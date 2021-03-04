Teachers Remain Passionate for the Profession One Year into Pandemic

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This March marks one year of remote learning for many teachers, parents, and students. To reflect on the unprecedented year, Study.com surveyed teachers and parents to understand their virtual learning experience over the past year and how that impacted their confidence, engagement, and interactions.

The results from Study.com's research revealed the following:

Teachers have more confidence in online education and are engaging more with students and parents over the past year. Tweet this Study.com surveyed teachers and parents on their experiences with a virtual school environment and how this impacted their confidence, engagement, and interactions. Results showed that 96 percent of teachers have confidence in teaching online, up significantly from 78 percent last March. This is despite many teachers indicating they could have used more training to teach online. Teachers still love what they do, as 91 percent report being passionate or very passionate about teaching.

Teachers are still passionate about teaching and their students

91 percent report being passionate or very passionate about teaching now vs. 93 percent pre-pandemic

Confidence in online teaching grows for teachers, shrinks for students

Teacher's confidence in teaching online grew significantly (96 percent v 78 percent), despite many of them indicating they could have used more training to teach an online environment.



Interestedly, parents who said their student was very confident in online learning a year ago decreased by 10 percent.

Parents and teachers report more engagement and interactions

Majority of parents and teachers report an increase in teacher/parent interaction over the past year (80 percent parents and 65 percent teachers)



91 percent of teachers checked in with their students frequently or very frequently on their online learning progress



82 percent of parent say interactions with their child related to schoolwork increased over the past year

Teachers are superheros to parents and students

9 out of 10 parents consider their child's teacher to be a superhero



Over the past year, parents appreciated teachers the most for:



Flexibility on due dates/assignments





Spending extra time with their students





Increased interaction with parents on student progress





Teachers' positivity in transitioning to teach in an online environment

This survey is part of monthly research projects conducted by Study.com to provide regular snapshots of teachers, parents, and students' perspectives on the world of learning. Study.com surveyed 152 K-12 teachers and 242 parents from February 15-19, 2021.

