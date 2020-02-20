TDS reports fourth quarter and full year 2019 results

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference on February 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. CST. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com . TDS intends to file its Form 10-K on February 25, 2020.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,336 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, versus $1,332 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $12 million and $0.10, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $16 million and $0.14, respectively, in the same period one year ago. TDS reported Adjusted EBITDA of $293 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $288 million in the same period one year ago.

TDS reported total operating revenues of $5,176 million and $5,109 million for the years ended 2019 and 2018, respectively. Net income attributable to TDS shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $121 million and $1.03, respectively, for the year ended 2019 compared to $135 million and $1.17, respectively, for the year ended 2018. TDS reported Adjusted EBITDA of $1,319 million in 2019 compared to $1,267 million in 2018.

"I am pleased with the progress the TDS Family of Companies made in 2019 toward our long-term strategic goals," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "U.S. Cellular executed on a number of important initiatives in 2019 and increased revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, putting it in a strong position to support multi-year investments in network modernization and 5G launches. TDS Telecom saw continued success with both fiber expansion and broadband penetration, resulting in increased broadband connections and revenues.

"U.S. Cellular customers continued to migrate to unlimited data service plans, shifted to smartphones and adopted device protection plans which combined, boosted average revenue per user. U.S. Cellular also generated strong growth in roaming revenue, while at the same time driving down roaming expense through favorable agreements with major carriers. U.S. Cellular will continue to invest heavily to improve the customer experience. This year, U.S. Cellular will deploy 5G commercially in two markets and continue its VoLTE deployment. Additionally, it has recently launched commercial service in Sioux City, Iowa and Northern Wisconsin.

"In 2019, TDS Telecom continued to expand their fiber footprint both inside and outside of their traditional markets. In the wireline segment, increases in video and broadband connections, coupled with demand for higher broadband speeds, drove increases in average residential revenue per connection. Cable connections also grew rapidly driven by strong increases in broadband connections and the acquisition of Continuum in North Carolina. TDS Telecom plans more fiber expansion while evaluating additional out-of-territory fiber opportunities and cable acquisitions in attractive markets."

2020 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2020 results for U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of February 20, 2020 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

2020 Estimated Results and Actual Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019



U.S. Cellular Estimate

Actual (Dollars in millions)





Service revenues $3,000-$3,100

$ 3,035

Adjusted OIBDA1 $775-$900

$ 832

Adjusted EBITDA1 $950-$1,075

$ 1,015

Capital expenditures $850-$950

$ 710









TDS Telecom Estimate

Actual (Dollars in millions)





Total operating revenues $950-$1,000

$ 930

Adjusted OIBDA1 $280-$310

$ 300

Adjusted EBITDA1 $290-$320

$ 313

Capital expenditures $300-$350

$ 316



The following tables provide reconciliations of Net income to Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 estimated results and actual results for the year ended December 31, 2019. In providing 2020 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.



U.S. Cellular

TDS Telecom

Estimate

Actual

Estimate

Actual (Dollars in millions)













Net income (GAAP) N/A

$ 133



N/A

$ 92

Add back:













Income tax expense N/A

52



N/A

30

Income before income taxes (GAAP) $130-$255

$ 185



$80-$110

$ 122

Add back:













Interest expense 110

110



—

(3)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 690

702



210

200

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $930-$1,055

$ 997



$290-$320

$ 320

Add back or deduct:













(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 20

19



—

(7)

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —

(1)



—

—

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $950-$1,075

$ 1,015



$290-$320

$ 313

Deduct:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 160

166



—

—

Interest and dividend income 15

17



10

12

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $775-$900

$ 832



$280-$310

$ 300







Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for December 31, 2019, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

Conference Call Information

TDS will hold a conference call on February 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1145/33161

or at Access the call by phone at 877-273-7192 (US/ Canada ), conference ID: 2677654.

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.tdsinc.com . The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com .

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,400 people as of December 31, 2019.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to execute TDS' business strategy; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and U.S. Cellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; impacts of any pending acquisitions/divestitures/exchanges of properties and/or licenses, including, but not limited to, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals, successfully complete the transactions and the financial impacts of such transactions; the ability of the company to successfully manage and grow its markets; the access to and pricing of unbundled network elements; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the state and federal telecommunications regulatory environment; the value of assets and investments; adverse changes in the ratings of TDS and U.S. Cellular debt securities by accredited ratings organizations; industry consolidation; advances in telecommunications technology; pending and future litigation; changes in income tax rates, laws, regulations or rulings; changes in customer growth rates, average monthly revenue per user, churn rates, roaming revenue and terms, the availability of wireless devices, or the mix of services and products offered by U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are discussed in the Form 8-K Current Report used by TDS to furnish this press release to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated by reference herein.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com

