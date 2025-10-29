TEACHERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION RAISES MORE THAN $180,000 IN SUPPORT OF AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY'S MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER

Now in Its Fourth Year as Presenting Sponsor, Teachers Expands Its Commitment Across Multiple Regions to Support Survivors, Thrivers, and Caregivers Nationwide

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers Federal Credit Union , one of the largest credit unions in the United States with more than $9.8 billion in assets and over 467,000 members nationwide, has proudly raised more than $180,000 in support of the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

The Teachers Federal Credit Union team proudly joined the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, coming together as presenting sponsor in support of an important cause that unites our community.

Teachers has partnered with the American Cancer Society since 2021 as the Presenting Sponsor of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Long Island — the largest Making Strides walk in the country. This year, the partnership expanded, with Teachers also serving as the Presenting Sponsor of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Eastern Long Island, and the Silver Sponsor of both Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Tampa Bay and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Southwest Florida.

"At Teachers Federal Credit Union, we believe in standing shoulder to shoulder with the communities we serve," said Brad Calhoun, President and CEO of Teachers Federal Credit Union. "Breast cancer touches the lives of so many, and through our continued partnership with the American Cancer Society, we are helping advance research, provide vital patient support services, and ensure no one faces this disease alone. We are incredibly proud of our employees and members who rallied together once again to make an impact."

This year's campaign began with an $80,000 corporate contribution and grew through employee and community fundraising efforts, totaling more than $180,000. More than 300 Teachers employees participated in walks across the country, volunteering at events and contributing their time to meaningful causes such as creating breast cancer survivor sashes at Teachers headquarters for walk participants to wear.

Funds raised through the campaign help the American Cancer Society provide essential services for patients and families, drive groundbreaking research, and promote education, prevention, and early detection. Since 2021, Teachers has raised more than $650,000 in the fight against breast cancer.

The sponsorship reflects the credit union's long-standing commitment to community stewardship. Beyond the Making Strides initiative, Teachers supports numerous nonprofit organizations year-round, focusing on education, health and human services, and local economic growth.

For more information on Teachers community giving, visit teachersfcu.org/about/community .

ABOUT THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 110 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

ABOUT TEACHERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Teachers Federal Credit Union (Teachers) is one of the country's largest credit unions, with more than $9.8 billion in assets and over 467,000 members across all 50 states. Founded in New York in 1952, Teachers is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution with an open charter offering membership to anyone in the U.S. through its 31 full-service branches and best-in-class digital solutions. Teachers is a key supporter of the communities it serves and is proud to offer a range of member-focused products with competitive rates and low fees. What started as a smart solution for teachers is now smart for all. For more information, visit www.teachersfcu.org.

SOURCE Teachers Federal Credit Union