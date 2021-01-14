Teachers of Tomorrow Acquires SimpleK12

"The acquisition of SimpleK12 is consistent with our broader vision to accelerate growth, expand geographically, and add scale to our platform," said Phillip Braithwaite, Chief Executive Officer for Teachers of Tomorrow. "While it expands our services offered to teachers, it is, more importantly, a strong cultural fit and contributes to our mission to develop confident educators."

Lisa Harding, President of SimpleK12, will remain with the business and continue leading professional development efforts. She added, "It was very important for us to find the right fit. We both have the same mission and are dedicated to creating better teachers."

Together, Teachers of Tomorrow and SimpleK12 provides support across the entire teacher lifecycle, from pre-certification training to ongoing development in the classroom. Teachers of Tomorrow will continue to seek investments and partnerships that will extend the platform's coverage of the educator ecosystem, providing more holistic support for teachers across the nation.

About SimpleK12

SimpleK12 provides premium professional-development content via a user-friendly, video-based platform. With over 1,500 different videos spanning 40 different categories, SimpleK12 reaches over 800,000 yearly. SimpleK12 was founded 35 years ago and has evolved from providing face-to-face technology training to now producing 100% digital content to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving industry.

About Teachers of Tomorrow

Teachers of Tomorrow is a Portfolio Company of Gauge Capital. As the largest national alternative certification provider, the Company's program addresses the growing teacher shortage by enabling non-traditional candidates with undergraduate degrees to attain certification. Teachers of Tomorrow's mission is to develop confident educators who believe in the potential of every student and has helped more than 70,000 teachers reach the classroom.

About Gauge Capital

Gauge Capital is a private equity firm that partners with founders, managers, and equity stakeholders of successful middle market companies to maximize their potential. Gauge focuses on investing in growing services and technology-enabled companies in the healthcare, business, and consumer sectors. Gauge was named to Inc Magazine's 2020 Top 50 Founder-Friendly Private Equity firms, a list that showcases 50 firms that have had the most success supporting founder-led companies. For more information, contact Andrew Peix, Principal and Director of Business Development at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Shelby Baker

(832) 512-6733

[email protected]

SOURCE Teachers of Tomorrow

Related Links

http://www.teachersoftomorrow.org

