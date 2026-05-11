TDS AND ARRAY TO WEBCAST ANNUAL MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS

CHICAGO, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS] and Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. [NYSE: AD] announce the following webcasts:

Array℠ will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 19, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Central time.

TDS will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 21, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Central time.

To listen to the meetings, please visit the Events & Presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.arrayinc.com. The meetings will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the beginning of each meeting to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) provides broadband, video, voice and wireless services through its TDS Telecom business. Array leases tower space to tenants and provides ancillary services, holds noncontrolling interests in primarily wireless operating companies and holds certain wireless spectrum licenses. Founded in 1969, TDS is headquartered in Chicago.

About Array

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. is a leading owner and operator of shared wireless communications infrastructure in the United States. Array owns 4,452 cell towers in 19 states and enables the deployment of 5G and other wireless technologies throughout the country. As of March 31, 2026, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned approximately 81.9% of Array.

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. and Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.