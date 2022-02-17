TDS reports fourth quarter and full year 2021 results
UScellular and TDS Telecom executing on strategic priorities; Provides 2022 guidance
Feb 17, 2022, 16:05 ET
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,372 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus $1,376 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $14 million and $0.11, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $14 million and $0.12, respectively, in the same period one year ago.
TDS reported total operating revenues of $5,329 million and $5,225 million for the years ended 2021 and 2020, respectively. Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $117 million and $1.00, respectively, for the year ended 2021 compared to $226 million and $1.93, respectively, for the year ended 2020.
"The TDS Family of Companies made excellent progress toward our long-term strategic goals in 2021," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "UScellular maintained cost discipline and generated positive momentum in the growth areas of its business, which include Business and Government, Prepaid, Fixed Wireless, and its tower portfolio. TDS Telecom continued its growth and transformation as a premier broadband provider, making tremendous progress in upgrading speeds and deploying fiber technology in both incumbent and expansion markets.
"At UScellular, higher ARPU helped drive service revenue growth year-over-year. UScellular continued to execute its regionalization strategy to optimize promotions and drive a deeper focus on customers. In 2021, significant progress was made on UScellular's multi-year network modernization program as the company made successful bids to accumulate mid-band spectrum to enable its 5G growth strategy. UScellular has a strong spectrum position, an outstanding network, robust distribution to both consumers and businesses, and an amazing team. In 2022, UScellular plans to use those capabilities to drive growth in its business, as well as long-term expansion of Return on Capital.
"TDS Telecom surpassed $1 billion in revenue and exceeded a half million total broadband connections in the year. In addition, TDS Telecom launched 2Gig broadband speeds in select markets and announced a goal to triple the number of fiber service addresses by 2026. In 2022, TDS Telecom will focus on executing its strategies by growing its broadband business and aggressively expanding its fiber footprint."
2022 Estimated Results
TDS' current estimates of full-year 2022 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of February 17, 2022 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.
|
UScellular
|
2022 Estimated
|
Actual Results for
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Service revenues
|
$3,100-$3,200
|
$3,115
|
Adjusted OIBDA1
|
$750-$900
|
$869
|
Adjusted EBITDA1
|
$925-$1,075
|
$1,054
|
Capital expenditures
|
$700-$800
|
$780
|
TDS Telecom
|
2022 Estimated
Results
|
Actual Results for
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Total operating revenues
|
$1,010-$1,040
|
$1,006
|
Adjusted OIBDA1
|
$260-$290
|
$310
|
Adjusted EBITDA1
|
$260-$290
|
$310
|
Capital expenditures
|
$500-$550
|
$411
The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2022 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.
|
UScellular
|
TDS Telecom
|
2022 Estimated
|
Actual Results for
|
2022 Estimated
|
Actual Results for
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
N/A
|
$160
|
N/A
|
$90
|
Add back:
|
Income tax expense
|
N/A
|
20
|
N/A
|
24
|
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
|
$90-$240
|
$180
|
$40-$70
|
$114
|
Add back:
|
Interest expense
|
130
|
175
|
—
|
(5)
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
|
685
|
678
|
220
|
198
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
|
$905-$1,055
|
$1,033
|
$260-$290
|
$308
|
Add back or deduct:
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
20
|
23
|
—
|
2
|
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
|
—
|
(2)
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
|
$925-$1,075
|
$1,054
|
$260-$290
|
$310
|
Deduct:
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
|
170
|
179
|
—
|
—
|
Interest and dividend income
|
5
|
6
|
—
|
1
|
Other, net
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1)
|
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
|
$750-$900
|
$869
|
$260-$290
|
$310
|
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
|
1
|
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for December 31, 2021, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.
