TDS reports fourth quarter and full year 2023 results
16 Feb, 2024, 07:30 ET
Investing in our networks; Provides 2024 guidance
CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference on February 16, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. CST. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,313 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, versus $1,357 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(523) million and $(4.64), respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $(43) million and $(0.38), respectively, in the same period one year ago.
Excluding a $547 million ($511 million, net of tax impacts) non-cash charge related to goodwill impairment recorded at TDS Telecom during the fourth quarter of 2023, net income (loss) available to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $(12) million and $(0.11), respectively.
TDS reported total operating revenues of $5,160 million and $5,413 million for the years ended 2023 and 2022, respectively. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(569) million and $(5.06), respectively, for the year ended 2023 compared to $(7) million and $(0.07), respectively, for the year ended 2022.
Excluding a $547 million ($511 million, net of tax impacts) non-cash charge related to goodwill impairment recorded at TDS Telecom during the fourth quarter of 2023, net income (loss) available to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share for the year ended 2023 were $(58) million and $(0.53), respectively.
Full year 2023 Highlights*
UScellular
- Postpaid ARPU grew 2%
- Delivering on growth initiatives
- Fixed wireless customers grew 46% to 114,000
- Tower rental revenues grew 8% to $100 million
- Increased profitability
- Net income, Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA up
- Generated positive free cash flow and increased cash flows from operating activities
- Began launching 5G mid-band network - providing low latency and faster speeds
TDS Telecom
- Exceeded full year 2023 fiber address goal
- Delivered 217,000 fiber service addresses
- Executing on fiber broadband strategy
- Expanded its footprint 12% - increased total service addresses to 1.7 million
- Residential broadband connections grew 6% and Residential revenue per connection grew 4%
- Total Wireline expansion residential revenues grew to $75 million
*Comparisons are Year Ended December 31, 2023 to Year Ended December 31, 2022
"In 2023, the TDS Family of Companies continued to make substantial investments in our businesses in order to improve our competitiveness," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "UScellular made significant progress on its 5G network, while TDS Telecom ended the year with all of its fiber expansion communities initially launched.
"UScellular increased Postpaid ARPU 2% and drove strong results in fixed wireless in 2023. It was a challenging year from a mobility subscriber standpoint as the environment remains competitive. UScellular's goal was to balance subscriber objectives with financial goals, which led to increased profitability year over year.
"In 2024, UScellular plans to continue focusing on improving customer results, growth in fixed wireless and towers, and maintaining financial discipline as we advance the network through mid-band deployment.
"In 2023, TDS Telecom delivered 217,000 marketable fiber service addresses, up 24% from the initial 2023 target. Residential broadband connections increased 6%, while residential revenue per connection grew 4%. With all markets launched, the team plans to focus on increasing broadband penetration and revenues across the fiber footprint. We expect this to result in improved profitability in 2024."
Recent Development: On August 4, 2023, TDS and UScellular announced that the Boards of Directors of both companies decided to initiate a process to explore a range of strategic alternatives for UScellular. The process is still ongoing.
2024 Estimated Results
TDS' current estimates of full-year 2024 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of February 16, 2024 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.
|
UScellular
|
2024 Estimated
|
Actual Results for
the Year Ended
December 31, 2023
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Service revenues
|
$2,950-$3,050
|
$3,044
|
Adjusted OIBDA1, 2
|
$750-$850
|
$818
|
Adjusted EBITDA1, 2
|
$920-$1,020
|
$986
|
Capital expenditures
|
$550-$650
|
$611
|
TDS Telecom
|
2024 Estimated
|
Actual Results for
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Total operating revenues
|
$1,070-$1,100
|
$1,028
|
Adjusted OIBDA1
|
$310-$340
|
$279
|
Adjusted EBITDA1
|
$310-$340
|
$285
|
Capital expenditures
|
$310-$340
|
$577
The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income (loss) or Income (loss) before income taxes. In providing 2024 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income (loss) because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.
