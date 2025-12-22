Texas-Based TDIndustries Celebrates Multiple Industry Honors for Excellence and Safety in 2025

DALLAS , Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TDIndustries, a leading mechanical construction and facilities services company proudly celebrates a landmark year of recognition for its commitment to quality, innovation and safety.

Throughout 2025, TDIndustries earned four prestigious local construction industry awards. TDIndustries was honored by local Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) chapters in Greater Houston and South Texas, which serve Houston, San Antonio and nearby Texas cities, with Excellence in Construction awards for outstanding building projects. TEXO, the ABC and Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) chapter serving North Texas, honored TDIndustries with its Distinguished Building Award. Finally, TDIndustries was awarded an AGC-Texas Building Branch (TBB) Outstanding Construction Award. These accolades highlight TDIndustries' groundbreaking mechanical construction projects throughout Texas.

ABC Greater Houston Excellence in Construction Award

TDIndustries received the ABC Greater Houston Excellence in Construction Award for its work on the Brazoria County Courthouse Justice Center Expansion. The project was recognized for superior craftsmanship and technical expertise. Located in the heart of an active civic center, the project involved modernizing the mechanical room of a 1940s-era courthouse, renovating all five floors of a 1970s-era justice center and constructing a new six-story administrative building — all while maintaining continuous operations across the three adjoining structures.

TEXO Distinguished Building Award and AGC-Texas Building Branch Outstanding Construction Award

TDIndustries earned the TEXO Distinguished Building Award and the AGC-TBB Outstanding Construction Award for the Texas Data Center Project. TD's remarkable execution and efficiency while building the first phase of this data center, paved the way for TD to acquire a contract to build the first major direct liquid-cooling project in the United States.

ABC South Texas Excellence in Construction Award

TDIndustries was honored with the ABC South Texas Excellence in Construction Award for the HCA Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital ICU and Rehabilitation Renovation, demonstrating TD's ability to execute critical healthcare projects with precision and care. TDIndustries renovated a fully operational hospital in the heart of San Antonio. Faced with limited access to the area of the hospital in which the renovation would take place, unpredictable weather and sensitive and sophisticated medical systems, the team overcame complex challenges without disrupting patient care or hospital operations.

Individual Recognition for Safety

TDIndustries also celebrates Doug Edrington, who was named 2025 AGC National Construction Safety Champion of the Year, a testament to his leadership and dedication to advancing safety standards across the industry.

"These awards are a testament to the dedication and expertise of our employee-owners," said Matt Terry, President of Construction. "Whether delivering courthouse expansions, critical healthcare facilities, data centers or leading the industry in safety, TDIndustries continues to raise the bar for excellence."

These awards underscore TDIndustries' dedication to developing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of clients in sectors ranging from government and healthcare to technology and infrastructure.

ABOUT TDINDUSTRIES

TDIndustries, Inc. is a premier facilities service and mechanical construction company, and since 1946 we have pursued excellence through servant leadership, technology and innovation. TD is well-positioned to meet customers' needs and exceed expectations on any project, regardless of size or complexity, within budget and on time. For more information, visit TDIndustries.com.

Media Contacts:

Kathy Baker, Senior Vice President Strategy and Marketing

[email protected]

Phylissia Clark, Sr. Manager, Communications and Inclusion

[email protected]

SOURCE TDIndustries