TE Connectivity delivers 17% sales growth in fiscal fourth quarter with results above guidance

GALWAY, Ireland, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) today reported results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 26, 2025.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net sales were a record $4.75 billion, an increase of 17% on a reported basis year over year and 11% organically, driven by growth in both the Industrial and Transportation segments.

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations was $2.23, up 148% year over year. Adjusted EPS was a record $2.44, an increase of 25% year over year.

Orders increased in both Segments to $4.7 billion, up 22% year over year and 5% sequentially.

GAAP Operating margin was 19% and adjusted operating margin was 20%, driven by strong operational performance across both segments.

Cash flow from operating activities was $1.4 billion and free cash flow was a record at $1.2 billion, with nearly $650 million returned to shareholders.

Full Year Highlights

Net sales were a record $17.3 billion, up 9% on a reported basis and 6% organically.

GAAP operating margin was 19% and adjusted operating margin was 20%, each a record, driven by strong operational performance.

GAAP EPS was $6.16 and adjusted EPS was a record $8.76.

Generated record cash flow for the full year, including: Cash flow from operating activities of $4.1 billion. Free cash flow of $3.2 billion.

Returned $2.2 billion to shareholders and deployed $2.6 billion for bolt-on acquisitions.

"Our teams executed at a high level against our business model to deliver strong results for the fourth quarter as well as the full year," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "Our performance resulted in records on the top line, earnings and cash flow in 2025 and sets TE up well going into our new fiscal year. These results against an uneven macro environment demonstrate the strategic positioning of our portfolio and the investments we've made to broaden the business to benefit from long-term growth trends. Industrial segment sales increased 24% during the year, driven by innovations that serve AI and energy customers as demand continues to accelerate. Our Transportation segment performed well in a challenging end market, delivering content growth from increased data connectivity and growth of the electrified power train.

"We are well positioned to keep capitalizing on these and other key long-term growth trends. With strong order levels and our continued operational resilience, we expect sales and EPS in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 to each be up double digits year over year."

First Quarter FY26 Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects sales of approximately $4.5 billion, up 17% on a reported basis and 11% organically year over year. GAAP EPS from continuing operations is expected to be approximately $2.33, an increase of 33% year over year, with adjusted EPS of approximately $2.53, up 23% year over year.

Beginning in fiscal 2026, the company will exclude amortization expense on intangible assets and, if applicable, the related tax effects from its calculation of certain non-GAAP measures. The company's Adjusted EPS outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 excludes amortization expense and the related tax effects. Recast financial information is provided in a Form 8-K filed with the SEC today.

Information about TE Connectivity's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the attached tables.

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will hold a conference call for investors today beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed in the following ways:

At TE Connectivity's website: investors.te.com

By telephone: For both "listen-only" participants and those participants who wish to take part in the question-and-answer portion of the call, the dial-in number in the United States is (800) 715-9871 and for international callers, the dial-in number is (646) 307-1963.

A replay of the conference call will be available on TE Connectivity's investor website at investors.te.com at 11:30 a.m. ET on October 29.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. As a trusted innovation partner, our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, data centers enabling artificial intelligence, and more. Our more than 90,000 employees, including 10,000 engineers, work alongside customers in approximately 130 countries. In a world that is racing ahead, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Instagram.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present non-GAAP performance and liquidity measures as we believe it is appropriate for investors to consider adjusted financial measures in addition to results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information and should not be considered replacements for results in accordance with GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and in its decision-making processes related to the operations of our company. We believe these measures provide meaningful information to us and investors because they enhance the understanding of our operating performance, ability to generate cash, and the trends of our business. Additionally, we believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses in evaluating our operations. The primary limitation of these measures is that they exclude the financial impact of items that would otherwise either increase or decrease our reported results. This limitation is best addressed by using these non-GAAP financial measures in combination with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in order to better understand the amounts, character, and impact of any increase or decrease in reported amounts. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

The following provides additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures:

Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) – represents net sales growth (decline) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, and acquisitions and divestitures that occurred in the preceding twelve months, if any. Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) is a useful measure of our performance because it excludes items that are not completely under management's control, such as the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and items that do not reflect the underlying growth of the company, such as acquisition and divestiture activity. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin – represent operating income and operating margin, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, and other income or charges, if any. We utilize these adjusted measures in combination with operating income and operating margin to assess segment level operating performance and to provide insight to management in evaluating segment operating plan execution and market conditions. Adjusted Operating Income is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate – represent income tax (expense) benefit and effective tax rate, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) after adjusting for the tax effect of special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any.

