TDIndustries celebrates International Women's Day and Women in Construction Week

DALLAS, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TDIndustries, Inc. (TD) proudly celebrates Women in Construction Week with a kick-off on International Women's Day. For 75 years, TD has supported women in the industry by providing equal opportunities for women to give back and to grow our business while working in construction, technology, manufacturing, facility services and maintenance. The Founder and CEO Jack Lowe Sr.'s mother, Mrs. Florence Lowe, and aunt Mrs. Julia Lee Greer, played critical roles in launching TD in 1946.

Throughout the week, TD will share a blog series that highlights and recognizes female Partners (TD employees), their contributions to the construction industry, and what it means to be a woman in a male-dominated profession. These women are diverse in their roles, experiences and tenure at TD, where women make up 28 percent of TD's Board of Directors and 26 percent of the Senior Leadership Team.

Additionally, TD will host a leadership panel series to educate Partners on our commitment to supporting women. With a focus on women's heritage in the workplace, female Partners will share personal stories, advice, best practices, and lessons learned throughout March.

"It has been a privilege to start my career at TD more than 25 years ago with the opportunities to keep growing my skillset and now support up-and-coming women who are joining the construction industry," said Randee Herrin, Senior Vice President of Construction Technologies and Manufacturing. "The field is constantly evolving, which means that we need the brightest and most innovative individuals on our team to keep up with trends and shape how construction and technology will be utilized across all business lines in the future."

As part of TD's three-year diversity and inclusion plan, Partner Resource Groups (PRG) are active for individuals across the company to join and celebrate the power of individual differences. TD currently has four PRGs aimed at fostering communication, awareness, development, and engagement. The Women's PRG is open to all TD Partners who want to help guide five strategic areas, including community, communication, culture, career and commerce.

ABOUT WOMEN IN CONSTRUCTION WEEK

The focus of Women in Construction (WIC) Week is to highlight women as a viable component of the construction industry. WIC Week also provides an occasion for NAWIC's thousands of members across the country to raise awareness of the opportunities available for women in the construction industry and to emphasize the growing role of women in the industry. It is also a time for local chapters to give back to their communities.

ABOUT TDINDUSTRIES

Celebrating 75 years of servant leadership and excellence, TDIndustries, Inc. (TD) is the premier full-service mechanical company serving the Southwest. TD was founded by Jack Lowe Sr. and has been finding solutions for customers' needs with innovative ideas and cost-saving solutions since 1946. With locations in Texas (Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland), Arizona (Tucson, Phoenix) and Colorado (Denver), TD is well-positioned to meet customers' needs and exceed their expectations on any project regardless of size, complexity, or location, within budget, and on time. For more information, visit TDIndustries.com.