Stock Repurchase
During the fourth quarter of 2021, TDS repurchased 163,000 of its Common Shares for $3 million and UScellular repurchased 308,678 of its Common Shares for $10 million.
|
United States Cellular Corporation
|
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
|
As of or for the Quarter Ended
|
12/31/2021
|
9/30/2021
|
6/30/2021
|
3/31/2021
|
12/31/2020
|
Retail Connections
|
Postpaid
|
Total at end of period
|
4,380,000
|
4,391,000
|
4,399,000
|
4,406,000
|
4,412,000
|
Gross additions
|
165,000
|
145,000
|
141,000
|
143,000
|
171,000
|
Feature phones
|
3,000
|
2,000
|
3,000
|
3,000
|
2,000
|
Smartphones
|
122,000
|
103,000
|
98,000
|
101,000
|
117,000
|
Connected devices
|
40,000
|
40,000
|
40,000
|
39,000
|
52,000
|
Net additions (losses)
|
(12,000)
|
(8,000)
|
(6,000)
|
(6,000)
|
11,000
|
Feature phones
|
(7,000)
|
(7,000)
|
(7,000)
|
(9,000)
|
(9,000)
|
Smartphones
|
5,000
|
2,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
12,000
|
Connected devices
|
(10,000)
|
(3,000)
|
(5,000)
|
(3,000)
|
8,000
|
ARPU1,2
|
$ 48.62
|
$ 48.12
|
$ 47.74
|
$ 47.65
|
$ 47.51
|
ARPA1,3
|
$ 127.14
|
$ 125.99
|
$ 125.25
|
$ 125.25
|
$ 124.87
|
Churn rate4
|
1.35%
|
1.15%
|
1.11%
|
1.12%
|
1.21%
|
Handsets
|
1.10%
|
0.95%
|
0.88%
|
0.92%
|
1.01%
|
Connected devices
|
3.08%
|
2.59%
|
2.69%
|
2.53%
|
2.64%
|
Prepaid
|
Total at end of period
|
513,000
|
518,000
|
507,000
|
496,000
|
499,000
|
Gross additions
|
63,000
|
74,000
|
65,000
|
62,000
|
56,000
|
Net additions (losses)
|
(5,000)
|
11,000
|
10,000
|
(3,000)
|
(8,000)
|
ARPU2
|
$ 34.53
|
$ 35.05
|
$ 35.64
|
$ 35.25
|
$ 35.15
|
Churn rate4
|
4.39%
|
4.09%
|
3.66%
|
4.37%
|
4.24%
|
Total connections at end of period5
|
4,973,000
|
4,972,000
|
4,967,000
|
4,961,000
|
4,968,000
|
Market penetration at end of period
|
Consolidated operating population
|
32,127,000
|
31,865,000
|
31,493,000
|
31,493,000
|
31,314,000
|
Consolidated operating penetration6
|
15%
|
16%
|
16%
|
16%
|
16%
|
Capital expenditures (millions)
|
$ 321
|
$ 185
|
$ 148
|
$ 125
|
$ 320
|
Total cell sites in service
|
6,898
|
6,857
|
6,819
|
6,802
|
6,797
|
Owned towers
|
4,301
|
4,274
|
4,278
|
4,270
|
4,271
|
Due to rounding, the sum of quarterly results may not equal the total for the year.
|
1
|
Q3 2021 Postpaid ARPU and ARPA amounts exclude $9 million of postpaid revenue related to an out-of-period error recorded in the third quarter.
|
2
|
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:
|
•
|
Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.
|
•
|
Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.
|
3
|
Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.
|
4
|
Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
|
5
|
Includes reseller and other connections.
|
6
|
Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.
