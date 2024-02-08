WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeachTown, a leading provider of special education curriculum for students with moderate to severe disabilities, is proud to announce that its K-12 standards-based, adapted core curriculum, enCORE, has been recognized as a two-time winner of the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2023. A recipient in both the Primary Education and Secondary Education categories, enCORE drives measurable student growth while ensuring all students have equitable, inclusive access to the general education curriculum.

"2023 will surely be remembered as 'the year of AI,' but there were plenty of examples of products that integrated a variety of innovative technology to help to improve teaching and learning," said Christine Weiser, Content Director for Tech & Learning. "Congratulations to the winners for supporting innovation in schools."

TeachTown enCORE Receives Double Honors from Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2023 Post this

The Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2023 recognizes educational technology that exceptionally supported teachers and students in 2023. TeachTown's K-12 standards-based, adapted core curriculum, enCORE, was judged based on its feature set, innovation, perceived value and ease of use, deeming it a standout product within the sector.

"We are thrilled that enCORE has received dual recognition in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2023," shares Richard Becker, CEO, TeachTown. He continues, "This reaffirms that enCORE is not only an adapted curriculum, but a word-class solution that remains committed to providing culturally-relevant, developmentally and socially appropriate instruction for our most complex students."

