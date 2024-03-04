TE Connectivity ranked one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for 10th year

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectors and sensors, has received the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies recognition by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

TE, which has earned this honor for 10 consecutive years, is one of only four honorees in the electronics and components industry. In 2024, 136 companies were recognized spanning 20 countries and 44 industries.

Ethisphere has included TE Connectivity as a World's Most Ethical Company in each of the last 10 years.

"At TE, our core values of integrity, accountability, inclusion, innovation and teamwork dictate how we operate and how we innovate," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "Ethisphere's ongoing recognition is proof that our dedication to running our business ethically is highly regarded by our customers, our employees and our owners."

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment measures a company's culture of ethics; environmental, social and governance practices; ethics and compliance program; diversity, equity and inclusion; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. In the past year, TE enhanced its compliance training and communications strategy and continued to leverage data analytics to increase effectiveness. The company also strengthened its compliance liaison program, which includes more than 20 employees globally who support the ethics and compliance program, in addition to their regular duties, to help advance TE's commitment to the highest standards of integrity.

"It's always inspiring to recognize the World's Most Ethical Companies. Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improving their ethics, compliance and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's chief strategy officer and executive chair. "Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to TE Connectivity for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business."

To view the full list of this year's honorees, visit https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, renewable energy, automated factories, data centers, medical technology and more. With more than 85,000 employees, including 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

ABOUT ETHISPHERE

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace and deliver business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies build strong cultures of ethics and integrity. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also advances business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset reflecting the ethical business practices of 3+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 240+ data points on the ethics, compliance, social and governance practices of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com/.