|
UScellular
|
TDS Telecom
|
2024 Estimated
|
Actual Results for
the Year Ended
December 31, 2023
|
2024 Estimated
|
Actual Results for
the Year Ended
December 31, 2023
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
|
N/A
|
$58
|
N/A
|
($483)
|
Add back:
|
Income tax expense
|
N/A
|
53
|
N/A
|
(26)
|
Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP)
|
$40-$140
|
$111
|
$40-$70
|
($509)
|
Add back:
|
Interest expense
|
195
|
196
|
—
|
(8)
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
|
665
|
656
|
270
|
245
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
|
$900-$1,000
|
$963
|
$310-$340
|
($272)
|
Add back or deduct:
|
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
|
—
|
8
|
—
|
—
|
Loss on impairment of goodwill
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
547
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
20
|
17
|
—
|
10
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
—
|
(2)
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
|
$920-$1,020
|
$986
|
$310-$340
|
$285
|
Deduct:
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
|
160
|
158
|
—
|
—
|
Interest and dividend income
|
10
|
10
|
—
|
4
|
Other, net
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
|
$750-$850
|
$818
|
$310-$340
|
$279
|
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
|
1
|
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, and expenses related to the strategic alternatives review of UScellular while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income (loss) or Income (loss) before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for December 31, 2023, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.
|
2
|
2024 Estimated Results do not reflect any anticipated costs, expenses or results of the strategic alternatives review referenced above.
Conference Call Information
TDS will hold a conference call on February 16, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.
- Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com or at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/105947395
- Access the call by phone at (888) 330-2384 (US/Canada), passcode: 1328528
Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.tdsinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.
About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 8,800 people as of December 31, 2023.
Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether any strategic alternatives for UScellular will be successfully identified or completed; whether any such strategic alternative will result in additional value for TDS or its shareholders and whether the process will have an adverse impact on TDS' businesses; intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms and changes in roaming practices; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which TDS does business; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; the effect on TDS' business if the collateral securing its secured term loan is foreclosed upon; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; control by the TDS Voting Trust; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K.
For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com
UScellular: www.uscellular.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com
|
United States Cellular Corporation
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
|
As of or for the Quarter Ended
|
12/31/2023
|
9/30/2023
|
6/30/2023
|
3/31/2023
|
12/31/2022
|
Retail Connections
|
Postpaid
|
Total at end of period
|
4,106,000
|
4,159,000
|
4,194,000
|
4,223,000
|
4,247,000
|
Gross additions
|
129,000
|
128,000
|
125,000
|
137,000
|
154,000
|
Handsets
|
80,000
|
84,000
|
83,000
|
93,000
|
105,000
|
Connected devices
|
49,000
|
44,000
|
42,000
|
44,000
|
49,000
|
Net additions (losses)
|
(50,000)
|
(35,000)
|
(28,000)
|
(24,000)
|
(17,000)
|
Handsets
|
(53,000)
|
(38,000)
|
(29,000)
|
(25,000)
|
(20,000)
|
Connected devices
|
3,000
|
3,000
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
3,000
|
ARPU1
|
$ 51.61
|
$ 51.11
|
$ 50.64
|
$ 50.66
|
$ 50.60
|
ARPA2
|
$ 131.63
|
$ 130.91
|
$ 130.19
|
$ 130.77
|
$ 130.97
|
Handset upgrade rate3
|
5.8 %
|
4.5 %
|
4.8 %
|
4.9 %
|
7.0 %
|
Churn rate4
|
1.44 %
|
1.30 %
|
1.21 %
|
1.27 %
|
1.35 %
|
Handsets
|
1.22 %
|
1.11 %
|
1.01 %
|
1.06 %
|
1.12 %
|
Connected devices
|
3.03 %
|
2.64 %
|
2.65 %
|
2.78 %
|
2.99 %
|
Prepaid
|
Total at end of period
|
451,000
|
462,000
|
462,000
|
470,000
|
493,000
|
Gross additions
|
43,000
|
52,000
|
50,000
|
43,000
|
61,000
|
Net additions (losses)
|
(11,000)
|
—
|
(8,000)
|
(23,000)
|
—
|
ARPU1, 5
|
$ 32.32
|
$ 33.44
|
$ 33.86
|
$ 33.19
|
$ 33.34
|
Churn rate4
|
3.87 %
|
3.68 %
|
4.18 %
|
4.63 %
|
4.11 %
|
Market penetration at end of period
|
Consolidated operating population
|
32,350,000
|
32,350,000
|
32,350,000
|
32,350,000
|
32,370,000
|
Consolidated operating penetration6
|
15 %
|
15 %
|
15 %
|
15 %
|
15 %
|
Capital expenditures (millions)
|
$ 148
|
$ 111
|
$ 143
|
$ 208
|
$ 176
|
Total cell sites in service
|
7,000
|
6,973
|
6,952
|
6,950
|
6,945
|
Owned towers
|
4,373
|
4,356
|
4,341
|
4,338
|
4,336
|
Due to rounding, the sum of quarterly results may not equal the total for the year.
