in revenue from our commercial real estate leasing and property management business.

Net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share

Net income was $1.78 million for fiscal year 2025, compared to net income of $2.50 million for fiscal year 2024. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $1.78 million, or earnings per share of $0.17, for fiscal year 2025. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $2.68 million, or earnings per share of $0.26 for fiscal year 2024. The decrease in our net income was primarily due to non-recurring losses from the liquidation of legacy non-core subsidiaries, partially offset by higher revenue from our commercial real estate property business segment and increased investment income for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Conditions

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $19.16 million, compared to $15.70 million as of December 31, 2024. Accounts receivable, net was $0.07 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $0.01 million as of December 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had working capital of approximately $27.40 million, compared to $24.60 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities was $1.78 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $0.23 million for fiscal year 2024. Net cash provided by investing activities was $6.24 million for fiscal year 2025, compared to $2.78 million for fiscal year 2024. Net cash used in financing activities was $1.05 million for fiscal year 2025, compared to no net cash provided by or used in financing activities in fiscal year 2024.

Liquidity

Our consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming we will continue as a going concern, which contemplates the realization of assets and liquidation of liabilities in the normal course of business.

Following our discontinuation of the restaurant business in June 2024, we have fully shifted our operating focus to the ownership, operation and management of commercial real estate properties. During fiscal year 2025, revenue from our commercial real estate business increased significantly to $1.25 million, representing substantial growth as compared to prior periods. Currently, substantially all of our revenue is derived from our commercial real estate property business. Our future business growth and operational stability depend, in part, on our ability to successfully onboard, lease and manage additional commercial properties.

If we are not able to effectively manage, lease and acquire new properties that generate stable rental revenue, we may not be able to grow and maintain our business as anticipated, and our revenue may decline. As a result, our future business, financial condition and results of operations may be materially adversely affected. There can be no assurances that future revenue growth or potential capital infusion will be sufficient to enable us to achieve sustained profitability or continuous positive cash flows. In assessing our liquidity, management monitors and analyzes our cash and cash equivalents, our ability to generate recurring revenue, and our operating and capital expenditure commitments.

As of December 31, 2025, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $19.16 million. We also had short-term investments of approximately $14.53 million, which are highly liquid and can be readily converted into cash to support our operations as needed.

As of December 31, 2025, our major liabilities included accounts payable of $0.09 million, advances from customers of $0.26 million, due to related parties of $0.30 million, current portion of operating lease liabilities of $0.92 million, and non-current portion of operating lease liabilities of $2.86 million. Our working capital amounted to approximately $27.40 million as of December 31, 2025. Based on the current operating plan, management believes that the Company's cash position, highly liquid short-term investments and improved operating cash flows collectively will provide sufficient liquidity to meet its anticipated liquidity and capital requirements for at least 12 months from the date the audited financial statements are issued.

Notice

Rounding amounts and percentages: Certain amounts and percentages included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this press release have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding. For this reason, certain percentage amounts in this press release may vary from those obtained by performing the same calculations using the figures in the financial statements. In addition, certain other amounts that appear in this press release may not sum due to rounding.

About TDH Holdings, Inc.

Founded in April 2002, TDH Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PETZ), a PRC-based company that is an owner, operator and manager of commercial real estate properties. More information about the Company can be found at www.tiandihui.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company's statements regarding, among others, its growth and business outlook, the excepted revenue growth from the Company's commercial real estate management business and the Company's ability to execute on its business plan, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; general risks affecting the commercial real estate industry (including, without limitation, the inability to enter into or renew leases on favorable terms, changes in client preferences and space utilization, dependence on clients' financial condition, and competition from other developers, owners and operators of real estate); changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the United States and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Feng Zhang, CFO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +86 183-1102-1983

TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31,



December 31,





2025



2024

ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 19,138,205



$ 15,699,562

Restricted cash



19,950





-

Short-term investments



14,531,930





12,952,597

Accounts receivable, net



75,346





5,748

Advances to suppliers, net



198,401





37,790

Prepayments and other current assets, net



146,385





103,519

Total current assets



34,110,217





28,799,216

NON-CURRENT ASSETS















Property, plant and equipment, net



2,398,192





2,363,989

Operating lease right-of-use assets



3,787,265





2,175,456

Total non-current assets



6,185,457





4,539,445

Total assets

$ 40,295,674



$ 33,338,661



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Accounts payable

$ 90,006



$ 122,251

Deferred lease revenue



255,383





183,173

Bank overdrafts



-





73,105

Short-term loans - related parties



-





261,725

Taxes payable



11,215





14,681

Due to related parties



300,000





200,318

Operating lease liabilities, current



921,524





486,121

Other current liabilities



5,135,539





2,859,061

Total current liabilities



6,713,667





4,200,435

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Operating lease liabilities, non-current



