TE Connectivity exceeds 2025 corporate responsibility goals

GALWAY, Ireland, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Five years following the launch of its One Connected World corporate responsibility strategy, TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectors and sensors, has exceeded several of its goals to be more sustainable, safer and more inclusive.

At the TE Connectivity site in Lamphun, Thailand, a 1.1-megawatt solar energy system generates approximately 15% of the site's annual energy use.

The success of TE's global effort, as detailed in the annual One Connected World report issued today, is the result of both global and local initiatives. Companywide, TE has exceeded its 2025 goal of sourcing 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by 7%, an achievement attributable to site-level projects like the solar panel installation at a factory in Lamphun, Thailand. There, a 1.1-megawatt solar energy system installed across rooftops and carports generates 1.2 million kWh of electricity annually – approximately 15% of the site's annual energy use – and reduces emissions by about 520 tons a year.

In Kurim, Czech Republic, TE optimized its molding operations, saving more than 150,000kWh in energy a year. This project contributed to the company doubling its energy savings over the prior year. And in Tangier, Morocco, a new HVAC system recovers condensate to create a new water source for other factory operations.

Since launching the strategy, combined efforts of TE employees around the world have allowed the company to:

Reduce the amount of hazardous waste disposed by 66% (beyond a goal of 15%)

Reduce the amount of water withdrawn for targeted water-stressed sites by 22% (surpassing a goal of 15%)

Improve worker safety with a Total Reportable Incident Rate of .06 (beating a goal of .12)

"Our global teams have made strong progress against our One Connected World strategy. As we move forward in our journey and set new goals around water and waste, we will continue to target greenhouse gas reductions across our own operations and in partnership with our suppliers," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "When our teams focus on our purpose, we drive meaningful, lasting impact for our customers, our owners and our employees."

Looking forward, the company continues to make progress toward its longer-term goals. It has reduced Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 17% since 2022 toward a 2032 goal of 30%. In the past year, TE doubled the amount of zero waste to landfill sites to 56 and has diverted 93% of its waste from landfills and incinerators, nearing its goal of 98%.

Visit te.com/sustainability to view the full One Connected World report.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. As a trusted innovation partner, our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, data centers enabling artificial intelligence, and more. Our more than 90,000 employees, including 10,000 engineers, work alongside customers in approximately 130 countries. In a world that is racing ahead, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Instagram.

SOURCE TE Connectivity plc