|
1
|
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:
|
2
|
Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.
|
3
|
Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections.
|
4
|
Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
|
5
|
Fourth quarter 2023 Prepaid ARPU excludes a $6 million reduction of prepaid revenue related to an adjustment to correct a prior period error recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.
|
6
|
Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.
|
TDS Telecom
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
|
As of or for the Quarter Ended
|
12/31/2023
|
9/30/2023
|
6/30/2023
|
3/31/2023
|
12/31/2022
|
Residential connections
|
Broadband
|
Wireline, Incumbent
|
244,800
|
248,800
|
249,200
|
247,900
|
249,100
|
Wireline, Expansion
|
92,200
|
79,400
|
70,200
|
62,800
|
56,100
|
Cable
|
202,900
|
204,400
|
204,200
|
204,700
|
204,800
|
Total Broadband
|
539,800
|
532,600
|
523,600
|
515,400
|
510,000
|
Video
|
131,500
|
132,400
|
132,300
|
132,600
|
135,300
|
Voice
|
281,600
|
284,000
|
288,200
|
289,200
|
291,600
|
Total Residential connections
|
952,900
|
949,000
|
944,100
|
937,200
|
936,900
|
Commercial connections
|
210,200
|
217,400
|
223,300
|
229,800
|
236,000
|
Total connections
|
1,163,100
|
1,166,400
|
1,167,400
|
1,167,000
|
1,173,000
|
Residential revenue per connection1
|
$ 62.74
|
$ 62.15
|
$ 61.97
|
$ 60.24
|
$ 59.91
|
Capital expenditures (millions)
|
$ 143
|
$ 172
|
$ 132
|
$ 130
|
$ 165
|
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
|
1
|
Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
vs. 2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
vs. 2022
|
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Operating revenues
|
UScellular
|
$ 1,000
|
$ 1,048
|
(5) %
|
$ 3,906
|
$ 4,169
|
(6) %
|
TDS Telecom
|
261
|
257
|
2 %
|
1,028
|
1,020
|
1 %
|
All Other1
|
52
|
52
|
(1) %
|
226
|
224
|
1 %
|
1,313
|
1,357
|
(3) %
|
5,160
|
5,413
|
(5) %
|
Operating expenses
|
UScellular
|
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
812
|
885
|
(8) %
|
3,096
|
3,379
|
(8) %
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
166
|
179
|
(8) %
|
656
|
700
|
(6) %
|
Loss on impairment of licenses
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
N/M
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
3
|
11
|
(67) %
|
17
|
19
|
(9) %
|
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
|
—
|
—
|
N/M
|
—
|
(1)
|
N/M
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
(2)
|
—
|
N/M
|
(2)
|
—
|
N/M
|
979
|
1,075
|
(9) %
|
3,767
|
4,100
|
(8) %
|
TDS Telecom
|
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
186
|
192
|
(4) %
|
749
|
732
|
2 %
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
65
|
56
|
17 %
|
245
|
215
|
14 %
|
Loss on impairment of goodwill
|
547
|
—
|
N/M
|
547
|
—
|
N/M
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
1
|
3
|
(59) %
|
10
|
7
|
31 %
|
799
|
252
|
N/M
|
1,551
|
954
|
63 %
|
All Other1
|
Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization
|
56
|
52
|
8 %
|
242
|
222
|
9 %
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3
|
3
|
(6) %
|
14
|
14
|
(2) %
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
—
|
—
|
N/M
|
—
|
1
|
(95) %
|
59
|
56
|
7 %
|
256
|
237
|
8 %
|
Total operating expenses
|
1,837
|
1,383
|
33 %
|
5,574
|
5,291
|
5 %
|
Operating income (loss)
|
UScellular
|
21
|
(27)
|
N/M
|
139
|
69
|
N/M
|
TDS Telecom
|
(538)
|
5
|
N/M
|
(523)
|
66
|
N/M
|
All Other1
|
(7)
|
(4)
|
N/M
|
(30)
|
(13)
|
N/M
|
(524)
|
(26)
|
N/M
|
(414)
|
122
|
N/M
|
Investment and other income (expense)
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
|
37
|
36
|
4 %
|
159
|
159
|
–
|
Interest and dividend income
|
4
|
7
|
(41) %
|
20
|
17
|
19 %
|
Interest expense
|
(66)
|
(55)
|
(20) %
|
(244)
|
(174)
|
(40) %
|
Other, net
|
1
|
—
|
N/M
|
2
|
1
|
94 %
|
Total investment and other income (expense)
|
(24)
|