2,860,197





1,738,371

Total liabilities



9,573,864





5,938,806

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:















Common shares ($0.02 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;

10,323,268 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025

and 2024)



206,465





206,465

Additional paid-in capital



51,129,439





51,129,439

Accumulated deficit



(20,620,053)





(23,937,478)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(72,820)





(95,784)

Total TDH Holdings, Inc. shareholders' equity



30,643,031





27,302,642

Non-controlling interest



78,779





97,213

Total shareholders' equity



30,721,810





27,399,855

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 40,295,674



$ 33,338,661



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)





For The Years Ended December 31,





2025



2024



2023

Net revenue

$ 1,251,259



$ 563,726



$ 754

Total revenue



1,251,259





563,726





754

Cost of revenue



1,263,000





325,304





976

Total cost of revenue



1,263,000





325,304





976

Gross profit



(11,741)





238,422





(222)

Operating expenses:























Selling expense



49,583





-





22

General and administrative expense



1,769,395





1,745,247





3,145,280

Stock-based compensation expense



-





-





3,040,000

Impairment of goodwill



-





325,832





-

Total operating expenses



1,818,978





2,071,079





6,185,302

Loss from operations



(1,830,719)





(1,832,657)





(6,185,524)

Interest income (expense)



112,085





(68,858)





(14,276)

Other income (expense)



(6,711,077)





(2,844,939)





461,461

Gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries



(590,528)





-





-

Investment income (loss), net



10,801,316





6,671,948





(2,644,576)

Total other income (expenses)



3,611,796





3,758,151





(2,197,391)

Income (loss) before income tax provision



1,781,077





1,925,494





(8,382,915)

Income tax provision



-





(182)









Net income (loss) from continuing operations



1,781,077





1,925,312





(8,382,915)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations of

Tiandihui



-





-





(15,095,547)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations of Bo

Lings and Far Lings



-





575,249





(153,054)

Net income (loss)



1,781,077





2,500,561





(23,631,516)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling

interest



(18,434)





(183,961)





(5,344)

Net income (loss) attributable to TDH Holdings, Inc.

$ 1,799,511



$ 2,684,522



$ (23,626,172)

Comprehensive income (loss)























Net income (loss)

$ 1,781,077



$ 2,500,561



$ (23,631,516)

Foreign currency translation adjustment



22,964





(718)





(523,315)

Total comprehensive income (loss)



1,804,041





2,499,843





(24,154,831)

Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-

controlling interest



(18,434)





(333,106)





(5,344)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to TDH

Holdings, Inc.

$ 1,822,475



$ 2,832,949



$ (24,149,487)



























Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to TDH

Holdings, Inc.























Basic

$ 0.17



$ 0.26



$ (2.29)

Diluted

$ 0.17



$ 0.26



$ (2.29)

Weighted average common shares outstanding























Basic



10,323,268





10,323,268





10,323,268

Diluted



10,323,268





10,323,268





10,323,268



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Number of

Shares*



Common

Shares



Additional

Paid-in

Capital



Stock

Subscription

Receivable



Statutory

Reserves



Accumulated

Deficit



Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss)



Total

Stockholders'

Equity

Attributable

to TDH



Non-

controlling

Interest



Total

Stockholders'

Equity

Balance, December 31, 2022



10,323,268



$ 206,465



$ 48,089,439



$ -



$ 160,014



$ (28,165,927)



$ 428,249



$ 20,718,240



$ 435,663



$ 21,153,903

Net loss



-





-













-





-





(23,626,172)





-





(23,626,172)





(5,344)





(23,631,516)

Stock-based compensation expense



















3,040,000





































3,040,000













3,040,000

Adjustment to reflect the effect of disposal of Tiandihui and

Chongaijiujiu



-





-





-





-





(160,014)





25,170,099





-





25,010,085





-





25,010,085

Foreign currency translation adjustment



-





-





-





-





-





-





(523,315)





(523,315)





-





(523,315)

Balance, December 31, 2023



10,323,268



$ 206,465



$ 51,129,439



$ -



$ -



$ (26,622,000)



$ (95,066)



$ 24,618,838



$ 430,319



$ 25,049,157

Net income



-





-













-





-





2,684,522





-





2,684,522





(183,961)





2,500,561

Foreign currency translation adjustment



-





-





-





-





-





-





(718)





(718)





(149,145)





(149,863)

Balance, December 31, 2024



10,323,268



$ 206,465



$ 51,129,439



$ -



$ -



$ (23,937,478)



$ (95,784)



$ 27,302,642



$ 97,213



$ 27,399,855

Net income



-





-





-





-





-





1,799,511





-





1,799,511





(18,434)





1,781,077

Adjustment to reflect the effect of disposal of

BVBA



-





-





-





-





-





1,517,914





-





1,517,914





-





1,517,914

Foreign currency translation adjustment



-





-





-





-





-





-





22,964





22,964





-





22,964

Balance, December 31, 2025



10,323,268



$ 206,465



$ 51,129,439



$ -



$ -



$ (20,620,053)



$ (72,820)



$ 30,643,031



$ 78,779



$ 30,721,810





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.



TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For The Years Ended December 31,





2025



2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities

















Net income (loss)

$ 1,781,077



$ 2,500,561



$ (23,631,516)

Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations



-





575,249





(15,248,601)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations



1,781,077





1,925,312





(8,382,915)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided by (used in) operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization expense



221,223





111,642





22,649

Fair value change of short-term investments, net



(10,801,316)





(6,671,948)





2,644,576

Impairment of goodwill



-





325,832





-

Impairment of long-lived assets other than goodwill



-





-





1,964

Inventory write-down



-





-





69,677

Allowance for doubtful accounts



-





-





22,674

Loss on disposal of subsidiaries



590,528





-





-

Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and

equipment



-





59,009





37,766

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



869,382





459,251





2,623,288

Stock-based compensation



-





-





3,040,000

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable, net



(141,066)





114,462





40,894

Inventories, net



-





8,370





44,240

Operating lease liabilities



(924,186)





(441,402)





691,854

Due to related parties



100,000





-





1,928,329

Advances to suppliers, net



(157,201)





(38,144)





(32,465)

Prepayments and other current assets, net



(41,125)





(1,660,998)





(3,210,336)

Accounts payable



2,847,169





2,927,432





(369,142)

Accounts payable - related parties



-





-





502,635

Interest payable



-





30,662





3,573

Taxes payable



5,191





6,982





(2,445)

Advances from customers



67,256





185,145





(6,974)

Other current liabilities



3,802,884





4,420,782





(1,234,226)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from

continuing operations



(1,780,184)





1,762,389





(1,564,383)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from

discontinued operations



-





(1,996,377)





999,987

Net cash used in operating activities

$ (1,780,184)



$ (233,987)



$ (564,396)

Cash flows from investing activities























Payments to acquire property and equipment



(244,088)





(1,881,370)





(7,655)

Disposal of subsidiaries



-





578,400





-

Cash obtained from business acquisition



-





16,047





-

Purchase of short-term investments



(60,393,565)





(46,777,749)





(37,066,925)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments



66,873,258





50,944,982





31,024,365

Investment in equity



-





(99,280)





-

Leasehold improvement



-





-





(16,836)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from

continuing operations



6,235,605





2,781,030





(6,067,051)

Net cash provided by investing activities from

discontinued operations



-





-





-

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



6,235,605





2,781,030





(6,067,051)

Cash flows from financing activities























Repayments to related parties



-





-





(6,774)

Repayments of short-term loans



(422,237)





-





-

Payment to related party



(624,595)





-





-

Net cash (used in) financing activities from

continuing operations



(1,046,832)





-





(6,774)

Net cash provided by financing activities from

discontinued operations



-





-





-

Net cash (used in) financing activities

$ (1,046,832)



$ -



$ (6,774)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash



50,004





(508,863)





(1,557,522)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash



3,458,593





2,038,180





(8,195,743)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning

of the year



15,699,562





13,661,382





21,857,125

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the

year

$ 19,158,155



$ 15,699,562



$ 13,661,382

Less: Cash and restricted cash of discontinued

operations at the end of the period



-





-





534,777

Cash and restricted cash of continued operations at the

end of the period

$ 19,158,155



$ 15,699,562



$ 13,126,605



























Supplemental cash flow information























Interest paid

$ -



$ -



$ -

Income taxes paid

$ -



$ -



$ -



























Non-cash investing and financing activities























Liabilities assumed in connection with purchase of

property, plant and equipment

$ -



$ -



$ -

Notes payable reclassified to short-term loans

$ -



$ -



$ -

Short-term loans settled by transferring an equity

investment to the creditor

$ -



$ -



$ -

Cashless exercise of warrants

$ -



$ -



$ -

Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating

lease obligations

$ 2,406,836



$ 2,665,894



$ -

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and

restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 19,138,205



$ 15,699,562



$ 13,126,605

Restricted cash

$ 19,950



$ -



$ 534,777

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$ 19,158,155



$ 15,699,562



$ 13,661,382



The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these financial statements.

SOURCE TDH Holdings, Inc.