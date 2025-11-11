Teaching Strategies Again Named to GSV 150, Recognized Among Top Global EdTech Growth Companies

Leading early childhood curriculum provider makes prestigious list for sixth consecutive year; one of five early childhood companies to earn a spot in 2026

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaching Strategies, the country's leading developer of early childhood curriculum, assessment, professional learning, and family engagement solutions, has been named to the GSV 150, an annual list recognizing the top 150 public and private companies transforming digital learning and workforce skills. This marks the sixth consecutive year the company has earned a spot on the list.

This year's GSV 150 highlights organizations driving innovation at scale as AI reshapes how the world learns and works. Selected from more than 3,000 global companies, Teaching Strategies is one of just five early childhood education providers included in the 2026 list.

"We're honored to once again be recognized by GSV for our leadership in bringing impactful, research-based solutions to early childhood educators, young children, and their families," said Teaching Strategies CEO Mike Derezin. "In 2025 alone, we strengthened our commitment to early literacy by expanding our suite of solutions —from a new supplemental pre-K literacy curriculum aligned to the science of reading, to a screener that helps identify early reading challenges including dyslexia, to an enhanced assessment system that pairs game-based insights with observations to give educators a complete picture of child development. Together, these tools help teachers personalize learning in meaningful, developmentally appropriate ways. We're proud of the progress we've made and excited for what 2026 will bring."

To arrive at its listing, GSV evaluated companies using their proprietary rubric of revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margin profile. For the first time, publicly listed companies are also included, now capturing all edtech companies that are experiencing top-line growth and are at a scale of minimum double-digit million USD in revenue. The collective 150 companies top $50 billion in annual revenue, reach over 3 billion learners, and are increasingly profitable, with two-thirds being cash flow profitable and their collective EBITDA score now 14% higher compared to 2025.

"The fusion of AI and education is driving new learning experiences and enabling more engaging learning modalities in audio and video," said Luben Pampoulov, partner at GSV Ventures. "This transformation is evident in the GSV 150 with the rise of innovative hyper-growers—companies at or above $50 million in ARR and growing their top line in the triple digits."

By sector, 53% of the GSV 150 companies are in K-12, followed by 43% in workforce learning, 37% in higher education, 15% in adult consumer learning, and 3% in early childhood; a third of the companies stretch across multiple "PreK to Gray" sectors. Most of the 2026 companies are based in North America (60% in the US and 4% in Canada), with significant representation from Europe (14%), India (9%), and China (6%).

See the full GSV 150 list.

Many of the companies will attend the ASU+GSV Summit April 12-15 in San Diego.

About Teaching Strategies

Teaching Strategies® is the leading provider of early childhood curriculum, assessment, professional development, and family engagement solutions. Its products, including the most widely used curriculum and assessment solutions, The Creative Curriculum® and GOLD®, reach over 4 million children each year in more than 80 countries around the world. A trusted partner and advocate for the early education community for 45 years, today Teaching Strategies connects teachers, children and families to inspired teaching and learning experiences, insightful data, stronger family partnerships, and robust professional learning through SmartTeach™, the leading early learning platform. Learn more at www.teachingstrategies.com .

A bout GSV

Founded in 2011, GSV is a global platform that drives education and workforce skills innovation. Our mission is that ALL people have equal access to the future, and we believe that scaled innovations in "PreK to Gray" learning and skills are crucial to achieving this goal. The GSV platform includes the ASU+GSV Summit, hosted annually in San Diego with 7,000+ attendees; the India-based ASU+GSV & Emeritus Summit, now entering its third year; and The AI Show @ ASU+GSV, an immersive exploration of the AI Revolution in education, which welcomed 10,000+ attendees this year. GSV Ventures, GSV's investment arm founded in 2015, is a multi-stage venture fund investing in the most transformational companies across the global "PreK to Gray" landscape.

