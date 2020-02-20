TDS announces first quarter 2020 dividend; 3% dividend increase in 2020

46th consecutive year of dividend increases

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Feb 20, 2020, 16:12 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS), a leading provider of telecommunications services, has declared a first quarter 2020 dividend of $0.17 per Common Share and Series A Common Share. Payment will be made on March 31, 2020, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2020.

About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,400 people as of December 31, 2019.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com 
U.S. Cellular: www.uscellular.com 
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com 
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

