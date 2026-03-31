TDIndustries Awarded Three National Construction Honors by Associated Builders and Contractors

DALLAS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TDIndustries (TD), a premier facilities services and mechanical construction firm, has earned three national Excellence in Construction® (EIC) Awards, presented during ABC Convention 2026 in Salt Lake City on March 19.

The EIC Awards celebrate 86 of the nation's top construction projects from 2025, including school relocations, large-scale renovations and the construction of science parks, apartments and hospitals. Contractors are also honored for their remarkable achievements in leadership, health and safety, innovation and merit.

"These projects represent the broad range and complexity of work our employee-owners are trusted to deliver," said CEO Frank Musolino. "Our employee-owners operate in demanding conditions that require innovation, technical expertise, informed decision-making and disciplined attention to safety, often in environments where there is no room for error. That level of commitment is how TDIndustries earns trust, delivers exceptional results and strengthens the communities we serve."

National Excellence in Construction Eagle Award Winners

The Brazoria County Courthouse Justice Center Expansion project outside of Houston involved modernizing the mechanical room of a 1940s-era building, renovating all five floors of a 1970s-era building and constructing a new six-story administrative building, seamlessly blending the old and the new.





project outside of Houston involved modernizing the mechanical room of a 1940s-era building, renovating all five floors of a 1970s-era building and constructing a new six-story administrative building, seamlessly blending the old and the new. The HCA Methodist Hospital Specialty Transplant ICU and Rehabilitation Renovation in San Antonio was completed within a fully operational hospital without disruption to patient care. From executing a live oxygen tap to installing prefabricated systems with half-inch tolerances, the team demonstrated exceptional coordination and adaptability.

National Excellence in Construction Pyramid Award Winner

The Texas Data Center Construction Project (Phase 1) was recognized for TDindustries' delivery of a mission-critical facility requiring advanced mechanical systems, precision planning and accelerated execution to support next-generation high density direct-to-chip liquid cooling technology.

"Communities thrive when infrastructure is built and rebuilt with excellence, just like these projects completed by the teams at TDIndustries," said 2026 Chair of the ABC National Board of Directors Thomas "Murph" Murphy, vice president of Power & Construction Group, Scottsville, New York. "ABC's EIC Awards celebrate achievements in both construction projects as well as recognizing quality, safety and innovation that these teams deliver. These projects honored at the 36th annual gala are an example of ABC contractor members' remarkable achievements in leadership, safety, innovation and merit. Congratulations to TDIndustries for showcasing the pinnacle of construction excellence."

The EIC Awards honor each member of the construction team, including the contractor, owner, architect and engineer. The winning projects are judged on complexity, adaptation to unique challenges, completion time, innovation and safety.

A panel of industry experts served as the competition's judges. This year's judges included representatives from the Design-Build Institute of America, Engineering News-Record, the Construction Owners Association of America, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, the National Institute of Building Sciences, ShareBuilt, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and other select construction-related organizations nationwide.

About TDIndustries

TDIndustries, Inc. is a premier facilities services and mechanical construction company, and since 1946 we have pursued excellence through servant leadership, technology and innovation. TD is well-positioned to meet clients' needs and exceed expectations on any project, regardless of size or complexity, within budget and on time. For more information, visit TDIndustries.com.

SOURCE TDIndustries