(12)
|
(96) %
|
(63)
|
3
|
N/M
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
(548)
|
(38)
|
N/M
|
(477)
|
125
|
N/M
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
(45)
|
(8)
|
N/M
|
10
|
53
|
(81) %
|
Net income (loss)
|
(503)
|
(30)
|
N/M
|
(487)
|
72
|
N/M
|
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
|
3
|
(4)
|
N/M
|
13
|
10
|
28 %
|
Net income (loss) attributable to TDS shareholders
|
(506)
|
(26)
|
N/M
|
(500)
|
62
|
N/M
|
TDS Preferred Share dividends
|
17
|
17
|
—
|
69
|
69
|
–
|
Net loss attributable to TDS common shareholders
|
$ (523)
|
$ (43)
|
N/M
|
$ (569)
|
$ (7)
|
N/M
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
113
|
113
|
–
|
113
|
114
|
(1) %
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders
|
$ (4.64)
|
$ (0.38)
|
N/M
|
$ (5.05)
|
$ (0.07)
|
N/M
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
113
|
113
|
–
|
113
|
114
|
(1) %
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders
|
$ (4.64)
|
$ (0.38)
|
N/M
|
$ (5.06)
|
$ (0.07)
|
N/M
|
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.
|
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
|
1
|
Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and other business operations not included in UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (487)
|
$ 72
|
Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
915
|
929
|
Bad debts expense
|
111
|
138
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
41
|
42
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
8
|
47
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
|
(159)
|
(159)
|
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
|
150
|
145
|
Loss on impairment of intangible assets
|
547
|
3
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
27
|
27
|
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
|
—
|
(1)
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
(2)
|
—
|
Other operating activities
|
8
|
10
|
Changes in assets and liabilities from operations
|
Accounts receivable
|
2
|
(69)
|
Equipment installment plans receivable
|
(20)
|
(199)
|
Inventory
|
61
|
(90)
|
Accounts payable
|
(99)
|
32
|
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
|
(8)
|
48
|
Accrued taxes
|
50
|
127
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
(3)
|
53
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
1,142
|
1,155
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
|
(1,211)
|
(1,161)
|
Cash paid for licenses and other intangible assets
|
(130)
|
(614)
|
Other investing activities
|
14
|
(8)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(1,327)
|
(1,783)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Issuance of long-term debt
|
1,081
|
1,154
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(723)
|
(332)
|
Issuance of short-term debt
|
—
|
110
|
Repayment of short-term debt
|
(60)
|
(50)
|
TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments
|
(6)
|
(5)
|
Repurchase of TDS Common Shares
|
(6)
|
(40)
|
Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares
|
—
|
(43)
|
Dividends paid to TDS shareholders
|
(153)
|
(151)
|
Payment of debt and equity issuance costs
|
(5)
|
(2)
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
Cash paid for software license agreements
|
(66)
|
(23)
|
Other financing activities
|
—
|
2
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
56
|
613
|
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(129)
|
(15)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
Beginning of period
|
399
|
414
|
End of period
|
$ 270
|
$ 399
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
December 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 236
|
$ 360
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
1,074
|
1,181
|
Inventory, net
|
208
|
268
|
Prepaid expenses
|
86
|
102
|
Income taxes receivable
|
4
|
59
|
Other current assets
|
52
|
58
|
Total current assets
|
1,660
|
2,028
|
