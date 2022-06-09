Teaching Strategies Receives Top Award for Innovative Early Childhood Curriculum

The Creative Curriculum® Cloud Named "Enhanced Curriculum Solution of the Year" by EdTech Breakthrough Awards

BETHESDA, Md., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaching Strategies, the country's leading developer of early childhood curriculum, assessment, professional learning, and family engagement solutions, today announced The Creative Curriculum® Cloud has been named "Enhanced Curriculum Solution of the Year" by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization recognizing the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

With more than 2,250 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is a prestigious accolade. The awards honor excellence and recognize creativity and success in categories ranging from career readiness solutions to student success solutions.

"For forty years, Creative Curriculum® has been the trusted curriculum of choice for early childhood educators, drawing on the rich research base that shows the power of learning through play," said Teaching Strategies CEO John Olsen. "A digital, Cloud-based curriculum puts every resource a teacher needs at their fingertips, across devices--curriculum, professional learning resources, family-facing resources--so they spend less time tracking down resources and more time on personalized, developmentally appropriate learning for each child. The power of the Cloud means all the adults in a child's life -- teachers, caregivers, family -- can collaborate to build consistency in learning experiences at home and in the classroom. We're honored to be recognized as we continue to innovate on the behalf of today's educators."

The Creative Curriculum® Cloud is a research-based, whole-child curriculum that serves children from infancy through kindergarten. The widely-used product has been significantly updated since January 2020, first to help early childhood education programs navigate new learning models and distance amid the pandemic and now to increase productivity and efficiency for teachers on a daily basis in the classroom.

The Creative Curriculum® Cloud is designed as a digital aid for teachers, facilitating everyday learning and communication and streamlining administrative tasks so that teachers can have more meaningful interactions with every child. The Cloud provides:

24/7 access to all curriculum resources include real-time content updates

Two-way communication between teachers and families

Powerful planning tools to guide individualize instruction

An interactive digital children's library with over 200 titles in English and Spanish

A new preschool day-view that provides all the resources and guidance a teacher needs to truly facilitate instruction each day, and

New, curated multimedia playlists that directly support classroom instruction with interactive family-friendly resources and activities that make family engagement easier and more effective than ever.

The Creative Curriculum® Cloud is designed to save teachers valuable time and make individualized learning possible for every child.

About Teaching Strategies

Driven by research that shows a child's first eight years form a critical foundation for success in school and in life, Teaching Strategies has been an advocate for the early education community for over 40 years. Today, Teaching Strategies connects teachers, children and families to inspired teaching and learning experiences, informative data, stronger family partnerships, and professional learning through the leading early learning platform and resources. Its products, including the most widely-used curriculum and assessment solutions The Creative Curriculum® and GOLD®, are found in over 270,000 classrooms and reach over 2 million children each year. To learn why thousands of early childhood programs and many states choose to partner with Teaching Strategies to help ensure children's success in school and in life, visit teachingstrategies.com and follow us on Twitter @TeachStrategies.

