TeachTown enCORE Receives Double Honors from Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2023

News provided by

TeachTown

08 Feb, 2024, 12:15 ET

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeachTown, a leading provider of special education curriculum for students with moderate to severe disabilities, is proud to announce that its K-12 standards-based, adapted core curriculum, enCORE, has been recognized as a two-time winner of the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2023. A recipient in both the Primary Education and Secondary Education categories, enCORE drives measurable student growth while ensuring all students have equitable, inclusive access to the general education curriculum.

Continue Reading

 "2023 will surely be remembered as 'the year of AI,' but there were plenty of examples of products that integrated a variety of innovative technology to help to improve teaching and learning," said Christine Weiser, Content Director for Tech & Learning. "Congratulations to the winners for supporting innovation in schools."

The Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2023 recognizes educational technology that exceptionally supported teachers and students in 2023. TeachTown's K-12 standards-based, adapted core curriculum, enCORE, was judged based on its feature set, innovation, perceived value and ease of use, deeming it a standout product within the sector.

"We are thrilled that enCORE has received dual recognition in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2023," shares Richard Becker, CEO, TeachTown. He continues, "This reaffirms that enCORE is not only an adapted curriculum, but a word-class solution that remains committed to providing culturally-relevant, developmentally and socially appropriate instruction for our most complex students."

For more information about TeachTown and its award-winning enCORE curriculum, visit teachtown.com.

About TeachTown
TeachTown, backed by Bain Capital Double Impact, is exclusively focused on providing software and solutions for students with moderate to severe disabilities, including those with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

Media Contact
Megan Gilson
mgilson@teachtown.com

SOURCE TeachTown

Also from this source

TeachTown Named 2023 Excellence in Equity Award Winner in 2 Categories

TeachTown Named 2023 Excellence in Equity Award Winner in 2 Categories

TeachTown, a leading provider of special education curriculum for students with moderate to severe disabilities, is pleased to announce that its K-12 ...
TeachTown Named A Winner in 2023 Fortune Impact 20 List

TeachTown Named A Winner in 2023 Fortune Impact 20 List

TeachTown, a leading provider of special education curriculum for students with moderate to severe disabilities, proudly announces its recognition as ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.