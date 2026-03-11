TE Connectivity announces 10% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.78

Board of directors authorizes $3.0 billion increase in share repurchase program

Shareholders reelect all 13 members to board of directors during annual general meeting

GALWAY, Ireland, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.78 per ordinary share, payable on June 12, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 22, 2026. This payment represents a 10% increase from the $0.71 per ordinary share quarterly dividend to be paid on March 13, 2026. In addition, the Company's board of directors authorized a $3.0 billion increase in its share repurchase program.

During the company's 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders held on March 11, 2026, shareholders voted in favor of all agenda items including the reelection of all 13 members to the board of directors.

