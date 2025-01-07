TE Connectivity to hold annual general meeting of shareholders on March 12, 2025

GALWAY, Ireland, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) will hold its 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) on March 12 at 2 p.m. GMT at the Conrad Dublin, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin, Ireland. Shareholders who are registered with voting rights in the share register of TE as of the close of business (EST) on Jan. 13 (the record date) will be entitled to vote on the matters presented at the AGM. Beneficial holders whose shares are held by nominees registered with voting rights in TE's share register on their behalf as of the same time and date will be entitled to instruct nominees to vote on the matters presented at the AGM.

TE previously disclosed in a Form 8-K that the record date for its AGM would be Jan. 9. However, as the New York Stock Exchange will now be closed in observance of the National Day of Mourning for former President Jimmy Carter, TE has updated the record date to Jan. 13.

Full details about voting will be provided in TE's definitive proxy statement for the AGM, which will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (Notice) relating to the AGM will be mailed to each shareholder registered in the share register of TE as of the close of business (EST) on Jan. 13. Instructions on how to access the proxy materials over the internet or request a printed set of proxy materials will be provided in the Notice. The Notice also will provide instructions on how to submit a proxy over the internet or via mail. Shareholders are urged to read the definitive proxy statement which will contain important information. The company has requested that banks, brokerage firms and other nominees who hold TE shares on behalf of beneficial owners as of the close of business (EST) on Jan. 13 forward the Notice to those beneficial shareholders.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, renewable energy, automated factories, data centers, medical technology and more. With more than 85,000 employees, including 9,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 130 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE TE Connectivity plc