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations – represents income from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share – represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

Free Cash Flow (FCF) – is a useful measure of our ability to generate cash. The difference between net cash provided by operating activities (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) and Free Cash Flow consists mainly of significant cash outflows and inflows that we believe are useful to identify. We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors as it provides insight into the primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated from our operations. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions and the cash impact of special items, if any, minus net capital expenditures. Voluntary pension contributions are excluded from the GAAP financial measure because this activity is driven by economic financing decisions rather than operating activity. Certain special items, including cash paid (collected) pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts, are also excluded by management in evaluating Free Cash Flow. Net capital expenditures consist of capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment. These items are subtracted because they represent long-term commitments. In the calculation of Free Cash Flow, we subtract certain cash items that are ultimately within management's and the Board of Directors' discretion to direct and may imply that there is less or more cash available for our programs than the most comparable GAAP financial measure indicates. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for future discretionary expenditures, as our definition of Free Cash Flow does not consider certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt payments. In addition, we may have other discretionary expenditures, such as discretionary dividends, share repurchases, and business acquisitions, that are not considered in the calculation of Free Cash Flow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results, performance, financial condition or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, financial condition or achievements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have no intention and are under no obligation to update or alter (and expressly disclaim any such intention or obligation to do so) our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements addressing our future financial condition and operating results. Examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the extent, severity and duration of business interruptions negatively affecting our business operations; business, economic, competitive and regulatory risks, such as conditions affecting demand for products in the automotive and other industries we serve; competition and pricing pressure; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices; natural disasters and political, economic and military instability in countries in which we operate, including continuing military conflict in certain parts of the world; developments in the credit markets; future goodwill impairment; compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; and the possible effects on us of changes in tax laws, tax treaties and other legislation. In addition, our change of incorporation from Switzerland to Ireland is subject to risks, such as the risk that the anticipated advantages might not materialize, as well as the risks that the price of our stock could decline and our position on stock exchanges and indices could change, and Irish corporate governance and regulatory schemes could prove different or more challenging than currently expected. More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in TE Connectivity plc's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Sept 27, 2024, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Years Ended

September 26,

September 27,

September 26,

September 27,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(in millions, except per share data) Net sales $ 4,749

$ 4,068

$ 17,262

$ 15,845 Cost of sales

3,089



2,685



11,183



10,389 Gross margin

1,660



1,383



6,079



5,456 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

494



433



1,866



1,732 Research, development, and engineering expenses

227



195



829



741 Acquisition and integration costs

6



5



47



21 Restructuring and other charges, net

17



99



126



166 Operating income

916



651



3,211



2,796 Interest income

21



26



83



87 Interest expense

(29)



(15)



(77)



(70) Other expense, net

(11)



(5)



(13)



(16) Income from continuing operations before income taxes

897



657



3,204



2,797 Income tax (expense) benefit

(233)



(381)



(1,361)



397 Income from continuing operations

664



276



1,843



3,194 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(1)



—



(1)



(1) Net income $ 663

$ 276

$ 1,842

$ 3,193























Basic earnings per share:





















Income from continuing operations $ 2.25

$ 0.91

$ 6.21

$ 10.40 Loss from discontinued operations

—



—



—



— Net income

2.25



0.91



6.20



10.40























Diluted earnings per share:





















Income from continuing operations $ 2.23

$ 0.90

$ 6.16

$ 10.34 Loss from discontinued operations

—



—



—



— Net income

2.22



0.90



6.16



10.33























Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:





















Basic

295



303



297



307 Diluted

298



305



299



309

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

























September 26,

September 27,

2025

2024

(in millions, except share data) Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,255

$ 1,319 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $44 and $32, respectively

