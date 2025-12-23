Teachable Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit, Reinforcing Platform Security and Enterprise-Readiness

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachable, the leading platform for modern education businesses built on real-world expertise, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type II audit—reinforcing its commitment to keeping customer and student data safe, while also better supporting customers as they deliver and sell educational products at scale.

The SOC 2 examination was conducted by A-LIGN, a leading cybersecurity compliance firm trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risk.

This accreditation validates that Teachable maintains strong controls across security, availability, and operational processes, providing customers with confidence that their educational products are built on a platform designed to meet modern compliance, procurement, and data-protection requirements.

"Earning SOC 2 Type II is an important milestone for Teachable and a meaningful signal to the customers who trust us with their businesses," said Richard Hunt, Vice President of Product and Engineering at Teachable. "As more Teachable experts and organizations sell training and educational products to other businesses—often at scale—security and compliance can't be an afterthought. This audit confirms that Teachable is built with the rigor, discipline, and safeguards required to support professional learning programs as they grow."

For Teachable customers, particularly those delivering training, certification, or professional development to businesses and institutions, SOC 2 Type II helps reduce procurement friction, shorten security reviews, and strengthen credibility with buyers who require vendor compliance documentation before purchasing.

Teachable's SOC 2 program includes independently audited controls across access management, data encryption, monitoring, incident response, change management, and infrastructure reliability. The resulting SOC 2 report is available under NDA to support customer security and procurement reviews.

Security controls are continuously monitored, improved, and re-validated annually to ensure Teachable continues to meet the expectations of growing education businesses and enterprise partners.

For more information about Teachable's security and compliance practices, visit https://www.teachable.com/security .

About Teachable

Teachable is the platform for experts and businesses who take education seriously. In a world where anyone can ask AI for information, we're the home for those who educate with purpose, modernity, and humanity. We help experts and businesses scale their impact and operations through courses, coaching, and digital downloads that students actually love. From a finance expert teaching Python for investment analysis to a multilingual coach offering business Spanish for executives, Teachable powers human-led learning that drives student trust, connection, and results. With a sleek, intuitive interface and AI as a time-saving partner, the platform enables transformative education rooted in real-world experience. Teachable experts have lived it—that's why they teach it.

