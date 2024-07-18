Teachable Joins Forces With Rudy Mawer and Sonic Gods Studios to Launch "60-Day Hustle" On Amazon Prime Video, Helping Catapult a New Cohort of Entrepreneurs to Success

Featuring notable Teachable creators, like Chris Do, as guest experts, the industry-first competition show cements the growing consumer interest in the business of being a creator, plus Teachable's long-standing role as business partner to thousands of global creators

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachable today announced its official involvement as a brand partner for innovative entertainment studio Sonic God Studios ' "60-Day Hustle," a first-of-its-kind competition show where young entrepreneurs navigate an intensive business accelerator program and compete for a life-changing grand prize.

True to Teachable's deep-seated belief in providing impactful partnership and growth opportunities for its creators, the show, and its accompanying educational resources, feature highly-successful Teachable creators Chris Do of The Futur and Abagail Pumphrey of Boss Project . As part of the unique brand integration, throughout each episode, contestants and viewers at home witness "Teachable Moments," highlighting periods of reflection, education, and breakthrough advice.

To celebrate today's announcement, Teachable is also launching its own #ShowUsYourHustle campaign for aspiring creators and business owners everywhere. From an interactive quiz that pinpoints creator superpowers to social giveaways and red carpet event coverage, Teachable invites its community, and beyond, to use this moment as a catalyst for learning, growth, and inspiration.

"Our decision to help bring 60-Day Hustle to life alongside Rudy, Sonic Gods, and the whole team really boils down to one simple fact: everyone involved in this project deeply loves creators and what they're capable of. As a key player in the creator economy for a decade now, we are hellbent on investing in opportunities that lift creators up, open doors, and do so through a commitment to education, knowledge sharing, and mentorship," says Bethany Cantor, Head of Brand at Teachable. "This is an ambitious and highly-entertaining show that marks a first for our industry. For those of us on the inside, the disruptive nature of being a creator or online business owner is what energizes us and is central to our daily work. I hope, now, as viewers everywhere immerse themselves in this world, it signals to the many industries around us that creators are here to stay and should be taken seriously as creatives, educators, experts, and ultimately viable businesses."

What's more, creators and aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere can now access a free Teachable course, led by 60-Day Hustle host, serial entrepreneur, and celebrity marketer Rudy Mawer. The course breaks down valuable insights and lessons from the show, helping students hone and scale their businesses.

"The opportunity to serve as a guest judge and mentor to the 60-Day Hustle contestants perfectly aligns with my love of coaching entrepreneurs. I'm especially passionate about helping those who are still new in their business journey by empowering them to build their personal brand and create deeper connections with their audiences," says Chris Do, Emmy award-winning designer, director, CEO and founder of The Futur, and Teachable creator. "My role on the show was to help them understand that, in today's information age and attention economy, creating media is no longer a luxury, it's a necessity. Otherwise, it's a race to the bottom, and they risk becoming an undifferentiated brand. I believe teaching is one of the most noble, generous acts someone can do, and 60-Day Hustle represents an alternative to traditional educational models, with a more diverse group of mentors who each bring invaluable entrepreneurial experience."

As an early pioneer in the creator economy, today Teachable and its parent company Hotmart Co. boast more than 200,000 creators globally. In March, the companies officially surpassed $10 billion in lifetime creator earnings across the companies' robust product sets, including online courses, coaching, communities, memberships, digital downloads, and more. At Teachable, subscribers average six figures in lifetime revenue and are experts in nearly every topic imaginable. At present, fashion and beauty, academics and languages, as well as software and technology (think Notion experts and Excel pros) represent the fastest-growing creator verticals on the platform.

Teachable is trusted by creator-educators around the world to grow their impact and income. From Online Courses and Communities to Memberships and Downloads, Teachable's digital learning products help creator-educators drive meaningful connection and sustainable revenue. With industry-best ecommerce tools, easily toggled on directly within the platform, creators can confidently maximize their earnings, while getting paid directly by their audience. Teachable's unmatched focus on the student learning experience also ensures creators can make a positive and influential impact on their communities—entirely on their own terms. Today, tens of thousands of creator-educators use Teachable to share their knowledge, reaching millions of students around the world. To learn more, visit teachable.com.

In 60 Day Hustle, twelve determined Gen Z and Millennial entrepreneurs are thrust into a high-octane accelerator program designed to condense two years' worth of business development into an exhilarating two-month sprint. Hosted by Sonic Gods Studios' Co-Founder Delamor and Millennial marketing mogul, Rudy Mawer, these entrepreneurs will be pushed to go further, move faster, and defy limits they never knew they could achieve; all with the help of top mentors from some of the biggest names in business, including Fabletics Co-Founder Ginger Ressler, Fab Fit Fun Co-Founder Daniel Broukhim, and Peter Pham, Co-founder of Science, the incubator behind Liquid Death and Dollar Shave Club. Audiences can follow along for the intense 60-day showdown where entrepreneurs face high-pressure business challenges and create viral moments with guest mentors and influencers. With $100,000 on the line, these aspiring moguls will battle it out to demonstrate their knack for success and claim the cash prize that could transform their business dreams into reality.