U.S. Cellular: www.uscellular.com

TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com

OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period 4,383,000



4,395,000



4,414,000



4,440,000



4,472,000

Gross additions 170,000



163,000



137,000



137,000



179,000

Feature phones 2,000



3,000



5,000



4,000



4,000

Smartphones 128,000



121,000



97,000



98,000



132,000

Connected devices 40,000



39,000



35,000



35,000



43,000

Net additions (losses) (12,000)



(19,000)



(26,000)



(32,000)



6,000

Feature phones (11,000)



(11,000)



(10,000)



(13,000)



(11,000)

Smartphones 13,000



9,000



(1,000)



(1,000)



31,000

Connected devices (14,000)



(17,000)



(15,000)



(18,000)



(14,000)

ARPU1 $ 46.57



$ 46.16



$ 45.90



$ 45.44



$ 45.58

ARPA2 $ 120.99



$ 119.87



$ 119.46



$ 118.84



$ 119.60

Churn rate3 1.38 %

1.38 %

1.23 %

1.26 %

1.29 % Handsets 1.11 %

1.09 %

0.97 %

0.99 %

1.00 % Connected devices 3.44 %

3.44 %

3.01 %

3.08 %

3.20 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period 506,000



510,000



500,000



503,000



516,000

Gross additions 63,000



70,000



61,000



61,000



66,000

Net additions (losses) (3,000)



9,000



(2,000)



(13,000)



(12,000)

ARPU1 $ 34.11



$ 34.35



$ 34.43



$ 33.44



$ 32.80

Churn rate3 4.40 %

4.03 %

4.20 %

4.92 %

4.98 % Total connections at end of period4 4,941,000



4,957,000



4,967,000



4,995,000



5,041,000

Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 30,740,000



31,310,000



31,310,000



31,310,000



31,469,000

Consolidated operating penetration5 16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

16 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 243



$ 170



$ 195



$ 102



$ 242

Total cell sites in service 6,578



6,554



6,535



6,506



6,531

Owned towers 4,166



4,123



4,116



4,106



4,129







Due to rounding, the sum of quarterly results may not equal the total for the year.



1 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:





• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.







• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.





2 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.



3 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.



4 Includes reseller and other connections.



5 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total population of consolidated operating markets as estimated by Nielsen.

TDS Telecom Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018 TDS Telecom

















Wireline

















Residential connections

















Voice1 262,100



266,100



269,000



271,100



274,100

Broadband2 241,300



242,200



240,200



236,100



235,400

Video3 58,500



57,300



56,200



54,300



54,000

Wireline residential connections 561,900



565,600



565,500



561,500



563,500





















Total residential revenue per connection4 $ 49.11



$ 49.02



$ 47.88



$ 48.16



$ 47.39





















Commercial connections

















Voice1 117,800



121,200



124,200



127,300



130,500

Broadband2 20,400



20,600



20,600



20,400



20,600

managedIP5 121,200



124,500



128,300



132,000



134,000

Video3 100



400



400



400



400

Wireline commercial connections 259,600



266,600



273,500



280,100



285,400





















Total Wireline connections 821,500



832,300



839,000



841,500



848,900





















Cable

















Cable residential and commercial connections

















Broadband6 193,500



174,900



172,600



171,100



167,400

Video7 106,600



98,000



100,300



101,400



102,900

Voice8 69,500



63,900



64,800



65,400



65,200

managedIP5 1,300



1,200



1,100



1,100



1,000

Total Cable connections 370,900



338,000



338,900



339,000



336,500















































Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



1 The individual circuits connecting a customer to Wireline's central office facilities that provide voice services.



2 The number of Wireline customers provided high-capacity data circuits via various technologies, including DSL and dedicated internet circuit technologies.



3 The number of Wireline customers provided video services.



4 Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total Wireline residential revenue by the average number of Wireline residential connections and by the number of months in the period.



5 The number of telephone handsets, data lines and IP trunks providing communications using IP networking technology.



6 Billable number of lines into a building for high-speed data services.



7 Generally, a home or business receiving video programming counts as one video connection. In counting bulk residential or commercial connections, such as an apartment building or hotel, connections are counted based on the number of units/rooms within the building receiving service.



