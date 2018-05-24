TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer

Toomey most recently served as vice president and assistant treasurer. In his new role he will take on greater responsibilities for capital markets activities, banking relationships, cash investing, and certain other corporate finance functions for TDS and its business units, U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom. He will also continue to be a member of the investment management committee for the Company's retirement plans.

Toomey succeeds Peter Sereda, who has been appointed senior vice president of finance for TDS.

"John has shown exceptional leadership in successfully managing TDS' capital markets and banking functions that are essential to maintain the company's strong financial foundation," said Sereda. "I'm confident he will continue to apply his expertise and excel in his new position."

Toomey received an MBA in finance and accounting from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University, and a BS in mechanical engineering from Marquette University.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,900 people as of March 31, 2018.

