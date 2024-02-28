Leading Early Childhood Curriculum Provider Recognized Among Top Growth Companies in Digital Learning & Workforce Skills

Teaching Strategies listed to GSV 150 for fourth consecutive year; one of just six early childhood companies to earn a spot in 2024

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaching Strategies, the country's leading developer of early childhood curriculum, assessment, professional learning, and family engagement solutions, has been named to the GSV 150, an annual list of the top 150 private companies transforming digital learning and workforce skills, for the fourth year in a row.

Selected from over 2,000 private education technology companies, Teaching Strategies is one of just six early childhood education companies to receive the recognition.

"As the leading provider of early childhood education solutions, our goal is to help teachers, families, and young learners succeed today–and in the future. That means we are constantly evolving our solutions to meet teachers in the moment," said Teaching Strategies CEO John Olsen. "We're honored to again be recognized by GSV for staying true to that commitment as evidenced by our introduction of powerful digital tools that allow teachers to plan, instruct, assess, and engage families more efficiently. A highlight was our proprietary machine learning-based functionality that saved teachers over 35 million clicks and significantly reduced the time required for checkpoint assessments."

"The world is adapting to seismic shifts from generative AI," says Luben Pampoulov, partner at GSV Ventures. "AI co-pilots, AI tutors, AI content generators—AI is ubiquitous, and differentiation is increasingly critical. The GSV 150 is an impressive group of edtech companies that are leveraging AI and driving positive outcomes for learners and society."

To arrive at its listing, GSV evaluated more than 2,000 venture capital and private equity-backed private for-profit companies using their proprietary rubric of revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margin profile. The selected companies are experiencing top-line growth, collectively reaching approximately 3 billion people and generating $23 billion in revenue.

The GSV 150 is distributed across Pre-K to Gray. Of the companies on the list, 3% are focused specifically on early childhood education; 29% focus on K-12 education; 24% focus on higher education; 34% focus on workforce learning; and 10% focus on adult consumer learning. Twenty-one percent of the companies span two or more "Pre-K to Gray" categories.

Many of the companies will attend the ASU+GSV AIR Show April 13-15 and the ASU+GSV Summit April 14-17 in San Diego. Teaching Strategies' CEO John Olsen will participate in a panel discussion at the Summit titled "Investing in Our Youngest Minds: The Future of Early Childhood Education."

About Teaching Strategies

Driven by research that shows a child's first eight years form a critical foundation for success in school and in life, Teaching Strategies has been an advocate for the early education community for 45 years. Today, Teaching Strategies connects teachers, children and families to inspired teaching and learning experiences, informative data, stronger family partnerships, and professional learning through the leading early learning platform and resources. Its products, including the most widely-used curriculum and assessment solutions The Creative Curriculum® and GOLD®, are found in over 270,000 classrooms and more than 80 countries around the world and reach over 4 million children each year. To learn why thousands of early childhood programs and many states and countries choose to partner with Teaching Strategies to help ensure children's success in school and in life, visit www.teachingstrategies.com .

About GSV Ventures

GSV Ventures , a multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion global education and workforce skills sector, manages and invests from GSV Ventures Fund III. GSV has invested $600M+ in innovators across "Pre-K to Gray" learning, including Class Technologies, ClassDojo, Coursera, Coursehero, Degreed, Guild, Lead School, PhysicsWallah, Photomath, and Valenture Institute.

About ASU+GSV

Through a deep partnership between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), ASU+GSV Summit has become the world's most important and impactful annual gathering of 7,000+ "Pre-K to Gray" education leaders. Today, the ASU+GSV platform also includes the inaugural ASU+GSV AIR Show exploring the AI Revolution in EDU.