8 Billable number of lines into a building for voice services.

TDS Telecom Capital Expenditures (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended 12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018 (Dollars in millions)

















Wireline $ 98



$ 61



$ 55



$ 29



$ 73

Cable 26



20



15



13



19

Total TDS Telecom $ 124



$ 81



$ 70



$ 42



$ 91





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019 vs. 2018

2019

2018

2019 vs. 2018 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















U.S. Cellular $ 1,052



$ 1,051



–

$ 4,022



$ 3,967



1 % TDS Telecom 235



232



1 %

930



927



– All Other1 49



49



1 %

224



215



4 %

1,336



1,332



–

5,176



5,109



1 % Operating expenses





















U.S. Cellular





















Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 871



881



(1) %

3,190



3,177



– Depreciation, amortization and accretion 178



162



10 %

702



640



10 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 6



5



18 %

19



10



80 % (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —



—



N/M



(1)



—



N/M

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net —



—



N/M



—



(18)



98 %

1,055



1,048



1 %

3,910



3,809



3 % TDS Telecom





















Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 162



159



2 %

629



624



1 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 51



52



(2) %

200



212



(5) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net —



—



77 %

(7)



(2)



N/M



213



211



1 %

823



834



(1) % All Other1





















Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 53



53



–

235



229



2 % Depreciation and amortization 7



8



(8) %

30



31



(5) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net —



—



N/M



—



1



N/M



60



60



(1) %

264



261



1 % Total operating expenses 1,328



1,319



1 %

4,997



4,904



2 % Operating income (loss)





















U.S. Cellular (3)



3



N/M



112



158



(29) % TDS Telecom 21



22



(3) %

107



93



15 % All Other1 (11)



(12)



10 %

(40)



(46)



12 %

8



13



(41) %

179



205



(13) % Investment and other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 39



39



(2) %

168



160



5 % Interest and dividend income 5



8



(39) %

29



26



15 % Interest expense (37)



(43)



15 %

(165)



(172)



4 % Other, net (1)



1



(71) %

—



2



N/M

Total investment and other income (expense) 6



5



38 %

32



16



92 % Income before income taxes 14



18



(19) %

211



221



(5) % Income tax expense (benefit) (1)



(2)



75 %

64



46



37 % Net income 15



20



(25) %

147



175



(16) % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 3



4



(17) %

26



40



(36) % Net income attributable to TDS shareholders $ 12



$ 16



(27) %

$ 121



$ 135



(10) %























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 115



113



1 %

114



112



2 % Basic earnings per share attributable to TDS shareholders $ 0.10



$ 0.14



(28) %

$ 1.06



$ 1.20



(11) %























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 116



115



–

116



114



2 % Diluted earnings per share attributable to TDS shareholders $ 0.10



$ 0.14



(28) %

$ 1.03



$ 1.17



(12) %





N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.



Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



1 Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom segments.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2019

2018 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 147



$ 175

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 932



883

Bad debts expense 112



101

Stock-based compensation expense 59



54

Deferred income taxes, net 34



33

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (168)



(160)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities 162



153

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 12



9

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (1)



—

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net —



(18)

Other operating activities 4



4

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable (49)



(39)

Equipment installment plans receivable (97)



(149)

Inventory (19)



(5)

Accounts payable (60)



2

Customer deposits and deferred revenues (9)



8

Accrued taxes (17)



(29)

Other assets and liabilities (26)



(5)

Net cash provided by operating activities 1,016



1,017









Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (957)



(776)

Cash paid for acquisitions and licenses (346)



(16)

Cash received from investments 29



100

Cash paid for investments (11)



(17)

Cash received from divestitures and exchanges 41



29

Other investing activities (5)



—

Net cash used in investing activities (1,249)



(680)









Cash flows from financing activities





Repayment of long-term debt (118)



(20)

TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (6)



42

U.S. Cellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (9)



18

Repurchase of U.S. Cellular Common Shares (21)



—

Dividends paid to TDS shareholders (75)



(72)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (4)



(6)

Other financing activities 13



6

Net cash used in financing activities (220)



(32)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (453)



305









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 927



622

End of period $ 474



$ 927



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS

December 31, 2019¹

2018 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 465



$ 921

Short-term investments —



17

Accounts receivable 1,124



1,099

Inventory, net 169



150

Prepaid expenses 98



103

Income taxes receivable 36



12

Other current assets 29



28

Total current assets 1,921



2,330









Assets held for sale —



54









Licenses 2,480



2,195









Goodwill 547



509









Other intangible assets, net 239



253









Investments in unconsolidated entities 488



480









Property, plant and equipment, net 3,527



3,346









Operating lease right-of-use assets 972



—









Other assets and deferred charges 607



616









Total assets $ 10,781



$ 9,783



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

December 31, 2019¹

2018 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 10



$ 21

Accounts payable 374



365

Customer deposits and deferred revenues 189



197

Accrued interest 11



11

Accrued taxes 41



44

Accrued compensation 121



127

Short-term operating lease liabilities 116



—

Other current liabilities 100



114

Total current liabilities 962



879









Liabilities held for sale —



1









Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 676



640

Long-term operating lease liabilities 931



—

Other deferred liabilities and credits 481



541









Long-term debt, net 2,316



2,418









Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 11



11









Equity





TDS shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $.01 per share 1



1

Capital in excess of par value 2,468



2,432

Treasury shares, at cost (479)