|
TDS Telecom
|
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
|
As of or for the Quarter Ended
|
12/31/2021
|
9/30/2021
|
6/30/2021
|
3/31/2021
|
12/31/2020
|
Residential connections
|
Broadband1
|
Wireline, Incumbent
|
250,200
|
252,100
|
249,200
|
243,700
|
242,500
|
Wireline, Expansion
|
36,900
|
32,600
|
28,300
|
24,100
|
20,400
|
Cable
|
203,200
|
202,700
|
201,200
|
199,500
|
196,400
|
Total Broadband
|
490,300
|
487,400
|
478,700
|
467,300
|
459,300
|
Video2
|
Wireline
|
66,100
|
65,900
|
64,800
|
63,000
|
63,000
|
Cable
|
75,400
|
77,200
|
78,400
|
79,600
|
81,400
|
Total Video
|
141,500
|
143,100
|
143,200
|
142,700
|
144,400
|
Voice3
|
Wireline
|
249,300
|
252,100
|
254,200
|
255,000
|
256,900
|
Cable
|
54,500
|
54,200
|
54,000
|
53,700
|
53,900
|
Total Voice
|
303,700
|
306,300
|
308,100
|
308,700
|
310,800
|
Total Residential connections
|
935,600
|
936,800
|
930,100
|
918,700
|
914,400
|
Commercial connections
|
Broadband1
|
35,700
|
35,400
|
34,900
|
34,400
|
34,000
|
Video2
|
18,100
|
18,200
|
19,100
|
19,400
|
19,700
|
Voice3
|
108,900
|
111,500
|
114,300
|
116,500
|
119,700
|
ManagedIP4
|
101,600
|
103,900
|
106,200
|
108,500
|
113,300
|
Total Commercial connections
|
264,300
|
269,000
|
274,400
|
278,800
|
286,700
|
Total connections
|
1,199,900
|
1,205,700
|
1,204,500
|
1,197,400
|
1,201,100
|
Residential revenue per connection5
|
$ 57.86
|
$ 57.75
|
$ 57.66
|
$ 56.97
|
$ 55.66
|
Capital expenditures (millions)
|
$ 151
|
$ 91
|
$ 99
|
$ 70
|
$ 147
|
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
|
1
|
The individual customers provided high-speed internet access through various transmission technologies, including fiber, DSL, dedicated internet circuit technologies or cable modem service.
|
2
|
The individual customers provided video services.
|
3
|
The individual circuits connecting a customer to TDS' central office facilities that provide voice services or the billable number of lines into a building for voice services.
|
4
|
The number of telephone handsets, data lines and IP trunks providing communications using IP networking technology.
|
5
|
Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Operating revenues
|
UScellular
|
$ 1,068
|
$ 1,073
|
–
|
$ 4,122
|
$ 4,037
|
2%
|
TDS Telecom
|
254
|
248
|
2%
|
1,006
|
976
|
3%
|
All Other1
|
50
|
55
|
(9)%
|
201
|
212
|
(5)%
|
1,372
|
1,376
|
–
|
5,329
|
5,225
|
2%
|
Operating expenses
|
UScellular
|
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
887
|
895
|
(1)%
|
3,253
|
3,161
|
3%
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
169
|
168
|
1%
|
678
|
683
|
(1)%
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
8
|
11
|
(28)%
|
23
|
25
|
(9)%
|
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
|
(1)
|
—
|
N/M
|
(2)
|
—
|
N/M
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
—
|
(5)
|
N/M
|
—
|
(5)
|
N/M
|
1,063
|
1,069
|
–
|
3,952
|
3,864
|
2%
|
TDS Telecom
|
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
179
|
175
|
2%
|
696
|
663
|
5%
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
52
|
50
|
3%
|
198
|
203
|
(2)%
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
1
|
—
|
76%
|
2
|
1
|
N/M
|
231
|
226
|
2%
|
896
|
866
|
4%
|
All Other1
|
Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization
|
49
|
55
|
(11)%
|
200
|
211
|
(5)%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
5
|
6
|
(19)%
|
19
|
23
|
(18)%
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
—
|
—
|
N/M
|
1
|
1
|
(62)%
|
54
|
60
|
(12)%
|
220
|
236
|
(6)%
|
Total operating expenses
|
1,348
|
1,355
|
–
|
5,068
|
4,966
|
2%
|
Operating income (loss)
|
UScellular
|
5
|
4
|
7%
|
170
|
173
|
(2)%
|
TDS Telecom
|
23
|
23
|
–
|
110
|
110
|
(1)%
|
All Other1
|
(4)
|
(6)
|
43%
|
(19)
|
(24)
|
21%
|
24
|
21
|
13%
|
261
|
259
|
1%
|
Investment and other income (expense)
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
|
43
|
43
|
1%
|
182
|
181
|
–
|
Interest and dividend income
|
3
|
3
|
(17)%
|
11
|
15
|
(23)%
|
Gain (loss) on investments
|
—
|
(1)
|
N/M
|
—
|
2
|
N/M
|
Interest expense
|
(39)
|
(50)
|
22%
|
(232)
|
(168)
|
(38)%
|
Other, net
|
—
|
—
|
20%
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