Assets held for sale
|
15
|
26
|
Licenses
|
4,702
|
4,699
|
Goodwill
|
—
|
547
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
183
|
204
|
Investments in unconsolidated entities
|
505
|
495
|
Property, plant andequipment, net
|
5,062
|
4,760
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
987
|
995
|
Other assets and deferred charges
|
807
|
796
|
Total assets
|
$ 13,921
|
$ 14,550
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
December 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Current liabilities
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
$ 26
|
$ 19
|
Accounts payable
|
360
|
506
|
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
|
277
|
285
|
Accrued interest
|
12
|
12
|
Accrued taxes
|
43
|
46
|
Accrued compensation
|
149
|
144
|
Short-term operating lease liabilities
|
147
|
146
|
Other current liabilities
|
170
|
356
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,184
|
1,514
|
Deferred liabilities and credits
|
Deferred income tax liability, net
|
975
|
969
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
890
|
908
|
Other deferred liabilities and credits
|
784
|
813
|
Long-term debt, net
|
4,080
|
3,731
|
Noncontrolling interests with redemption features
|
12
|
12
|
Equity
|
TDS shareholders' equity
|
Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share
|
1
|
1
|
Capital in excess of par value
|
2,558
|
2,551
|
Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share
|
1,074
|
1,074
|
Treasury shares, at cost
|
(465)
|
(481)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
11
|
5
|
Retained earnings
|
2,023
|
2,699
|
Total TDS shareholders' equity
|
5,202
|
5,849
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
794
|
754
|
Total equity
|
5,996
|
6,603
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 13,921
|
$ 14,550
|
Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
|
December 31, 2023
|
UScellular
|
TDS
Telecom
|
TDS Corporate
& Other
|
Intercompany
Eliminations
|
TDS
Consolidated
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 150
|
$ 37
|
$ 90
|
$ (41)
|
$ 236
|
Licenses and other intangible assets
|
$ 4,693
|
$ 187
|
$ 5
|
$ —
|
$ 4,885
|
Investment in unconsolidated entities
|
461
|
4
|
48
|
(8)
|
505
|
$ 5,154
|
$ 191
|
$ 53
|
$ (8)
|
$ 5,390
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
$ 2,576
|
$ 2,402
|
$ 84
|
$ —
|
$ 5,062
|
Long-term debt, net:
|
Current portion
|
$ 20
|
$ —
|
$ 6
|
$ —
|
$ 26
|
Non-current portion
|
3,044
|
3
|
1,033
|
—
|
4,080
|
$ 3,064
|
$ 3
|
$ 1,039
|
$ —
|
$ 4,106
|
TDS Telecom Highlights
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023 vs. 2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023 vs. 2022
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Operating revenues
|
Residential
|
Wireline, Incumbent
|
$ 88
|
$ 87
|
1 %
|
$ 352
|
$ 350
|
1 %
|
Wireline, Expansion
|
23
|
14
|
61 %
|
75
|
49
|
53 %
|
Cable
|
69
|
67
|
2 %
|
273
|
270
|
1 %
|
Total residential
|
179
|
168
|
6 %
|
700
|
669
|
5 %
|
Commercial
|
37
|
43
|
(13) %
|
155
|
173
|
(10) %
|
Wholesale
|
45
|
45
|
(1) %
|
172
|
177
|
(3) %
|
Total service revenues
|
261
|
256
|
2 %
|
1,027
|
1,019
|
1 %
|
Equipment revenues
|
—
|
—
|
(22) %
|
1
|
1
|
(12) %
|
Total operating revenues
|
261
|
257
|
2 %
|
1,028
|
1,020
|
1 %
|
Cost of services
|
104
|
110
|
(5) %
|
423
|
418
|
1 %
|
Cost of equipment and products
|
—
|
—
|
N/M
|
—
|
1
|
(26) %
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
82
|
83
|
(1) %
|
326
|
313
|
4 %
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
65
|
56
|
17 %
|
245
|
215
|
14 %
|
Loss on impairment of goodwill
|
547
|
—
|
N/M
|
547
|
—
|
N/M
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
1
|
3
|
(59) %
|
10
|
7
|
31 %
|
Total operating expenses
|
799
|
252
|
N/M
|
1,551
|
954
|
63 %
|
Operating income (loss)
|
$ (538)
|
$ 5
|
N/M
|
$ (523)
|
$ 66
|
N/M
|
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.
