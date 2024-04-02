Teaching Strategies Named Finalist for Two SIIA CODiE Awards

Early Childhood Education Company Recognized by Peers as Market Leader for "Best PK/Early Childhood Solution" and "Best Education Professional Development Solution"

BETHESDA, Md., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaching Strategies, the country's leading developer of early childhood curriculum, assessment, professional learning, and family engagement solutions, today announced it has been named a finalist for two 2024 SIIA CODiE Awards in the "Best PK/Early Childhood Learning Solution" and "Best Education Professional Development Solution" categories. CODiE finalists represent the best products, services and people in the education and business technology industries.

"Early childhood education leaders and teachers are juggling so many tasks everyday. They enthusiastically embrace ways to streamline planning, teaching, assessment, and engagement with children's families, all while learning ways to improve their impact and teaching practice," said Celia Stokes, president of product at Teaching Strategies. "For 45 years, Teaching Strategies has been committed to creating—and evolving—solutions to meet these needs and in the last several years have really delivered transformative, SaaS-based tools that meet their needs in ways they did not imagine possible. It's an honor to be recognized by our peers as a market leader in this important effort. We're thrilled to be named a finalist alongside many innovative companies."

The "Best PK/Early Childhood Solution" award category recognizes the best digital or blended curriculum product providing or supporting learning for children ages 3-5. The Teaching Strategies ecosystem is the only solution that brings together research-backed curriculum, developmentally appropriate formative assessment, family engagement tools, and anywhere, anytime professional learning–all in one, easy-to-use, digital platform for educators. The solutions are based on progressions of learning and development that represent widely held expectations for children from birth through third grade.

New in 2024, the "Best Education Professional Development Solution" award category recognizes the best solution that supports the efforts of educational organizations to deliver, track, and manage employee, faculty, and staff training. Teaching Strategies' Professional Development Teacher Membership provides access to a comprehensive professional development system for early childhood educators that goes well beyond a once-a-year training approach. The membership provides 24/7 unlimited access to a catalog of online courses with over 400 hours of research-based content including IACET-accredited courses; unlimited access to shorter, live virtual classes; an 8-week rapid onboarding bootcamp for new teachers; a professional learning community with a rapidly growing base of 75,000 members; and a professional development dashboard to manage badges and certificates.

According to SIIA, "The 2024 CODiE Award finalists are a showcase of those products and individuals who have been identified by industry experts as being at the forefront of innovation. These finalists perpetuate the CODiEs' long standing tradition of acknowledging the year's most influential products, services, and leaders, thereby laying the groundwork for future innovators. A hearty congratulations to all who have earned this recognition."

The SIIA CODiE Awards , the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Teaching Strategies was selected as a finalist across dozens of business technology and education technology categories, among hundreds of nominations.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the Virtual Celebrations May 21, 2024, at 1pm EST.

About Teaching Strategies

Driven by research that shows a child's first eight years form a critical foundation for success in school and in life, Teaching Strategies has been an advocate for the early education community for 45 years. Today, Teaching Strategies connects teachers, children and families to inspired teaching and learning experiences, informative data, stronger family partnerships, and professional learning through the leading early learning platform and resources. Its products, including the most widely-used curriculum and assessment solutions The Creative Curriculum® and GOLD®, are found in over 270,000 classrooms and more than 80 countries around the world and reach over 4 million children each year. To learn why thousands of early childhood programs and many states and countries choose to partner with Teaching Strategies to help ensure children's success in school and in life, visit www.teachingstrategies.com.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the Tech Industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for Leading Innovation and Achieving Excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/codie/ .

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and connects learners and educators. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better communication across the information ecosystem.

