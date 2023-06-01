Teaching Strategies Named Finalist for Two SIIA CODiE Awards

Early Childhood Education Company Advances to Final Round for "Best PreK/Early Childhood Solution" and "Best EdTech Company to Watch" Awards

BETHESDA, Md., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaching Strategies, the country's leading developer of early childhood curriculum, assessment, professional learning, and family engagement solutions, has been named a finalist in the "Best PreK/Early Childhood Solution" and "Best EdTech Company to Watch" categories by the CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards, presented by the Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA), represent the best products, services, and people in the education and business technology industries.

"The best early learning programs take an individualized and comprehensive approach to serve the unique needs of each child. Yet too often we're asking early childhood educators to juggle disconnected resources, tools, and tasks, making differentiated instruction in a classroom nearly impossible. Teaching Strategies is solving for this disconnect–and doing so in a way that meets the moment," said Teaching Strategies CEO John Olsen. "We're proud of our company's strong history in serving our youngest learners, educators, and families, and we're excited for what lies ahead. It is a great honor to have our momentum recognized by SIIA."

The "Best PreK/Early Childhood Solution" award recognizes the best digital or blended curriculum product providing or supporting learning for children ages 3-5. The Teaching Strategies ecosystem is the only solution that brings together research-backed curriculum, developmentally appropriate formative assessment, family engagement tools, and anywhere, anytime professional learning–all in one, easy-to-use, accessible digital platform for educators. The solutions are based on progressions of learning and development that represent widely held expectations for children from birth through third grade.

The "Best EdTech Company to Watch" award is new in 2023. It honors the education technology company that has demonstrated significant growth and influence over the past year through outstanding customer acquisition, retention and loyalty, ability to attract and retain top talent, financial success and dedication to the company mission and goals over the past year. Building on its strong 40-year history, Teaching Strategies continues to evolve its products and its partnerships, all while maintaining a diverse staff of professionals with a passion for supporting educators and helping children become creative and confident lifelong learners. In the last year, the company has seen impressive growth in annual revenue, acquired two innovative early childhood education solutions, and expanded key partnerships. Just recently, for example, New York City schools announced all public early childhood education programs will utilize Teaching Strategies tools.

"The 2023 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who are out in front, leading their industries forward," said SIIA President Chris Mohr. "These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Teaching Strategies was selected as a finalist across dozens of Business Technology and Education Technology categories, among hundreds of nominations. Finalists were selected by teams of expert judges and represent the most impactful initiatives from software, content, media, financial information and educational technology companies.

CODiE Award winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony June 21.

About Teaching Strategies

Driven by research that shows a child's first eight years form a critical foundation for success in school and in life, Teaching Strategies has been an advocate for the early education community for over 40 years. Today, Teaching Strategies connects teachers, children and families to inspired teaching and learning experiences, informative data, stronger family partnerships, and professional learning through the leading early learning platform and resources. Its products, including the most widely-used curriculum and assessment solutions The Creative Curriculum® and GOLD®, are found in over 250,000 classrooms and more than 80 countries around the world and reach over 4 million children each year. To learn why thousands of early childhood programs and many states and countries choose to partner with Teaching Strategies to help ensure children's success in school and in life, visit teachingstrategies.com and follow us on Twitter @TeachStrategies.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.

