TDI HIRES NEW PRESIDENT AND PARTNER, BRENT BALL

Multifamily industry leader, Brent Ball, to spearhead efforts to maximize the value of TDI's existing portfolio, expand focus on attainable housing, and provide third-party capital

DALLAS, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TDI, a Class A multifamily investment platform with approximately $3.7 billion of multifamily assets, is proud to announce the addition of Brent Ball as the President and Partner. Ball will lead efforts to maximize the value of TDI's existing portfolio, expand focus on attainable housing geared for educators, first responders, and other essential workers, and provide third-party capital through preferred equity and tax-exempt bond investments.

"We have a growing housing affordability crisis for moderate-income households that is perpetuating," said Ball. "Our passion is to help serve this middle-income tier of families in all cities throughout Dallas-Fort Worth through the state approved Housing Finance Corporation ("HFC") legislation. I appreciate that TDI has already exhibited their commitment toward this effort by structuring its developments in Anna, Fort Worth, and McKinney to serve such households."

Previously, Ball served as Senior Vice President of Asset Management for Willow Bridge Property Company, leading asset management efforts nationally for the company's owned portfolio. He brings over 35 years of experience in investment management, acquisitions, and development with an emphasis on underwriting, operational guidance, and strategic planning.

Prior to Willow Bridge, he served at Trammell Crow Company, CBRE's development subsidiary, where he established an asset management function overseeing a $5.5 billion multifamily portfolio of developed and committed pipeline assets.

Ball also served in multiple capacities at Fairfield Residential Company for over 20 years, including his position as one of the firm's principals. At Fairfield, he designed and directed the company's national asset management division to support its development and acquisition/rehab business lines from point of underwriting through monetization on a portfolio of up to 65,000 units. Additionally, he led the company's disposition activities, property management company, and condominium formation and sales platforms.

Before joining Fairfield, Ball spent seven years at Archon Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Goldman Sachs, where he directed the acquisition, asset management, and asset repositioning of the multifamily business line in the Western and Southwestern United States. Ball is a graduate of the University of Texas and holds his FINRA Series 6, 63, and 7 Licenses.

About TDI

TDI is a multifamily investment and operating company owned by Bobby Page, Ron Ingram, and Brad Taylor, the former owners of JPI. While at JPI, they led the company to develop 115,000 apartment homes across 380 communities representing $18 billion of value. Having recently sold the JPI operating company platform to Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc. in November of 2023, TDI retained 31 real estate projects with a total valuation of $3.7 billion.

To learn more about TDI, please visit www.tdire.com

