TE Connectivity shareholders elect Carol 'John' Davidson as new board chairman

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectors and sensors, elected Carol "John" Davidson as the new chairman of the board at the company's March 13 annual general meeting of shareholders.

Carol "John" Davidson has been elected as TE Connectivity's new chairman of the board.

Davidson assumes the chairman's role from Tom Lynch, who retired from the board after serving as the chairman since 2013. Davidson has served as a member of the board since 2016 and has been the lead independent director of TE since 2022. He has more than 30 years of leadership experience across multiple industries and is an experienced board leader.

Dividend approved

Shareholders also approved a dividend of $2.60 per share. The dividend will be distributed to shareholders in four equal quarterly installments of $0.65, as follows:

TEL Quarter, Fiscal Year

Payment Date

Record Date

3rd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2024

June 7, 2024

May 24, 2024

4th Quarter, Fiscal Year 2024

Sept. 6, 2024

Aug. 23, 2024

1st Quarter, Fiscal Year 2025

Dec. 6, 2024

Nov. 22, 2024

2nd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2025

March 7, 2025

Feb. 21, 2025

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, renewable energy, automated factories, data centers, medical technology and more. With more than 85,000 employees, including 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