(519)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9)



(10)

Retained earnings 2,672



2,656

Total TDS shareholders' equity 4,653



4,560









Noncontrolling interests 751



733









Total equity 5,404



5,293









Total liabilities and equity $ 10,781



$ 9,783







1 As of January 1, 2019, TDS adopted the new lease accounting standard, ASC 842, using a modified retrospective method. Under this method, the new accounting standard is applied only to the most recent period presented. As a result, 2019 amounts include the impacts of ASC 842, but 2018 amounts remain as previously reported.

Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)



December 31, 2019

U.S. Cellular

TDS Telecom

TDS

Corporate & Other

Intercompany Eliminations

TDS Consolidated (Dollars in millions)

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 285



$ 21



$ 159



$ —



$ 465

Affiliated cash investments —



505



—



(505)



—



$ 285



$ 526



$ 159



$ (505)



$ 465





















Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets $ 2,471



$ 783



$ 12



$ —



$ 3,266

Investment in unconsolidated entities 447



4



47



(10)



488



$ 2,918



$ 787



$ 59



$ (10)



$ 3,754





















Property, plant and equipment, net $ 2,207



$ 1,211



$ 109



$ —



$ 3,527





















Long-term debt, net:

















Current portion $ 8



$ 1



$ 1



$ —



$ 10

Non-current portion 1,502



4



810



—



2,316



$ 1,510



$ 5



$ 811



$ —



$ 2,326



TDS Telecom Highlights (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019 vs.

2018

2019

2018

2019 vs.

2018 (Dollars in millions)





















Wireline





















Operating revenues





















Residential $ 83



$ 80



3 %

$ 328



$ 321



2 % Commercial 40



45



(10) %

168



184



(9) % Wholesale 47



48



–

186



191



(2) % Total service revenues 171



173



(1) %

682



697



(2) % Equipment and product sales —



—



(30) %

1



2



(26) %

171



173



(1) %

683



699



(2) % Operating expenses





















Cost of services 68



67



2 %

263



266



(1) % Cost of equipment and products —



—



(17) %

1



1



(24) % Selling, general and administrative expenses 50



51



(2) %

199



197



1 % Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 119



118



–

463



465



– Depreciation, amortization and accretion 33



35



(4) %

132



142



(7) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net —



—



N/M



(8)



(3)



N/M



153



153



–

587



604



(3) % Operating income $ 18



$ 20



(7) %

$ 96



$ 95



1 %























Cable





















Operating revenues





















Residential $ 53



$ 48



9 %

$ 205



$ 188



9 % Commercial 11



12



(5) %

43



42



3 %

64



60



7 %

247



230



8 % Operating expenses





















Cost of services 26



26



3 %

105



104



2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 17



15



15 %

62



57



8 % Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 44



41



8 %

167



161



4 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 17



17



1 %

68



69



(2) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net —



—



(46) %

1



1



(48) %

61



58



5 %

236



231



2 % Operating income (loss) $ 3



$ 2



42 %

$ 11



$ (2)



N/M

























Total TDS Telecom operating income $ 21



$ 22



(3) %

$ 107



$ 93



15 %



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Financial Measures and Reconciliations

Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 142



$ 205



$ 1,016



$ 1,017

Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment 326



330



957



776

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ (184)



$ (125)



$ 59



$ 241







1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income and Income before income taxes.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, TDS1 2019

2018

2019

2018 (Dollars in millions)













Net income (GAAP) $ 15



$ 20



$ 147



$ 175

Add back or deduct:













Income tax benefit (1)



(2)



64



46

Income before income taxes (GAAP) 14



18



211



221

Add back:













Interest expense 37



43



165



172

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 236



222



932



883

EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 287



283



1,308



1,276

Add back or deduct:













(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 6



5



12



9

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —



—



(1)



—

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net —



—



—



(18)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 293



288



1,319



1,267

Deduct:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 39



39



168



160

Interest and dividend income 5



8



29



26

Other, net (1)



1



—



2

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 250



$ 240



$ 1,122



$ 1,079







1 Includes U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom and also the impacts of consolidating eliminations, corporate operations and non-reportable segments.

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tdsinc.com

