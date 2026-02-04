TE Connectivity maintains top score for LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion

Company earns Equality 100 award from Human Rights Campaign Foundation

GALWAY, Ireland, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectors and sensors, has earned the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Equality 100 award in the United States, achieving the highest score for its corporate policies, practices and benefits impacting LGBTQ+ employees.

TE Connectivity has maintained the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Equality 100 award for 2026.

"An inclusive environment lays the groundwork for innovation to thrive," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "The Equality 100 award is a reflection of TE's ongoing commitment to ensuring every individual feels valued, supported and empowered to succeed. We work hard to maintain workplace policies that help create a space where our all of our 90,000 employees around the world are able give their very best."

The award is part of the Corporate Equality Index, which recognizes companies that demonstrate strong commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion through inclusive non-discrimination policies, equitable benefits, supporting an inclusive culture and outreach and engagement. Achieving an Equality 100 score reflects sustained, intentional action across these areas. As part of TE's commitments to inclusion for all employees, its ALIGN employee resource group, for members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community, collaborates with company leadership to update policies and meet best practices.

"For nearly a quarter of a century, the Corporate Equality Index has put a marker down for businesses committed to inclusion and transparency for all workers. Now, more than ever, we celebrate them." said Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. "No matter the environment, companies that communicate clearly and lead with transparency earn trust, retain talent and strengthen their business. We are always here to collaborate with employers who want to foster a workplace where team members can bring their best selves to the office."

TE also earned the Equality 100 recognition in Brazil late last year, marking the fourth consecutive year in that country.

