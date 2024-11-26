TDS announces fourth quarter 2024 dividends

News provided by

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Nov 26, 2024, 16:05 ET

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS), a leading provider of telecommunications services, has declared fourth quarter 2024 dividends on its Common Shares, Series A Common Shares, Series UU Preferred Shares and Series VV Preferred Shares.

  • TDS is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per Common Share and Series A Common Share payable on December 31, 2024, to holders of record on December 16, 2024.

  • TDS is paying a quarterly dividend of $414.0625 per share on the company's 6.625% Series UU Preferred shares; holders of depositary shares will receive $0.4140625 per depositary share payable on December 31, 2024, to holders of record on December 16, 2024.

  • TDS is paying a quarterly dividend of $375.0000 per share on the company's 6.000% Series VV Preferred shares; holders of depositary shares will receive $0.3750000 per depositary share payable on December 31, 2024, to holders of record on December 16, 2024.

The tickers for the TDS Common shares is "TDS", the Series UU depositary shares is "TDSPrU" and the Series VV depositary shares is "TDSPrV".

About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) provides wireless, broadband, video and voice to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular and TDS Telecom. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,000 associates as of September 30, 2024.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com
UScellular: www.uscellular.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

