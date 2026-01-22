GALWAY, Ireland, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectors and sensors, has earned a place on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list for the ninth consecutive year as an indication of its positive reputation among the global business community.

TE Connectivity named to Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list for ninth year

"Innovation is advancing more quickly than ever before, so it is imperative that businesses have partners with strong engineering capabilities and commitment to excellence to help them compete and succeed," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "Our place among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for the past nine years is a testament to the hard work of our teams around the world. Their dedication to our customers is helping us create a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future together."

TE collaborates with customers around the world to advance important technology such as data centers that support artificial intelligence, energy networks, next-generation transportation and industrial automation.

"Fortune is proud to celebrate the companies on this year's World's Most Admired Companies list; they have set the bar for real innovation, resilient leadership, and global impact," said Alyson Shontell, Fortune's editor in chief and chief content officer. "As rapidly advancing technologies such as AI transform entire industries, these organizations stand out for their ability to evolve with purpose and foresight, consistently shaping the path forward for global business, and the future of how we work and lead."

The World's Most Admired Companies ranking is based on a comprehensive survey of approximately 15,000 senior executives, directors and analysts, who evaluate companies across nine key criteria—from the ability to attract and retain talent to innovation. Companies that rank in the top half of their industry are considered the "most admired" in that sector. The rankings include the 1,000 largest U.S. companies by revenue, as well as non-U.S. companies with revenues of $10 billion or more, drawn from Fortune's Global 500 database.

More information about Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies can be found at https://fortune.com/ranking/worlds-most-admired-companies.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. As a trusted innovation partner, our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, data centers enabling artificial intelligence, and more. Our more than 90,000 employees, including 10,000 engineers, work alongside customers in approximately 130 countries. In a world that is racing ahead, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Instagram.

