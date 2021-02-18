Teachers of Tomorrow Acquires The Learning Liaisons

The level of dedication The Learning Liaisons offers to teachers strongly aligns with Teachers of Tomorrow's core values. "The distinguishing factor about what we do at The Learning Liaisons is that we provide teachers with what they deserve – support," said Dr. Jason Ampel, CEO and Founder of The Learning Liaisons.

As The Learning Liaisons joins Teachers of Tomorrow, teachers across the nation can expect a broader selection of preparation for certification exams – all available through Teachers of Tomorrow.

About The Learning Liaisons

The Learning Liaisons was founded in 2014 and provides teachers the knowledge, skill, and attitude they deserve to pass their state teacher and leader certification exams through interactive video courses and workshops. The Company employs highly-qualified individuals to help teachers understand and apply concepts to scenarios to successfully pass exams. Nearly 8,000 teachers have found success working with The Learning Liaisons.

About Teachers of Tomorrow

Teachers of Tomorrow is a Portfolio Company of Gauge Capital. The Company's program addresses the growing teacher shortage by enabling non-traditional candidates with undergraduate degrees to attain certification. Teachers of Tomorrow's mission is to develop confident educators who believe in the potential of every student and has helped more than 70,000 teachers reach the classroom.

About Gauge Capital

Gauge Capital is a private equity firm that partners with founders, managers, and equity stakeholders of successful middle market companies to maximize their potential. Gauge focuses on investing in growing services and technology-enabled companies in the healthcare, business, and consumer sectors. Gauge was named to Inc Magazine's 2020 Top 50 Founder-Friendly Private Equity firms, a list that showcases 50 firms that have had the most success supporting founder-led companies. For more information, contact Andrew Peix, Principal and Director of Business Development at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Shelby Baker

832-512-6733

[email protected]

SOURCE Teachers of Tomorrow

Related Links

http://www.teachersoftomorrow.org