3,403



3,055 Inventories

2,699



2,517 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

609



740 Total current assets

7,966



7,631 Property, plant, and equipment, net

4,312



3,903 Goodwill

7,126



5,801 Intangible assets, net

2,227



1,174 Deferred income taxes

2,507



3,497 Other assets

943



848 Total assets $ 25,081

$ 22,854 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 852

$ 871 Accounts payable

2,021



1,728 Accrued and other current liabilities

2,247



2,147 Total current liabilities

5,120



4,746 Long-term debt

4,842



3,332 Long-term pension and postretirement liabilities

767



810 Deferred income taxes

198



199 Income taxes

414



411 Other liabilities

1,010



870 Total liabilities

12,351



10,368 Commitments and contingencies









Redeemable noncontrolling interests

145



131 Shareholders' equity:









Preferred shares, $1.00 par value, 2 shares authorized, none outstanding as of September 26, 2025

—



— Ordinary class A shares, €1.00 par value, 25,000 shares authorized, none outstanding as of

September 26, 2025

—



— Ordinary shares, $0.01 par value, 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 302,889,075 shares issued and

common shares, CHF 0.57 par value, 316,574,781 shares authorized and issued, respectively

3



139 Accumulated earnings

13,932



14,533 Ordinary shares and common shares held in treasury, at cost, 8,330,931 and 16,656,681 shares,

respectively

(1,356)



(2,322) Accumulated other comprehensive income

6



5 Total shareholders' equity

12,585



12,355 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity $ 25,081

$ 22,854

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Years Ended

September 26,

September 27,

September 26,

September 27,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income $ 663

$ 276

$ 1,842

$ 3,193 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

1



—



1



1 Income from continuing operations

664



276



1,843



3,194 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash

provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization

244



232



838



826 Deferred income taxes

166



401



938



(789) Non-cash lease cost

39



34



145



134 Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventories

(4)



(13)



58



57 Share-based compensation expense

44



27



149



127 Other

20



18



80



71 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and

divestitures:





















Accounts receivable, net

50



(216)



(341)



(134) Inventories

139



97



(160)



(30) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

60



13



91



25 Accounts payable

(8)



60



290



159 Accrued and other current liabilities

41



159



(35)



(165) Income taxes

(25)



(111)



147



(83) Other

(9)



65



96



85 Net cash provided by operating activities

1,421



1,042



4,139



3,477 Cash flows from investing activities:





















Capital expenditures

(271)



(213)



(936)



(680) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment

4



4



11



16 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

—



—



(2,628)



(339) Proceeds from divestiture of business, net of cash retained by business sold —



—



—



59 Other

(3)



3



(15)



(6) Net cash used in investing activities

(270)



(206)



(3,568)



(950) Cash flows from financing activities:





















Net decrease in commercial paper

—



(54)



(255)



(75) Proceeds from issuance of debt

—



348



2,231



348 Repayment of debt

—



(350)



(580)



(352) Proceeds from exercise of share options

81



37



182



89 Repurchase of ordinary/common shares

(437)



(761)



(1,347)



(2,062) Payment of ordinary/common share dividends to shareholders

(209)



(196)



(803)



(760) Other

(1)



(18)



(57)



(57) Net cash used in financing activities

(566)



(994)



(629)



(2,869) Effect of currency translation on cash

(2)



8



(6)



— Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

583



(150)



(64)



(342) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

672



1,469



1,319



1,661 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,255

$ 1,319

$ 1,255

$ 1,319























Supplemental cash flow information:





















Interest paid on debt, net $ 21

$ 26

$ 34

$ 64 Income taxes paid, net of refunds

92



91



276



475

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Years Ended

September 26,

September 27,

September 26,

September 27,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,421

$ 1,042

$ 4,139

$ 3,477 Capital expenditures, net

(267)



(209)



(925)



(664) Free cash flow (1) $ 1,154

$ 833

$ 3,214

$ 2,813



(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)



































































































For the Quarters Ended



For the Years Ended



September 26,



September 27,



September 26,



September 27,



2025



2024



2025



2024



($ in millions)



