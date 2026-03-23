TE Connectivity survey: Return on investment becomes top priority as AI age evolves

Annual Industrial Technology Index reveals companies are now more focused on AI's bottom-line impact than innovation goals

GALWAY, Ireland, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adoption rates of artificial intelligence tools at industrial technology companies have exceeded 80%, according to a new global survey from TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectors and sensors. And now, the survey data says, these companies are demanding a return on their investments as AI tools become more integrated into their operations.

When it comes to AI, financial goals have overtaken innovation goals for the first time in the four-year history of the TE Connectivity Industrial Technology Index.

For the first time in the four years TE has published the Industrial Technology Index to understand from engineers and business leaders what is driving innovation at their companies, financial returns are being prioritized over product innovation. Forty-three percent of executives said their top priority is increasing company profits, up 17 points from last year, while those who selected product innovation were down nine points to 26%. Engineers followed suit, with 31% selecting company profits (+2 points) and 24% prioritizing product innovation (-7 points).

"AI integration is increasing at companies around the world, but this year's TE Connectivity Industrial Technology Index found many are facing challenges aligning on what success looks like once it is embedded into everyday workflows," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "This year's report highlights a growing need for shared objectives between engineers and executives as AI adoption accelerates. Without that alignment, AI can introduce friction inside a business instead of advancing innovation and transforming operations. The companies making the most progress are those translating AI investment into real–world impact."

As the quest for return on investment continues, survey respondents from China, Germany, India, Japan and the United States said AI adoption continues to expand. This year, 35% said their company has adopted AI "extensively," up from 22% last year. Breaking down responses by country, the U.S. leads the way with 41% having adopted AI extensively – a 26-point increase over last year, when it was tied with Germany for the lowest percentage. The percentage of respondents in China claiming extensive adoption only went up one point to 29%, indicating they experienced an earlier spike in adoption than the U.S. Industrial Technology Index data also shows both executives and engineers – nearly half of each group – are eager to experiment with new technology like AI immediately. Globally, the survey shows that younger respondents from China are most bullish about the technology.

Data from this year's Industrial Technology Index also showcases trends around AI in sustainability, its integration into daily work, its impact on engineering talent needs and more. To read the full report, visit te.com/techindex.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. As a trusted innovation partner, our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, data centers enabling artificial intelligence, and more. Our more than 90,000 employees, including 10,000 engineers, work alongside customers in approximately 130 countries. In a world that is racing ahead, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Instagram.

SOURCE TE Connectivity plc