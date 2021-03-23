Teaching Strategies Adds Evidence-Based Social-Emotional Learning Curriculum, and Digital Literature App to Extend Leading Early Learning System and Improve Child Outcomes

BETHESDA, Md., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaching Strategies, the country's leading developer of early childhood curriculum, assessment, professional learning, and family engagement solutions, today announced the acquisition of nationally-recognized social-emotional learning (SEL) curriculum Al's Pals, as well as award-winning digital literature app FarFaria.

Children who are socially and emotionally healthy tend to be positive, show empathy to others, more eagerly participate in class activities, build close relationships, and demonstrate higher academic performance. But, early research suggests the pandemic is having troubling effects on students' well-being, creating an urgency to invest in preventative social and emotional learning to help students build resiliency and mitigate trauma.

"The global pandemic has exacerbated daily stress for so many of our youngest learners—making social-emotional learning even more important than it already was for early childhood educators," said Breeyn Mack, Vice President of Education at Teaching Strategies. "We know the undeniable power of strong relationships between nurturing adults and our children. By translating the best of child development research and learning science into easy-to-use resources for educators and families, we can help strengthen relationships that build resiliency and address the setbacks children may experience in these extraordinary times."

Nationally recognized for its evidence-based model, Al's Pals promotes social-emotional skills like self-control, problem solving, and healthy decision-making for children ages 3-6 through developmentally appropriate, puppet-based lessons and family resources available in both English and Spanish. Endorsed by the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL) and National Center on Quality Teaching and Learning, the Al's Pals curriculum is based on resiliency frameworks and aligns with Teaching Strategies objectives for development and learning and the Head Start Early Learning Outcomes Framework. The new lessons and resources are part of Teaching Strategies' broader SEL program, which integrates professional learning, evidence-based curriculum, robust family engagement resources, formative assessment, and digital accessibility.

In addition to social-emotional skills, emerging literacy skills are essential to a whole child approach to learning in early childhood education. Sharing books and stories in class and at home not only nurtures a love of literature in young children but also helps children absorb rhythms and patterns in language that encourage and inspire emergent reading. FarFaria is designed specifically for early readers, from Pre-K to 3rd-grade level, and has served more than 100M children around the globe. The digital reader makes it easy for teachers to facilitate read-alouds remotely or in class and for children and families to practice literacy and language skills at home in preparation for kindergarten. The FarFaria e-reader functionality will be integrated into Teaching Strategies' high-quality literature program, which lays the foundation for literacy skills that inspire a love of reading, introduce rich vocabulary, and reinforce social-emotional development.

"Today, every educator and parent should have the best research-based guidance and tools available to help our children continue to develop academically, emotionally, and socially--regardless of where the learning may take place," said John Olsen, CEO of Teaching Strategies. "As we continue to build out the most comprehensive early learning platform in the field, we are thrilled to welcome Al's Pals and FarFaria to Teaching Strategies. Both solutions help to deepen the resources available to adults as we work together to develop all of the skills children need for lifelong success."

For more information visit XXX.

About Teaching Strategies: With a strong belief that a child's first eight years form a critical foundation for success in school and in life, Teaching Strategies has been an advocate for the early education community for over 40 years. Today, Teaching Strategies connects teachers, children and families to inspired teaching and learning experiences, informative data, stronger family partnerships, and professional learning through the leading early learning platform. Its products, including the most widely-used curriculum and assessment solutions The Creative Curriculum® and GOLD®, serve more than 5 million children across the globe. To learn why thousands of early childhood programs and many states choose to partner with Teaching Strategies to help ensure children's success in school and in life, visit teachingstrategies.com and follow us on Twitter @TeachStrategies.

SOURCE Teaching Strategies

Related Links

https://teachingstrategies.com/