|
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Financial Measures and Reconciliations
|
Free Cash Flow
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
TDS Consolidated
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
|
$ 218
|
$ 255
|
$ 1,142
|
$ 1,155
|
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
|
(304)
|
(367)
|
(1,211)
|
(1,161)
|
Cash paid for software license agreements
|
(37)
|
(18)
|
(66)
|
(23)
|
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1
|
$ (123)
|
$ (130)
|
$ (135)
|
$ (29)
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
UScellular
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
|
$ 148
|
$ 180
|
$ 866
|
$ 832
|
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
|
(155)
|
(192)
|
(608)
|
(602)
|
Cash paid for software license agreements
|
(37)
|
(17)
|
(66)
|
(22)
|
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1
|
$ (44)
|
$ (29)
|
$ 192
|
$ 208
|
1
|
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.
|
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA
|
The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income and Income before income taxes.
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
UScellular
|
2023
|
2022
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$ 58
|
$ 35
|
Add back or deduct:
|
Income tax benefit
|
53
|
37
|
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
|
111
|
72
|
Add back:
|
Interest expense
|
196
|
163
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
|
656
|
700
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
963
|
935
|
Add back or deduct:
|
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
|
8
|
—
|
Loss on impairment of licenses
|
—
|
3
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
17
|
19
|
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
|
—
|
(1)
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
(2)
|
—
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
986
|
956
|
Deduct:
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
|
158
|
158
|
Interest and dividend income
|
10
|
8
|
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 818
|
$ 790
Net income excluding Goodwill impairment charge
The following non-GAAP financial measures present certain information in the table below excluding the effect of the goodwill impairment charge at TDS Telecom and related tax impacts. The goodwill impairment charge, which occurred in the fourth quarter of 2023, is being excluded in this presentation, as it is not related to the current operations of TDS. TDS believes these measures may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information when comparing the current period financial results with periods that were not impacted by such a charge.
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Net loss attributable to TDS common shareholders (GAAP)
|
$ (523)
|
$ (43)
|
$ (569)
|
$ (7)
|
Adjustments:
|
Loss on impairment of goodwill
|
547
|
—
|
547
|
—
|
Deferred tax benefit on the tax-amortizable portion of the impaired Goodwill
|
(36)
|
—
|
(36)
|
—
|
Subtotal of Non-GAAP adjustments
|
511
|
—
|
511
|
—
|
Net loss attributable to TDS common shareholders excluding goodwill impairment
|
(12)
|
(43)
|
(58)
|
(7)
|
Noncontrolling interest adjustment to compute earnings (loss)
|
—
|
—
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
Net loss attributable to TDS common shareholders excluding goodwill impairment
|
$ (12)
|
$ (43)
|
$ (59)
|
$ (8)
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
113
|
113
|
113
|
114
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders (GAAP)
|
$ (4.64)
|
$ (0.38)
|
$ (5.06)
|
$ (0.07)
|
Adjustments:
|
Loss on impairment of goodwill
|
4.85
|
—
|
4.85
|
—
|
Deferred tax benefit on the tax-amortizable portion of the impaired Goodwill
|
(0.32)
|
—
|
(0.32)
|
—
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders excluding
|
$ (0.11)
|
$ (0.38)
|
$ (0.53)
|
$ (0.07)
SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Share this article