15%
|
Total investment and other income (expense)
|
7
|
(5)
|
N/M
|
(40)
|
29
|
N/M
|
Income before income taxes
|
31
|
16
|
90%
|
221
|
288
|
(23)%
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
(5)
|
—
|
N/M
|
33
|
19
|
82%
|
Net income
|
36
|
16
|
N/M
|
188
|
269
|
(30)%
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
|
5
|
2
|
N/M
|
32
|
43
|
(27)%
|
Net income attributable to TDS shareholders
|
31
|
14
|
N/M
|
156
|
226
|
(31)%
|
TDS Preferred Share dividends
|
17
|
—
|
N/M
|
39
|
—
|
N/M
|
Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders
|
$ 14
|
$ 14
|
(2)%
|
$ 117
|
$ 226
|
(48)%
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
115
|
114
|
–
|
115
|
114
|
–
|
Basic earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders
|
$ 0.12
|
$ 0.12
|
(2)%
|
$ 1.03
|
$ 1.97
|
(48)%
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
116
|
115
|
–
|
116
|
115
|
–
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders
|
$ 0.11
|
$ 0.12
|
(4)%
|
$ 1.00
|
$ 1.93
|
(48)%
|
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.
|
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
|
1
|
Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
(Unaudited)
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net income
|
$ 188
|
$ 269
|
Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
895
|
909
|
Bad debts expense
|
60
|
77
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
49
|
53
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
52
|
190
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
|
(182)
|
(181)
|
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
|
180
|
189
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
26
|
27
|
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
|
(2)
|
—
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
—
|
(5)
|
(Gain) loss on investments
|
—
|
(2)
|
Other operating activities
|
61
|
3
|
Changes in assets and liabilities from operations
|
Accounts receivable
|
(22)
|
(16)
|
Equipment installment plans receivable
|
(116)
|
(54)
|
Inventory
|
(25)
|
12
|
Accounts payable
|
(69)
|
173
|
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
|
43
|
4
|
Accrued taxes
|
(49)
|
(120)
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
14
|
4
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
1,103
|
1,532
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
|
(1,131)
|
(1,338)
|
Cash paid for acquisitions, licenses and other intangible assets
|
(1,308)
|
(172)
|
Cash received from investments
|
3
|
1
|
Cash paid for investments
|
—
|
(3)
|
Cash received from divestitures and exchanges
|
3
|
26
|
Advance payments for license acquisitions
|
(20)
|
(30)
|
Other investing activities
|
(9)
|
5
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(2,462)
|
(1,511)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Issuance of long-term debt
|
1,543
|
1,250
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(2,081)
|
(110)
|
Issuance of TDS Preferred Shares
|
1,110
|
—
|
TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments
|
(5)
|
(3)
|
UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments
|
(16)
|
(11)
|
Repurchase of TDS Common Shares
|
(8)
|
(14)
|
Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares
|
(31)
|
(23)
|
Dividends paid to TDS shareholders
|
(119)
|
(78)
|
Payment of debt and equity issuance costs
|
(62)
|
(41)
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
Payments to acquire additional interest in subsidiaries
|
—
|
(11)
|
Other financing activities
|
(7)
|
—
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
321
|
957
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(1,038)
|
978
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
Beginning of period
|
1,452
|
474
|
End of period
|
$ 414
|
$ 1,452
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 367
|
$ 1,429
|
Short-term investments
|
—
|
3
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
1,151
|
1,112
|
Inventory, net
|
178
|
154
|
Prepaid expenses
|
103
|
105
|
Income taxes receivable
|
184
|
187
|
Other current assets
|
61
|
36
|
Total current assets
|
2,044
|
3,026
|
Assets held for sale
|
18
