TDS announces second quarter 2019 dividend

CHICAGO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS), a leading provider of telecommunications services, has declared a second quarter 2019 dividend of $0.165 per Common Share and Series A Common Share. Payment will be made on June 28, 2019, to shareholders of record as of June 14, 2019.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,400 people as of March 31, 2019.

