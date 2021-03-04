Teachers Remain Passionate for the Profession One Year into Pandemic
Study.com Survey Reports on Positive Impacts of a Year of Remote Learning
Mar 04, 2021, 08:00 ET
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This March marks one year of remote learning for many teachers, parents, and students. To reflect on the unprecedented year, Study.com surveyed teachers and parents to understand their virtual learning experience over the past year and how that impacted their confidence, engagement, and interactions.
The results from Study.com's research revealed the following:
- Teachers are still passionate about teaching and their students
- 91 percent report being passionate or very passionate about teaching now vs. 93 percent pre-pandemic
- Confidence in online teaching grows for teachers, shrinks for students
- Teacher's confidence in teaching online grew significantly (96 percent v 78 percent), despite many of them indicating they could have used more training to teach an online environment.
- Interestedly, parents who said their student was very confident in online learning a year ago decreased by 10 percent.
- Parents and teachers report more engagement and interactions
- Majority of parents and teachers report an increase in teacher/parent interaction over the past year (80 percent parents and 65 percent teachers)
- 91 percent of teachers checked in with their students frequently or very frequently on their online learning progress
- 82 percent of parent say interactions with their child related to schoolwork increased over the past year
- Teachers are superheros to parents and students
- 9 out of 10 parents consider their child's teacher to be a superhero
- Over the past year, parents appreciated teachers the most for:
- Flexibility on due dates/assignments
- Spending extra time with their students
- Increased interaction with parents on student progress
- Teachers' positivity in transitioning to teach in an online environment
This survey is part of monthly research projects conducted by Study.com to provide regular snapshots of teachers, parents, and students' perspectives on the world of learning. Study.com surveyed 152 K-12 teachers and 242 parents from February 15-19, 2021.
About Study.com
Study.com is a leading online education platform helping learners of all ages excel academically and close skills gaps. Study.com's online courses, short animated video lessons, and study tools make learning simple for over 30 million students, teachers, and working professionals. Study.com was founded in 2002 and is a privately held company located in Mountain View, Calif. Learn more at http://www.study.com or download the mobile app from the iOS app store or Google Play.
SOURCE Study.com
Share this article