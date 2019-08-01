TE Connectivity's new Sliver straddle-mount connectors enable a faceplate-pluggable OCP NIC 3.0

Sliver straddle-mount connectors for SFF-TA-1002 support high speeds through PCIe Gen 5, with a roadmap to 112G. SFF-TA-1002 is a proposed alternative or replacement to many form factors, including M.2, U.2, and PCIe. The high-density, 0.6mm pitch of the Sliver straddle-mount connectors also supports next-gen silicon PCIe lane counts, which is where current products in the market begin to max out.

OCP NIC 3.0 cards are horizontal and faceplate-pluggable, which helps to increase airflow through the enclosure and enable system ease of design. TE's Sliver straddle-mount products are among the most cost-effective and highest performing solutions on the market.

"OCP-compliant designs are taking the data center equipment industry by storm, and TE Connectivity is a major supplier of connectors for these designs," said Ann Ou, product manager at TE Connectivity. "Our Sliver straddle-mount products deliver high performance and density in a standardized form factor to facilitate design and manufacturing for our data center equipment partners."

To learn more about TE's Sliver straddle-mount connectors, click here.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), Sliver, and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks owned or licensed by the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies. Other logos, product(s) and/or company names might be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE TE Connectivity

Related Links

https://www.te.com

