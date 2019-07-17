Teach For All and the Chubb Charitable Foundation Provide More Children with Access to Quality Education

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teach For All and the Chubb Charitable Foundation announced today an extension of their partnership through 2021. Chubb committed an additional $1.5 million grant over the next three years, bringing the Foundation's total giving to Teach For All to $2.4 million. Driven by a shared mission to develop collective leadership to ensure all children can fulfill their potential, Teach For All is a global network of 50 independent, locally led and governed organizations, and a global organization that works to accelerate the impact of the network.

An Enseña por México tutor instructing her students. Enseña por México is one of 50 network partners in the global Teach For All network.

Each network partner recruits and develops promising young graduates and professionals to teach for a minimum of two years in their nations' under-resourced schools and communities, and invests in their development as collaborative leaders who will continue to pursue lasting change for children throughout their careers both within and outside of the education sector, as teachers, school leaders, policy makers or social entrepreneurs.

In 2018, Chubb completed a two-year, $940,000 grant to Teach For All. The Chubb Charitable Foundation's grant provided support to network partners in countries where Chubb has significant operations, including Teach For America, Enseña por Colombia, Enseña por México and Teach For Thailand. The grant provided funding for teacher recruitment and training programs.

The renewed partnership will continue to support the same network partners with funding for initiatives that will give more children access to quality education and support, and develop the leadership potential of their teachers.

"Chubb's partnership with Teach For All has supported significant achievements in the education field in four countries where Chubb employees live and work," said Lori Dunstan, Vice President, Global Corporate Giving at Chubb. "We are proud to extend our relationship with Teach For All and support the important work the organization is doing to ensure that students from underserved communities have access to quality education and can develop into future leaders."

The Teach For All grant represents one of the Chubb Charitable Foundation's multi-year partnerships with a core group of non-profit organizations aligned with Chubb's philanthropic mission. Education is one of the Foundation's three core global philanthropic pillars, which also includes poverty and health as well as the environment.

"We are deeply grateful to the Chubb Charitable Foundation for its partnership and continued support of Teach For All and our network partners," said Wendy Kopp, CEO and Co-Founder of Teach For All. "With their support, we have been able to strengthen the recruitment and development of our network's teachers and leaders. Chubb's additional support will help us invest in initiatives that will further strengthen our impact on students and communities."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

About the Chubb Charitable Foundation

The Chubb Charitable Foundation supports U.S.-based non-profit organizations through grant-making and projects aligned with defined focus areas including education, the environment, and poverty and health. The Foundation believes that meaningful contributions that support our communities globally provide lasting benefits to society, to Chubb and to Chubb employees. Through philanthropy, global partnerships and company sponsored-volunteer activities focused on giving the gift of time and donations, the Chubb Charitable Foundation supports clearly defined projects that solve problems with measurable and sustainable outcomes, helping people in the countries where we live and work build productive and healthy lives. Our commitment to assist those less fortunate and to be stewards of the planet is focused on the areas of education, poverty and health, and the environment.

About Teach for All

Teach For All is a global network of 50 independent, locally led and governed partner organizations and a global organization that works to accelerate the progress of the network. Each network partner recruits and develops promising future leaders to teach in their nations' under-resourced schools and communities and, with this foundation, to work with others, inside and outside of education, to ensure all children are able to fulfill their potential. Teach For All's global organization works to increase the network's impact by capturing and spreading learning, facilitating connections among partners, accessing global resources, and fostering the leadership development of partner staff, teachers, and alumni.