Net Sales







Net Sales







Net Sales







Net Sales





Transportation Solutions $ 2,413







$ 2,330







$ 9,388







$ 9,481





Industrial Solutions

2,336









1,738









7,874









6,364





Total $ 4,749







$ 4,068







$ 17,262







$ 15,845







































































































Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Income

Margin



Income

Margin



Income

Margin



Income

Margin

Transportation Solutions $ 465

19.3 %

$ 410

17.6 %

$ 1,818

19.4 %

$ 1,880

19.8 % Industrial Solutions

451

19.3





241

13.9





1,393

17.7





916

14.4

Total $ 916

19.3 %

$ 651

16.0 %

$ 3,211

18.6 %

$ 2,796

17.6 %

































































































Adjusted

Adjusted



Adjusted

Adjusted



Adjusted

Adjusted



Adjusted

Adjusted



Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Income (1)

Margin (1)



Income (1)

Margin (1)



Income (1)

Margin (1)



Income (1)

Margin (1)

Transportation Solutions $ 468

19.4 %

$ 452

19.4 %

$ 1,893

20.2 %

$ 1,950

20.6 % Industrial Solutions

475

20.3





303

17.4





1,501

19.1





1,037

16.3

Total $ 943

19.9 %

$ 755

18.6 %

$ 3,394

19.7 %

$ 2,987

18.9 %





(1) Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY PLC RECONCILIATION OF NET SALES GROWTH (DECLINE) (UNAUDITED)









































































Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended September 26, 2025

versus Net Sales for the Quarter Ended September 27, 2024

Net Sales



Organic Net Sales











Growth (Decline)



Growth (Decline) (1)



Translation (2)

Acquisitions

($ in millions) Transportation Solutions:

































Automotive $ 67

3.9 %

$ 35

2.0 %

$ 32

$ — Commercial transportation

26

7.4





18

4.9





8



— Sensors

(10)

(3.9)





(15)

(6.1)





5



— Total Transportation Solutions

83

3.6





38

1.6





45



— Industrial Solutions:

































Digital data networks

314

79.9





308

78.6





6



— Automation and connected living

74

14.5





57

11.2





13



4 Aerospace, defense, and marine

34

9.3





24

6.8





10



— Energy

211

83.1





60

23.9





7



144 Medical

(35)

(16.4)





(35)

(16.4)





—



— Total Industrial Solutions

598

34.4





414

23.9





36



148 Total $ 681

16.7 %

$ 452

11.1 %

$ 81

$ 148

















































































































































Change in Net Sales for the Year Ended September 26, 2025

versus Net Sales for the Year Ended September 27, 2024

Net Sales



Organic Net Sales







Acquisitions/

Growth (Decline)



Growth (Decline) (1)



Translation (2)

(Divestiture)

($ in millions) Transportation Solutions:

































Automotive $ 13

0.2 %

$ 14

0.2 %

$ 11

$ (12) Commercial transportation

(31)

(2.1)





(33)

(2.3)





2



— Sensors

(75)

(7.6)





(79)

(8.0)





4



— Total Transportation Solutions

(93)

(1.0)





(98)

(1.0)





17



(12) Industrial Solutions:

































Digital data networks

934

73.3





924

72.6





10



— Automation and connected living

153

7.7





70

3.5





11



72 Aerospace, defense, and marine

139

10.3





127

9.5





12



— Energy

425

46.2





137

15.0





—



288 Medical

(141)

(16.9)





(142)

(17.1)





1



— Total Industrial Solutions

1,510

23.7





1,116

17.6





34



360 Total $ 1,417

8.9 %

$ 1,018

6.4 %

$ 51

$ 348



(1) Organic net sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Represents the change in net sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended September 26, 2025

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 465



$ —

$ 3

$ —

$ 468

Industrial Solutions

451





10



14



—



475

Total $ 916



$ 10

$ 17

$ —

$ 943



































Operating margin

19.3 %





















19.9 %

































Income tax expense $ (233)



$ (2)

$ 6

$ 31

$ (198)



































Effective tax rate

26.0 %





















21.4 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 664



$ 8

$ 23

$ 31

$ 726



































Diluted earnings per share from

continuing operations $ 2.23



$ 0.03

$ 0.08

$ 0.10

$ 2.44







(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Represents income tax expense of $44 million related to an increase in the valuation allowance for certain U.S. tax loss and credit carryforwards and an income tax benefit of $13 million related to the revaluation of deferred tax liabilities as a result of a decrease in the corporate tax rate in a non-U.S. jurisdiction.

