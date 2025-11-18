TEACHERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION EXPANDS NEW YORK PRESENCE WITH NEW BRANCH AT THE SHOPS AT SUNVET IN HOLBROOK

New Holbrook Location Reinforces the Credit Union's Continued Growth and Dedication to Serving Members Across Long Island and Beyond

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers Federal Credit Union , one of the largest credit unions in the United States with $9.9 billion in assets and more than 467,000 members nationwide, is proud to announce the opening of its newest full-service branch at The Shops at SunVet in Holbrook, New York.

The exterior of the newly opened Teachers Federal Credit Union full-service branch at The Shops at SunVet in Holbrook, New York.

"Teachers Federal Credit Union was founded on Long Island, and we are proud to continue growing in the communities that have supported us for more than 70 years," said Brad C. Calhoun, President and CEO of Teachers Federal Credit Union. "With the opening of our branch at The Shops at SunVet, we are excited to welcome new members, strengthen relationships with existing members, and provide the community with banking solutions that are truly Smart For All."

This expansion marks another milestone in Teachers Federal Credit Union's ongoing growth and reflects its unwavering commitment to providing members with convenient access, personalized service, and smart financial solutions. The new branch at The Shops at SunVet has been designed with convenience in mind, offering a bright, modern space where individuals and families can gain access to a comprehensive suite of products and services, expert financial guidance, and the latest in digital banking technology.

As a not-for-profit, member-owned credit union, Teachers Federal Credit Union committed to serving its members and giving back to the community — through better rates, lower fees, and meaningful charitable giving efforts. Year-to-date, Teachers has contributed more than $1.5 million to nonprofit organizations nationwide, supporting causes that promote education, human services, economic development, and research.



About Teachers Federal Credit Union

Teachers Federal Credit Union (Teachers) is one of the country's largest credit unions, with more than $9.9 billion in assets and over 467,000 members across all 50 states. Founded in New York in 1952, Teachers is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution with an open charter offering membership to anyone in the U.S. through its 32 full-service branches and best-in-class digital solutions. Teachers is a key supporter of the communities it serves and is proud to offer a range of member-focused products with competitive rates and low fees. What started as a smart solution for teachers is now smart for all. For more information, visit www.teachersfcu.org .

