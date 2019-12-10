Teaching Girls They Can Be Plumbers Too

SupplyHouse.com's Trade Life series shares contractor's stories in an effort to champion tradespeople. When SupplyHouse.com came across Tools & Tiara's story – they knew it was a perfect fit. "We were really excited about Tools & Tiaras because it checked all our boxes," said Emily Rosa, SupplyHouse.com Videographer. "Trade Life videos showcase stories of people that impact the trades and their communities. Trade education as a whole is important; but what stood out to us is that Judaline is a female plumber teaching young girls the notion that they can work in this male-dominated industry," Rosa continued.

Judaline Cassidy, the NYC Plumber behind Tools & Tiaras Inc. recognized early in her career that women make up a small percentage of trades professionals. It became her passion to break gender stereotypes and teach girls about the trades. "It was difficult back then getting in [to the trades] and it's still difficult now… as a woman, you have to work twice as hard, and as a black woman thrice as hard because the odds are against you," said Cassidy. "People look at you and they already put you in a box," she continued.

As a plumber and mentor Cassidy works hard to ensure that girls recognize the trades as a viable option for when they enter the work force. This is why SupplyHouse.com was proud to feature her story in their most recent Trade Life video.

SupplyHouse.com is an e-commerce company that focuses on championing the trades while providing excellent service in the plumbing, heating, and HVAC industries. They have a total of 370 employees across their four locations in Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. With their core values and unique company culture, each employee works hard to shed light on the trades every day!