(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended September 27, 2024

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 410



$ —

$ 42

$ —

$ 452

Industrial Solutions

241





5



57



—



303

Total $ 651



$ 5

$ 99

$ —

$ 755



































Operating margin

16.0 %





















18.6 %

































Income tax expense $ (381)



$ (1)

$ (22)

$ 238

$ (166)



































Effective tax rate

58.0 %





















21.8 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 276



$ 4

$ 77

$ 238

$ 595



































Diluted earnings per share from

continuing operations $ 0.90



$ 0.01

$ 0.25

$ 0.78

$ 1.95







(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Represents income tax expense related to an increase in the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets of a Swiss subsidiary.

(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Year Ended September 26, 2025

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 1,818



$ —

$ 75

$ —

$ 1,893

Industrial Solutions

1,393





57



51



—



1,501

Total $ 3,211



$ 57

$ 126

$ —

$ 3,394



































Operating margin

18.6 %





















19.7 %

































Income tax expense $ (1,361)



$ (12)

$ (13)

$ 618

$ (768)



































Effective tax rate

42.5 %





















22.7 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 1,843



$ 45

$ 113

$ 618

$ 2,619



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 6.16



$ 0.15

$ 0.38

$ 2.07

$ 8.76







(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Represents income tax expense of $574 million related to a net increase in the valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets associated with a ten-year tax credit obtained by a Swiss subsidiary in fiscal 2024 as well as income tax expense of $44 million related to an increase in the valuation allowance for certain U.S. tax loss and credit carryforwards.

(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Year Ended September 27, 2024

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 1,880



$ —

$ 67

$ 3

$ 1,950

Industrial Solutions

916





21



99



1



1,037

Total $ 2,796



$ 21

$ 166

$ 4

$ 2,987



































Operating margin

17.6 %





















18.9 %

































Income tax (expense) benefit $ 397



$ (3)

$ (29)

$ (1,016)

$ (651)



































Effective tax rate

(14.2) %





















21.8 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 3,194



$ 18

$ 137

$ (1,012)

$ 2,337



































Diluted earnings per share from

continuing operations $ 10.34



$ 0.06

$ 0.44

$ (3.28)

$ 7.56







(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Includes a $636 million net income tax benefit associated with a $972 million ten-year tax credit obtained by a Swiss subsidiary reduced by a $336 million valuation allowance related to the amount of the tax credit not expected to be realized. Also includes a $262 million income tax benefit related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of a corporate tax rate increase in Switzerland and a $118 million income tax benefit associated with the tax impacts of a legal entity restructuring with related costs of $4 million recorded in selling, general, and administrative expenses for other non-income taxes.

(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended December 27, 2024

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 446



$ —

$ 32

$ —

$ 478

Industrial Solutions

244





5



18



—



267

Total $ 690



$ 5

$ 50

$ —

$ 745



































Operating margin

18.0 %





















19.4 %

































Income tax expense $ (178)



$ (1)

$ (9)

$ 13

$ (175)



































Effective tax rate

25.2 %





















23.0 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 528



$ 4

$ 41

$ 13

$ 586



































Diluted earnings per share from

continuing operations $ 1.75



$ 0.01

$ 0.14

$ 0.04

$ 1.95







(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Represents income tax expense related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of a decrease in the corporate tax rate in a non-U.S. jurisdiction.

(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO FORWARD-LOOKING GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

As of October 29, 2025

(UNAUDITED)









Outlook for



Quarter Ending



December 26,



2025

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 2.33

Acquisition-related charges

0.02

Restructuring and other charges, net

0.03

Amortization expense (1)

0.15

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (2) $ 2.53

















Net sales growth

17.3 % Translation

(2.9)

(Acquisitions) divestitures, net

(3.8)

Organic net sales growth (2)

10.6 %



(1) Adjusted EPS outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 excludes amortization expense on intangible assets and the related tax effects. (2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