|
2
|
Licenses
|
4,097
|
2,638
|
Goodwill
|
547
|
547
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
197
|
213
|
Investments in unconsolidated entities
|
479
|
477
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
4,361
|
3,972
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
1,040
|
998
|
Other assets and deferred charges
|
710
|
652
|
Total assets
|
$ 13,493
|
$ 12,525
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Current liabilities
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
$ 6
|
$ 5
|
Accounts payable
|
481
|
508
|
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
|
236
|
193
|
Accrued interest
|
10
|
16
|
Accrued taxes
|
45
|
69
|
Accrued compensation
|
137
|
132
|
Short-term operating lease liabilities
|
141
|
129
|
Other current liabilities
|
124
|
101
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,180
|
1,153
|
Liabilities held for sale
|
—
|
1
|
Deferred liabilities and credits
|
Deferred income tax liability, net
|
921
|
863
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
960
|
940
|
Other deferred liabilities and credits
|
759
|
541
|
Long-term debt, net
|
2,928
|
3,424
|
Noncontrolling interests with redemption features
|
11
|
10
|
Equity
|
TDS shareholders' equity
|
Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share
|
1
|
1
|
Capital in excess of par value
|
2,496
|
2,482
|
Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share
|
1,074
|
—
|
Treasury shares, at cost
|
(461)
|
(477)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
5
|
(4)
|
Retained earnings
|
2,812
|
2,802
|
Total TDS shareholders' equity
|
5,927
|
4,804
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
807
|
789
|
Total equity
|
6,734
|
5,593
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 13,493
|
$ 12,525
|
Balance Sheet Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
December 31, 2021
|
UScellular
|
TDS
|
TDS
|
Intercompany
|
TDS
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 156
|
$ 101
|
$ 210
|
$ (100)
|
$ 367
|
Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets
|
$ 4,088
|
$ 746
|
$ 7
|
$ —
|
$ 4,841
|
Investment in unconsolidated entities
|
439
|
4
|
44
|
(8)
|
479
|
$ 4,527
|
$ 750
|
$ 51
|
$ (8)
|
$ 5,320
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
$ 2,606
|
$ 1,665
|
$ 90
|
$ —
|
$ 4,361
|
Long-term debt, net:
|
Current portion
|
$ 3
|
$ —
|
$ 3
|
$ —
|
$ 6
|
Non-current portion
|
2,728
|
3
|
197
|
—
|
2,928
|
$ 2,731
|
$ 3
|
$ 200
|
$ —
|
$ 2,934
|
TDS Telecom Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021 vs.
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021 vs.
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Operating revenues
|
Residential
|
Wireline, Incumbent
|
$ 86
|
$ 84
|
3%
|
$ 345
|
$ 330
|
4%
|
Wireline, Expansion
|
10
|
6
|
67%
|
34
|
19
|
74%
|
Cable
|
66
|
63
|
6%
|
263
|
245
|
8%
|
Total residential
|
162
|
153
|
6%
|
641
|
594
|
8%
|
Commercial
|
45
|
48
|
(7)%
|
183
|
194
|
(6)%
|
Wholesale
|
46
|
47
|
(2)%
|
181
|
187
|
(3)%
|
Total service revenues
|
254
|
248
|
2%
|
1,005
|
975
|
3%
|
Equipment revenues
|
—
|
—
|
2%
|
1
|
1
|
(12)%
|
Total operating revenues
|
254
|
248
|
2%
|
1,006
|
976
|
3%
|
Cost of services
|
103
|
104
|
(1)%
|
404
|
392
|
3%
|
Cost of equipment and products
|
—
|
—
|
71%
|
1
|
1
|
(2)%
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
75
|
70
|
7%
|
291
|
270
|
8%
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
52
|
50
|
3%
|
198
|
203
|
(2)%
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
1
|
—
|
76%
|
2
|
1
|
N/M
|
Total operating expenses
|
231
|
226
|
2%
|
896
|
866
|
4%
|
Operating income
|
$ 23
|
$ 23
|
–
|
$ 110
|
$ 110
|
(1)%
|
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.
|
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
|
Financial Measures and Reconciliations
|
Free Cash Flow
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
|
$ 239
|
$ 366
|
$ 1,103
|
$ 1,532
|
Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
|
404
|
424
|
1,131
|
1,338
|
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1
|
$ (165)
|
$ (58)
|
$ (28)
|
$ 194
|
1
|
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.
