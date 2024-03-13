TE Connectivity shareholders elect Carol 'John' Davidson as new board chairman

Shareholders also approve quarterly dividend at annual general meeting

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectors and sensors, elected Carol "John" Davidson as the new chairman of the board at the company's March 13 annual general meeting of shareholders.

Davidson assumes the chairman's role from Tom Lynch, who retired from the board after serving as the chairman since 2013. Davidson has served as a member of the board since 2016 and has been the lead independent director of TE since 2022. He has more than 30 years of leadership experience across multiple industries and is an experienced board leader.

Dividend approved

Shareholders also approved a dividend of $2.60 per share. The dividend will be distributed to shareholders in four equal quarterly installments of $0.65, as follows:

TEL Quarter, Fiscal Year Payment Date Record Date 3rd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2024 June 7, 2024 May 24, 2024 4th Quarter, Fiscal Year 2024 Sept. 6, 2024 Aug. 23, 2024 1st Quarter, Fiscal Year 2025 Dec. 6, 2024 Nov. 22, 2024 2nd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2025 March 7, 2025 Feb. 21, 2025

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, renewable energy, automated factories, data centers, medical technology and more. With more than 85,000 employees, including 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

